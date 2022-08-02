Camber Energy : Announces Combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

August 2, 2022

Camber Announces Combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 /Camber Energy, Inc., (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") announced on August 1, 2022, that its combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on September 27, 2022. The Company did not hold an annual meeting last year and as such is holding a combined annual meeting for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

For the continued support of the health and well-being of our management and stockholders, the Annual Meeting of the Company will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The virtual meeting may be accessed at https://agm.iproxydirect.com/cei. There is no in-person meeting to attend. Registration to attend the Annual Meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. CT and the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Whether or not they plan to attend, we urge stockholders to vote and submit their proxyin advanceof the Annual Meeting, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Meeting materials will be mailed to stockholders on or about August 17, 2022.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority- owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends,"