Calvin B Taylor Bankshares : Quarterly Financial Statement - June 30, 2022
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
13,386,781
$
9,931,724
$
17,240,944
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
186,286,793
280,331,067
221,200,232
Total cash and cash equivalents
199,673,574
290,262,791
238,441,176
Time deposits in other financial institutions
2,225,908
3,478,221
6,981,022
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
161,270,781
128,654,564
99,345,642
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
33,425,407
13,967,244
3,509,644
Equity securities, at cost
1,213,333
1,103,833
1,103,733
Loans
489,366,784
434,866,477
457,348,554
Less: allowance for loan losses
(2,185,136)
(1,998,728)
(1,948,398)
Net loans
487,181,648
432,867,749
455,400,156
Accrued interest receivable
1,807,064
1,701,446
2,077,867
Prepaid expenses
351,709
645,725
601,955
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Premises and equipment, net
12,856,649
12,904,446
12,672,886
Computer software
285,541
342,148
350,877
Deferred income taxes
2,907,321
-
-
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
21,643,955
18,223,348
17,940,582
Other assets
305,133
327,271
584,682
Total assets
$
925,148,023
$
904,478,786
$
839,010,222
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
291,101,093
$
283,096,833
$
284,870,586
Interest bearing
536,221,111
520,148,789
454,973,653
Total deposits
827,322,204
803,245,622
739,844,239
Accrued interest payable
32,796
26,029
26,483
Dividends payable
827,928
800,620
801,981
Securities purchase payable
2,024,064
-
-
Accrued expenses
198,779
623,132
156,095
Non-qualified deferred compensation
581,285
645,716
553,488
Deferred income taxes
-
6,759
447,841
Other liabilities
153,734
41,992
55,946
Total liabilities
831,140,790
805,389,870
741,886,073
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $1 per share;
authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
2,759,360
2,760,760
2,765,452
Additional paid-in capital
2,349,296
2,398,533
2,562,103
Retained earnings
97,986,856
94,670,987
91,460,155
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(9,088,279)
(741,364)
336,439
Total stockholders' equity
94,007,233
99,088,916
97,124,149
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
925,148,023
$
904,478,786
$
839,010,222
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest revenue
Loans, including fees
$
5,306,083
$
4,930,082
$
10,135,504
$
9,887,836
U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
212,047
69,005
353,454
126,233
Mortgage-backed debt securities
375,766
172,651
703,371
289,423
State and municipal debt securities
108,387
47,506
188,023
98,509
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
438,001
53,200
533,491
89,132
Time deposits in other financial institutions
8,935
40,630
21,096
85,304
Total interest revenue
6,449,219
5,313,074
11,934,939
10,576,437
Interest expense
Deposits
235,027
186,701
447,787
373,871
Net interest income
6,214,192
5,126,373
11,487,152
10,202,566
Provision for loan losses
150,000
-
225,000
125,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,064,192
5,126,373
11,262,152
10,077,566
Noninterest income
Debit card and ATM
364,865
358,110
710,524
674,226
Service charges on deposit accounts
244,067
177,268
459,520
356,355
Merchant payment processing
106,242
58,739
162,559
72,256
Income from bank owned life insurance and annuities
73,113
99,825
146,392
185,758
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
3,463
-
275,574
618,463
Dividends
9,262
10,124
12,572
14,719
Gain / (Loss) on disposition of debt securities
-
(3,652)
645
56,801
Gain / (Loss) on disposition of fixed assets
60
(2,583)
60
(7,514)
Gain on equity securities, at cost
7,018
-
7,018
-
Miscellaneous
87,057
87,139
160,081
158,467
Total noninterest income
895,147
784,970
1,934,945
2,129,531
Noninterest expenses
Salaries
1,521,750
1,371,866
2,880,990
2,620,823
Employee benefits
259,400
449,571
597,727
848,836
Occupancy
238,279
222,492
479,039
449,860
Furniture and equipment
222,544
197,159
443,337
400,844
Data processing
190,427
193,382
404,412
359,497
ATM and debit card
148,821
129,836
289,944
242,086
Marketing
188,997
85,331
275,533
120,945
Directors fees
77,150
86,100
157,300
161,200
Telecommunication services
76,896
81,541
163,559
163,686
Deposit insurance premiums
60,336
43,774
119,879
93,669
Other operating
