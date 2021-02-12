Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.    TYCB

CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.

(TYCB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Today Announced that Its Board of Directors has Elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank

02/12/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, MD, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.    

Mr. Harrison joined the Company’s Board of Directors in October 1995 and the Bank’s Board of Directors in 1975.  He owns and operates Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. Mr. Harrison is a former Councilman and Secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and former Chairman of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission.  He is also a past Chairman and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.

In addition to serving as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, Mr. Harrison is Chair of the Bank’s Executive Compensation Committee and a member of its Governance Committee. 

“As the Bank continues to grow, it is important that our Board composition and corporate governance initiatives align with the community banking industry and stockholder expectations.  Mr. Harrison understands the community banking business and is highly respected by his Board colleagues and our bank employees.  He is perfectly suited for this important leadership role,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. 

Contact

Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.
09:21aCALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
AQ
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
AQ
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
2020CALVIN B TAYLOR BANKSHARES : Announces Change in Location for the Annual Meeting..
AQ
2020Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change in Location for the Annual..
GL
2020CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (O : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor..
GL
More news
Chart CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raymond M. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Dean Lewis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Tina B. Kolarik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Burbage Independent Director
James R. Bergey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC.-1.42%96
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.60%424 690
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.48%284 439
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 149
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