CALYXT, INC.

CALYXT, INC.

(CLXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calyxt : Investor Presentation

03/24/2021 | 07:17am EDT
Nature Inspired. Technology Driven.

Q1 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Forward Looking Statements

We have made these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "targets," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," or "will," the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results; our future financial performance; product pipeline and development; our business model and strategies for commercialization and sales of commercial products; regulatory progression; potential collaborations, partnerships and licensing arrangements and their contribution to our financial results, cash usage, and growth strategies, including with respect to potential revenue relating to our winter oats, high saturated fat soybean for palm alternative, hemp, high oleic low linolenic soybean, high fiber wheat and improved quality alfalfa; addressable market opportunities; and anticipated trends in our business. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on our current expectations, objectives and intentions and premised on current assumptions. Our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on macro-economic conditions; the impact of increased competition, including with respect to our winter oats, high saturated fat soybean for palm alternative, hemp, high oleic low linolenic soybean, high fiber wheat and improved quality alfalfa; disruptions at our or our collaborators' key facilities; changes in customer preferences and market acceptance of our or our partners' products, including our winter oats, high saturated fat soybean for palm alternative, hemp, high oleic low linolenic soybean, high fiber wheat and improved quality alfalfa; competition for collaboration partners and licensees and the successful execution of collaborations and licensing agreements, including on terms consistent with our projections; the impact of adverse events during development, including unsuccessful field trials or development trials or disruptions in seed production; the impact of improper handling of our product candidates by unaffiliated third parties during development, such as the improper aerial spraying of our high fiber wheat product candidate; failures by third-party contractors; inaccurate market sizing and/or price and demand forecasting, including with respect to sales projections used by Calyxt management in determining potential license and other revenues; the effectiveness of commercialization efforts by commercial partners or licensees; our ability to make grain sales on terms acceptable to us; the timing of our grain sales; our ability to collect accounts receivable; disruptions to supply chains, including transportation and storage functions; commodity price conditions; the impact of changes or increases in oversight and regulation; disputes or challenges regarding intellectual property; proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies; management changes; dislocations in the capital markets; and other important factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us are based only on information currently available to us when, and speaks only as of the date, such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws we do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise,should circumstances change.

Investment Highlights

  • We are a plant-based technology company

  • We enhance the unique characteristics that naturally exist in each plant, allowing us to develop healthier and more sustainable products.

  • Leveraging differentiated technology to develop product candidates including our proprietary TALEN® gene-editing platform

  • First to bring gene-edited consumer trait to market

  • Pipeline has total addressable market of $8.8 billion1 and is targeted at critical industry dynamics including consumer demand for specialty ingredients and supporting sustainability objectives

  • Capital-efficient business model with multiple routes to market for product candidates

1 See the information on slides 47-52 of Calyxt's 2020 Virtual Investor Day on November 17, 2020 available on the Company's website for sources and key assumptions underlying the total addressable market and potential product revenue opportunities, which includes information that was publicly disclosed as of November 17, 2020 and is not being updated as of the date of this presentation.

The Ideation that TALEN Could Support

PLANT-BASED SOLUTIONS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calyxt Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