389,590
282,902
836,852
722,834
Total noninterest expenses
3,374,190
3,143,954
6,648,572
6,184,280
Income before income taxes
3,585,149
2,767,389
6,548,525
6,022,817
Income taxes
902,000
695,500
1,576,500
1,355,500
Net income
2,683,149
2,071,889
4,972,025
4,667,317
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
Unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities
arising during the period, net of tax
(2,330,417)
118,499
(8,346,915)
(470,764)
Comprehensive income
$
352,732
$
2,190,388
$
(3,374,890)
$
4,196,553
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.97
$
0.75
$
1.80
$
1.69
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
$
6,415,070
$
5,995,744
$
12,167,406
$
12,393,079
Interest paid
(228,433)
(186,297)
(441,020)
(374,225)
Fees and commissions received
1,318,954
1,360,910
1,659,413
2,201,769
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(2,987,299)
(3,016,244)
(6,243,242)
(5,948,921)
Income taxes paid
(1,421,679)
(1,069,001)
(1,450,375)
(1,083,451)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,096,613
3,085,112
5,692,182
7,188,251
Cash flows from investing activities
Time deposits matured, net of purchases
250,000
1,748,642
1,250,000
1,750,000
Available for sale debt securities
Sales
-
3,263,051
313,998
7,434,218
Maturities, prepayments and calls
4,672,679
2,236,131
8,023,613
10,519,826
Purchases
(19,346,535)
(26,411,034)
(50,577,342)
(47,082,465)
Held to maturity debt securities
Maturities, prepayments and calls
-
-
-
3,500,000
Purchases
(5,047,735)
-
(19,453,126)
-
Loans originated, net of principal reductions
(24,985,283)
(1,786,418)
(54,492,482)
(35,126,335)
Purchase of equity securities, at cost
(800)
-
(109,500)
-
Redemption of equity securities, at cost
7,018
-
7,018
136,500
Proceeds from sale of premises and equipment
60
-
60
3,449
Purchases of premises, equipment, and computer software
(242,553)
(79,258)
(365,631)
(186,005)
Bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
650,956
348,686
650,956
Purchase of bank owned life insurance and annuities
(80,196)
(5,000,000)
(3,623,790)
(5,000,000)
Net cash used by investing activities
(44,773,345)
(25,377,930)
(118,678,496)
(63,399,856)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in
Time deposits
894,654
5,737,492
2,167,610
7,030,731
Other deposits
19,966,002
80,622,448
21,908,972
118,376,429
Common shares repurchased
(50,637)
-
(50,637)
(253,572)
Dividends paid
(828,228)
(801,981)
(1,628,848)
(1,606,131)
Net cash provided by financing activities
19,981,791
85,557,959
22,397,097
123,547,457
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(21,694,941)
63,265,141
(90,589,217)
67,335,852
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
221,368,515
175,176,035
290,262,791
171,105,324
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
199,673,574
$
238,441,176
$
199,673,574
$
238,441,176
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cont. (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
Net income
$
2,683,149
$
2,071,889
$
4,972,025
$
4,667,317
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
Premium amortization and discount accretion
200,460
166,685
378,251
366,340
Loss (gain) on disposition of investment securities
-
3,652
(645)
(56,801)
Gain on equity securities, at cost
(7,018)
-
(7,018)
Provision for loan losses
150,000
-
225,000
125,000
Depreciation and amortization
236,926
245,302
470,035
492,025
Loss (gain) on disposition of premises, equipment, and software
(60)
2,583
(60)
7,514
Earnings on bank owned life insurance and annuities
(73,112)
(99,825)
(146,392)
(185,758)
Accrued and deferred income taxes
(519,679)
(373,501)
126,125
272,049
Decrease (increase) in
Deferred loan fees and costs, net
(42,995)
108,083
(46,417)
1,232,494
Accrued interest receivable
(191,613)
46,067
(99,366)
324,355
Prepaid expenses
134,341
(80,664)
294,016
10,233
Other assets
541,096
1,063,423
(110,874)
305,058
Increase (decrease) in
Accrued interest payable
6,594
404
6,767
(354)
Accrued expenses
(75,791)
(93,545)
(424,353)
(445,932)
Non-qualified deferred compensation
(55,031)
33,949
(64,431)
67,862
Other liabilities
109,346
(9,390)
119,519
6,849
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,096,613
$
3,085,112
$
5,692,182
$
7,188,251
Supplemental cash flows information
Non-cash transfers from loans to other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
