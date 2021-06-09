Log in
    TYCB   US8768381035

CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.

(TYCB)
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

06/09/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
Berlin, Maryland, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share.  This dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021. 

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels.  Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.  

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
