Camber Energy : Signs Financing Agreement to Extinguish ∼ 46% of Outstanding Pref. Stock

December 27, 2021

Camber Signs Financing Agreement to Extinguish ∼ 46% of Outstanding Pref. Stock

Company also signs Amendments to Improve Terms of Existing P. Notes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 /Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 24, 2021, it entered into a Loan Agreement pursuant to which the lender, subject to certain conditions, irrevocably agreed to loan the Company $25,000,000 on December 31, 2021 (the "Loan"). Proceeds of the Loan are to be used (i) to redeem all issued and outstanding shares of Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company not beneficially owned by the lender or its affiliates; (ii) to pay all secured loans due and payable within ninety days of the Closing; and (ii) to the extent the above items are satisfied and there are surplus proceeds available, for working capital purposes. Features of the Loan include:

Maturity Date: January 1, 2027

Interest Rate: Wall Street Journal Prime Rate, with interest payable at maturity

Conversion: convertible into common shares of the Company at $1.50 per share

The Company and the lender also amended (the "Amendments") the terms of certain existing Promissory Notes from the Company in favor of the lender to mirror the maturity date, interest rate and conversion price mentioned above.

The Loan transaction also contemplates the Company issuing warrants entitling the lender to purchase up to 50 million shares of common stock of the Company at an exercise price of ten dollars ($10.00) per share for the first 25 million shares, and twenty dollars ($20.00) per share for the remaining 25 million shares.

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "I believe the financing terms are the most favorable terms the company has been able to negotiate in its history. The proposed transaction demonstrates the lender's confidence in our team and overall growth strategy, and if we are successful at the upcoming special meeting the company will be in a great position to pursue new acquisitions and other important initiatives our team has identified."

The Loan and the Amendments are subject to certain conditions, including the Company obtaining on or before December 31, 2021 approval of the increase in its authorized common stock as outlined in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2021.

Additional details regarding the Loan and the Amendments were included in Camber's