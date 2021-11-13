Calvin B Taylor Bankshares : Quarterly Financial Statement - September 30, 2021
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sept 30,
December 31,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
16,926,370
$
14,398,578
$
11,708,285
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
285,246,313
156,706,746
150,087,731
Total cash and cash equivalents
302,172,683
171,105,324
161,796,016
Time deposits in other financial institutions
5,479,633
8,733,754
13,037,522
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
124,857,941
72,166,997
65,016,339
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
3,003,102
5,994,955
9,485,601
Equity securities, at cost
1,103,733
1,240,233
1,240,233
Loans
445,837,961
423,467,766
419,855,455
Less: allowance for loan losses
(2,010,014)
(1,836,451)
(1,687,175)
Net loans
443,827,947
421,631,315
418,168,280
Accrued interest receivable
1,760,744
2,402,222
3,114,471
Prepaid expenses
571,414
612,188
497,091
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Premises and equipment, net
12,509,904
12,951,511
12,971,768
Computer software
361,781
389,236
340,648
Bank owned life insurance
18,094,883
13,405,779
13,291,112
SBA PPP loan fee receivable
-
8,819
-
Other assets
270,305
1,148,671
844,566
Total assets
$
914,014,070
$
711,791,004
$
699,803,647
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
306,704,120
$
211,945,179
$
223,337,161
Interest bearing
501,198,593
402,491,901
380,000,073
Total deposits
807,902,713
614,437,080
603,337,234
Accrued interest payable
26,830
26,837
26,481
Dividends payable
801,898
804,150
804,353
Accrued expenses
170,805
602,027
180,687
Non-qualified deferred compensation
613,558
485,626
433,836
Deferred income taxes
369,778
601,057
687,551
Debt securities payable
5,331,629
-
-
Other liabilities
43,376
49,097
56,994
Total liabilities
815,260,587
617,005,874
605,527,136
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $1 per share;
authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
2,765,164
2,772,932
2,773,632
Additional paid-in capital
2,552,383
2,808,195
2,831,428
Retained earnings
93,330,860
88,396,800
87,787,316
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
105,076
807,203
884,134
Total stockholders' equity
98,753,483
94,785,130
94,276,510
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
914,014,070
$
711,791,004
$
699,803,646
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Interest revenue
Loans, including fees
$
5,484,703
$
4,674,123
$
15,372,539
$
13,821,231
U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
82,775
118,939
209,008
389,580
Mortgage-backed debt securities
220,186
118,299
509,609
435,413
State and municipal debt securities
48,488
54,925
146,997
162,216
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
89,139
29,614
178,271
205,516
Time deposits in other financial institutions
29,736
78,277
115,040
317,133
Total interest revenue
5,955,027
5,074,177
16,531,464
15,331,089
Interest expense
Deposits
198,496
179,786
572,367
517,084
Net interest income
5,756,531
4,894,391
15,959,097
14,814,005
Provision for loan losses
-
270,000
125,000
800,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,756,531
4,624,391
15,834,097
14,014,005
Noninterest income
Debit card and ATM
368,898
296,046
1,043,124
765,213
Service charges on deposit accounts
198,770
157,140
555,125
484,404
Merchant payment processing
292,276
113,324
364,532
180,842
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
97,270
87,702
283,028
229,382
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
-
618,463
-
Dividends
3,247
5,344
17,966
24,611
Gain (loss) on disposition of debt securities
(476)
-
56,325
155,313
Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets
(3,175)
-
(10,689)
1,400
Miscellaneous
74,886
78,168
233,353
257,435
Total noninterest income
1,031,696
737,724
3,161,227
2,098,600
Noninterest expenses
Salaries
1,361,965
1,278,112
3,982,788
3,537,224
Employee benefits
353,056
308,728
1,201,892
1,109,521
Occupancy
237,596
232,573
687,456
621,480
Furniture and equipment
188,562
179,118
589,406
517,378
Data processing
189,970
146,294
549,467
409,542
ATM and debit card
146,410
112,627
388,496
325,183
Marketing
77,327
118,018
198,272
276,896
Directors fees
82,350
78,200
243,550
239,850
Telecommunication services
82,867
81,561
246,553
239,962
Deposit insurance premiums
63,337
57,375
