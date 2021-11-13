Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYCB   US8768381035

CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.

(TYCB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calvin B Taylor Bankshares : Quarterly Financial Statement - September 30, 2021

11/13/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sept 30,

December 31,

Sept 30,

2021

2020

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and due from banks

$

16,926,370

$

14,398,578

$

11,708,285

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

285,246,313

156,706,746

150,087,731

Total cash and cash equivalents

302,172,683

171,105,324

161,796,016

Time deposits in other financial institutions

5,479,633

8,733,754

13,037,522

Debt securities available for sale, at fair value

124,857,941

72,166,997

65,016,339

Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,003,102

5,994,955

9,485,601

Equity securities, at cost

1,103,733

1,240,233

1,240,233

Loans

445,837,961

423,467,766

419,855,455

Less: allowance for loan losses

(2,010,014)

(1,836,451)

(1,687,175)

Net loans

443,827,947

421,631,315

418,168,280

Accrued interest receivable

1,760,744

2,402,222

3,114,471

Prepaid expenses

571,414

612,188

497,091

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Premises and equipment, net

12,509,904

12,951,511

12,971,768

Computer software

361,781

389,236

340,648

Bank owned life insurance

18,094,883

13,405,779

13,291,112

SBA PPP loan fee receivable

-

8,819

-

Other assets

270,305

1,148,671

844,566

Total assets

$

914,014,070

$

711,791,004

$

699,803,647

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

306,704,120

$

211,945,179

$

223,337,161

Interest bearing

501,198,593

402,491,901

380,000,073

Total deposits

807,902,713

614,437,080

603,337,234

Accrued interest payable

26,830

26,837

26,481

Dividends payable

801,898

804,150

804,353

Accrued expenses

170,805

602,027

180,687

Non-qualified deferred compensation

613,558

485,626

433,836

Deferred income taxes

369,778

601,057

687,551

Debt securities payable

5,331,629

-

-

Other liabilities

43,376

49,097

56,994

Total liabilities

815,260,587

617,005,874

605,527,136

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, par value $1 per share;

authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

2,765,164

2,772,932

2,773,632

Additional paid-in capital

2,552,383

2,808,195

2,831,428

Retained earnings

93,330,860

88,396,800

87,787,316

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

105,076

807,203

884,134

Total stockholders' equity

98,753,483

94,785,130

94,276,510

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

914,014,070

$

711,791,004

$

699,803,646

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Interest revenue

Loans, including fees

$

5,484,703

$

4,674,123

$

15,372,539

$

13,821,231

U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

82,775

118,939

209,008

389,580

Mortgage-backed debt securities

220,186

118,299

509,609

435,413

State and municipal debt securities

48,488

54,925

146,997

162,216

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

89,139

29,614

178,271

205,516

Time deposits in other financial institutions

29,736

78,277

115,040

317,133

Total interest revenue

5,955,027

5,074,177

16,531,464

15,331,089

Interest expense

Deposits

198,496

179,786

572,367

517,084

Net interest income

5,756,531

4,894,391

15,959,097

14,814,005

Provision for loan losses

-

270,000

125,000

800,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,756,531

4,624,391

15,834,097

14,014,005

Noninterest income

Debit card and ATM

368,898

296,046

1,043,124

765,213

Service charges on deposit accounts

198,770

157,140

555,125

484,404

Merchant payment processing

292,276

113,324

364,532

180,842

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

97,270

87,702

283,028

229,382

Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds

-

-

618,463

-

Dividends

3,247

5,344

17,966

24,611

Gain (loss) on disposition of debt securities

(476)

-

56,325

155,313

Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets

(3,175)

-

(10,689)

1,400

Miscellaneous

74,886

78,168

233,353

257,435

Total noninterest income

1,031,696

737,724

3,161,227

2,098,600

Noninterest expenses

Salaries

1,361,965

1,278,112

3,982,788

3,537,224

Employee benefits

353,056

308,728

1,201,892

1,109,521

Occupancy

237,596

232,573

687,456

621,480

Furniture and equipment

188,562

179,118

589,406

517,378

Data processing

189,970

146,294

549,467

409,542

ATM and debit card

146,410

112,627

388,496

325,183

Marketing

77,327

118,018

198,272

276,896

Directors fees

82,350

78,200

243,550

239,850

Telecommunication services

82,867

81,561

246,553

239,962

Deposit insurance premiums

63,337

57,375

157,006

57,375

Other operating

394,685

232,579

1,117,519

967,814

Total noninterest expenses

3,178,125

2,825,185

9,362,405

8,302,225

Income before income taxes

3,610,102

2,536,930

9,632,919

7,810,380

Income taxes

937,500

625,500

2,293,000

1,956,000

Net income

2,672,602

1,911,430

7,339,919

5,854,380

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities

arising during the period, net of tax

(231,363)

