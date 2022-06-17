Calyxt : Investor Presentation from 2022 LD Micro Invitational

Roseville, MN - Friday, June 17, 2022 -Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, participated recently at the annual investor conference, "LD Micro Invitational." Speaking on behalf of Calyxt was President and CEO Michael A. Carr.



The presentation is available for viewing and replay on the link above.

To schedule or learn about additional investor conversations with Calyxt, please reach out to investors@calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

