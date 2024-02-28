The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (“Calumet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLMT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2024, Calumet released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and disclosed that its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 should no longer be relied upon due to “an error in the presentation of net income.”

On this news, Calumet’s stock price fell $0.61, or 3.5%, to close at $16.60 per share on February 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

