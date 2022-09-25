Advanced search
    CLXT   US13173L1070

CALYXT, INC.

(CLXT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.1660 USD   -13.86%
0.1660 USD   -13.86%
10:45aCALYXT : Investor Presentation
PU
09/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Gains but Cyclicals Sag
MT
09/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
Calyxt : Investor Presentation

09/25/2022
The Power of Plants

Q3 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this report include statements about the Company's future financial performance, including its cash runway; its product pipeline and development; its business model and strategies for the development, commercialization and sales of commercial products; commercial demand for its synthetic biology solutions; the development and deployment of its PlantSpring technology platform; its ability to deploy and leverage its artificial intelligence and machine learning (AIML) capabilities; the ability to scale production capability for its BioFactory production system; potential development agreements, partnerships, customer relationships, and licensing arrangements and their contribution to its financial results, cash usage, and growth strategies; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and operating results; and anticipated trends in its business. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on the Company's current expectations, objectives, and intentions and are premised on current assumptions. The Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the impact of increased competition, including competition from a broader array of synthetic biology companies; competition for customers, partners, and licensees and the successful execution of development and licensing agreements; disruptions at its key facilities, including disruptions impacting its BioFactory production system; flaws in AIML algorithms, insufficiency of data inputs required by such algorithms, and human error in interacting with AIML; changes in customer preferences and market acceptance of its products; changes in market consensus as to what attributes are required for a product to be considered "sustainable"; the impact of adverse events during development, including unsuccessful pilot production of plant-based chemistries or field trials; the impact of improper handling of its product candidates during development; failures by third-party contractors; inaccurate demand forecasting or milestone and royalty payment projections; the effectiveness of commercialization efforts by commercial partners or licensees; disruptions to supply chains, including raw material inputs for its BioFactory; the impact of changes or increases in oversight and regulation; disputes or challenges regarding intellectual property; proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies; management changes; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions, including inflation, supply chain constraints, and rising interest rates; dislocations in the capital markets; the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on macro-economic conditions; and other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, included in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 3, 2022 (its Annual Report) and its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by management of the Company are based only on currently available information and speak only as of the date of this report. Except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change.

Calyxt®, PlantSpring™, Plant Cell Matrix™, PCM™, BioFactory™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc.

We Are Leading a Plant-based Revolution

We are committed to bringing the bioproduction capabilities of plants to innovators of today.

We leverage our proprietary (1) PlantSpring™ technology platform, (2) Plant Cell Matrix™ (PCM™) structures, and

  1. BioFactory™ production system, to produce plant-based chemistries that are sustainable and/or scarce in nature, that have unstable supply chains or that cannot be produced through fermentation or other similar methodologies.

3

© CALYXT, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Strong and Innovative Management Team

Michael A. Carr

Travis Frey, Ph.D.

President and

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Bill Koschak

Debra Frimerman

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel &

Corporate Secretary

4

© CALYXT, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Company Highlights

  • Plant-basedSynthetic Biology company with industry-leading experience in engineering plant metabolism - first in the world to launch a gene edited soybean product
  • Proprietary PlantSpring technology platform used to design multi-cellular Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) structures
  • PCM production occurs in the BioFactory, a bioreactor-basedsystem
  • Intend to leverage infrastructure partners for production
  • Customer demand-driven approach to product development expected to result in committed sales pipeline
  • Development cycle is 36-months or less from lab to commercial scale
  • Strong demand for development and scale up from customers
  • Advantageous time for SynBio with White House Executive Order for $2B initiative to grow biomanufacturing

5

© CALYXT, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calyxt Inc. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 14:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,12 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,77 M 7,77 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart CALYXT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calyxt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALYXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Koschak Chief Financial Officer
Yves Joseph Ribeill Non-Executive Chairman
Travis J Frey Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Dumont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALYXT, INC.-92.21%8
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-22.22%20 601
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-4.86%20 094
CHEWY, INC.-46.14%13 425
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-9.16%8 273
L BRANDS-48.83%8 155