157,006
57,375
Other operating
394,685
232,579
1,117,519
967,814
Total noninterest expenses
3,178,125
2,825,185
9,362,405
8,302,225
Income before income taxes
3,610,102
2,536,930
9,632,919
7,810,380
Income taxes
937,500
625,500
2,293,000
1,956,000
Net income
2,672,602
1,911,430
7,339,919
5,854,380
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities
arising during the period, net of tax
(231,363)
(62,076)
(702,127)
715,855
Comprehensive income
$
2,441,239
$
1,849,354
$
6,637,792
$
6,570,235
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.97
$
0.69
$
2.65
$
2.11
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
$
5,880,307
$
6,243,921
$
18,273,386
$
14,754,887
Interest paid
(198,149)
(177,965)
(572,374)
(521,672)
Fees and commissions received
951,999
707,153
3,153,768
1,624,399
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(2,882,831)
(2,653,559)
(8,831,752)
(8,182,931)
Income taxes paid
(730,500)
(2,058,263)
(1,813,951)
(2,091,821)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,020,826
2,061,287
10,209,077
5,582,862
Cash flows from investing activities
Time deposits matured, net of purchases
1,500,000
1,243,708
3,250,000
12,468,857
Available for sale debt securities
Sales
-
-
7,434,218
3,622,195
Maturities, prepayments and calls
8,066,313
3,245,046
18,586,139
16,038,747
Purchases
(28,742,414)
(10,994,120)
(75,824,879)
(31,567,317)
Held to maturity debt securities
Maturities, prepayments and calls
500,000
885,000
4,000,000
3,885,000
Loans originated, net of principal reductions
12,284,524
1,233,366
(22,841,811)
(57,601,981)
Purchase of equity securities, at cost
-
-
-
(24,800)
Redemption of equity securities, at cost
-
-
136,500
-
Proceeds from sale of premises and equipment
-
-
3,449
1,400
Purchases of premises, equipment, and computer software
(87,195)
(1,092,345)
(273,200)
(2,999,008)
Bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
-
650,956
-
Purchase of bank owned life insurance
(57,031)
(57,031)
(5,057,031)
(57,031)
Net cash used by investing activities
(6,535,803)
(5,536,376)
(69,935,659)
(56,233,938)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in
Time deposits
801,097
2,002,298
7,831,828
755,553
Other deposits
67,257,377
53,059,087
185,633,806
148,900,400
Common shares repurchased
(10,008)
-
(263,580)
(39,404)
Dividends paid
(801,982)
(721,046)
(2,408,113)
(2,302,754)
Net cash provided by financing activities
67,246,484
54,340,339
190,793,941
147,313,795
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
63,731,507
50,865,250
131,067,359
96,662,719
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
238,441,176
110,930,766
171,105,324
65,133,297
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
302,172,683
$
161,796,016
$
302,172,683
$
161,796,016
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cont. (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Sept 30, 2021
Sept 30, 2020
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
Net income
$
2,672,602
$
1,911,430
$
7,339,919
$
5,854,380
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
Premium amortization and discount accretion
189,302
147,053
555,642
325,214
Gain on disposition of investment securities
476
-
(56,325)
(155,313)
Provision for loan losses
-
270,000
125,000
800,000
Depreciation and amortization
236,098
223,552
728,123
608,494
Loss (gain) on disposition of premises, equipment, and software
3,175
-
10,689
(1,400)
Decrease (increase) in
Deferred loan costs and fees, net
(712,315)
(11,523)
520,179
1,022,705
Accrued interest receivable
321,280
(353,350)
645,635
(1,939,913)
Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
(97,270)
(87,702)
(283,028)
(229,382)
Prepaid expenses
30,541
(51,258)
40,774
32,875
Income taxes receivable
213,000
(396,489)
485,049
(135,821)
Other assets
101,379
1,440,096
406,437
(327,800)
Increase (decrease) in
Accrued interest payable
347
1,821
(7)
(4,588)
Accrued and deferred income taxes
-
(1,091,274)
-
-
Accrued expenses
14,710
(12,906)
(431,222)
(316,451)
Non-qualified deferred compensation
60,070
84,676
127,932
86,449
Other liabilities
(12,569)
(12,839)
(5,720)
(36,587)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,020,826
$
2,061,287
$
10,209,077
$
5,582,862
Supplemental cash flows information
Non-cash transfers from loans to other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Disclaimer
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 16:09:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