(62,076)

(702,127)

715,855

Comprehensive income

$

2,441,239

$

1,849,354

$

6,637,792

$

6,570,235

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.97

$

0.69

$

2.65

$

2.11

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Interest received

$

5,880,307

$

6,243,921

$

18,273,386

$

14,754,887

Interest paid

(198,149)

(177,965)

(572,374)

(521,672)

Fees and commissions received

951,999

707,153

3,153,768

1,624,399

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(2,882,831)

(2,653,559)

(8,831,752)

(8,182,931)

Income taxes paid

(730,500)

(2,058,263)

(1,813,951)

(2,091,821)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,020,826

2,061,287

10,209,077

5,582,862

Cash flows from investing activities

Time deposits matured, net of purchases

1,500,000

1,243,708

3,250,000

12,468,857

Available for sale debt securities

Sales

-

-

7,434,218

3,622,195

Maturities, prepayments and calls

8,066,313

3,245,046

18,586,139

16,038,747

Purchases

(28,742,414)

(10,994,120)

(75,824,879)

(31,567,317)

Held to maturity debt securities

Maturities, prepayments and calls

500,000

885,000

4,000,000

3,885,000

Loans originated, net of principal reductions

12,284,524

1,233,366

(22,841,811)

(57,601,981)

Purchase of equity securities, at cost

-

-

-

(24,800)

Redemption of equity securities, at cost

-

-

136,500

-

Proceeds from sale of premises and equipment

-

-

3,449

1,400

Purchases of premises, equipment, and computer software

(87,195)

(1,092,345)

(273,200)

(2,999,008)

Bank owned life insurance death proceeds

-

-

650,956

-

Purchase of bank owned life insurance

(57,031)

(57,031)

(5,057,031)

(57,031)

Net cash used by investing activities

(6,535,803)

(5,536,376)

(69,935,659)

(56,233,938)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in

Time deposits

801,097

2,002,298

7,831,828

755,553

Other deposits

67,257,377

53,059,087

185,633,806

148,900,400

Common shares repurchased

(10,008)

-

(263,580)

(39,404)

Dividends paid

(801,982)

(721,046)

(2,408,113)

(2,302,754)

Net cash provided by financing activities

67,246,484

54,340,339

190,793,941

147,313,795

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

63,731,507

50,865,250

131,067,359

96,662,719

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

238,441,176

110,930,766

171,105,324

65,133,297

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

302,172,683

$

161,796,016

$

302,172,683

$

161,796,016

-

-

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cont. (unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2021

Sept 30, 2020

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by

operating activities

Net income

$

2,672,602

$

1,911,430

$

7,339,919

$

5,854,380

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities

Premium amortization and discount accretion

189,302

147,053

555,642

325,214

Gain on disposition of investment securities

476

-

(56,325)

(155,313)

Provision for loan losses

-

270,000

125,000

800,000

Depreciation and amortization

236,098

223,552

728,123

608,494

Loss (gain) on disposition of premises, equipment, and software

3,175

-

10,689

(1,400)

Decrease (increase) in

Deferred loan costs and fees, net

(712,315)

(11,523)

520,179

1,022,705

Accrued interest receivable

321,280

(353,350)

645,635

(1,939,913)

Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

(97,270)

(87,702)

(283,028)

(229,382)

Prepaid expenses

30,541

(51,258)

40,774

32,875

Income taxes receivable

213,000

(396,489)

485,049

(135,821)

Other assets

101,379

1,440,096

406,437

(327,800)

Increase (decrease) in

Accrued interest payable

347

1,821

(7)

(4,588)

Accrued and deferred income taxes

-

(1,091,274)

-

-

Accrued expenses

14,710

(12,906)

(431,222)

(316,451)

Non-qualified deferred compensation

60,070

84,676

127,932

86,449

Other liabilities

(12,569)

(12,839)

(5,720)

(36,587)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

3,020,826

$

2,061,287

$

10,209,077

$

5,582,862

-

-

-

-

Supplemental cash flows information

Non-cash transfers from loans to other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Disclaimer

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 16:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.
11:10aCALVIN B TAYLOR BANKSHARES : Quarterly Financial Statement - September 30, 2021
PU
11/03Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
11/03Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
11/03Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
09/08Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 per Share
GL
09/08Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October..
CI
08/02Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
08/02Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for..
CI
06/09CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Ann..
GL
06/09Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable on J..
CI
More news
Chart CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Raymond M. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Dean Lewis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
G. Hale Harrison Chairman
Tina B. Kolarik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Burbage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.2.13%99
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.90%493 116
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.77%383 915
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 091
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%207 658
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 189