Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calyxt, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLXT   US13173L1070

CALYXT, INC.

(CLXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.3100 USD   +1.77%
06/02CALYXT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20CALYXT, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20CALYXT : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calyxt : Investor Presentation from 2022 LD Micro Invitational

06/17/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roseville, MN - Friday, June 17, 2022 -Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, participated recently at the annual investor conference, "LD Micro Invitational." Speaking on behalf of Calyxt was President and CEO Michael A. Carr.

The presentation is available for viewing and replay on the link above.

To schedule or learn about additional investor conversations with Calyxt, please reach out to investors@calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc.

Contacts:

Disclaimer

Calyxt Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALYXT, INC.
06/02CALYXT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20CALYXT, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Stand..
AQ
05/20CALYXT : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
05/17Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Conferences
PR
05/06Calyxt, Inc., Cellectis' Majority-Owned Subsidiary, Reports Its First Quarter 2022 Fina..
AQ
05/05CALYXT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/05Calyxt, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (CLXT) CALYXT Posts Q1 Revenue $32,000, vs. Street Est of $0.383M
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (CLXT) CALYXT Reports Q1 Loss $-0.14, vs. Street Est of $-0.18
MT
05/05CALYXT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALYXT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,75 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart CALYXT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calyxt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALYXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,30 $
Average target price 4,49 $
Spread / Average Target 1 373%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Koschak Chief Financial Officer
Yves Joseph Ribeill Non-Executive Chairman
Travis J Frey Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Dumont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALYXT, INC.-85.70%13
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-17.80%21 329
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-5.30%20 233
CHEWY, INC.-51.79%11 958
L BRANDS-54.00%7 342
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-22.82%5 973