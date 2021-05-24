Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camber Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEI   US13200M5085

CAMBER ENERGY, INC.

(CEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camber Energy : Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 -- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.

The Company previously filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2021, to extend the due date for the Report. The Form 12b-25 disclosed that the Report was unable to be filed on time due to delays in assembling the financial information required to be reviewed by the Company's independent auditor, and in completing the accounting of certain transactions affecting the Company. Such further delay in filing the Report past the deadline set forth in the Form 12b-25 is due to issues that have arisen in connection with (i) finalizing the determination of the fair values of both assets and liabilities associated with the Company's acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. in December of 2020, and (ii) key personnel changes at the Company's independent auditing firm. The Company is taking steps to complete the required accounting and plans to file the Report as soon as practicable.

During the six-month period from the date of the Filing Delinquency (the 'Initial Cure Period'), the Exchange will monitor the Company and the status of the Report and any subsequent delayed filings, including through contact with the Company, until the Filing Delinquency is cured. If the Company fails to cure the Filing Delinquency within the Initial Cure Period, the Exchange may, in the Exchange's sole discretion, allow the Company's securities to be traded for up to an additional six-month period (the 'Additional Cure Period') depending on the Company's specific circumstances. If the Exchange determines an Additional Cure Period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence in accordance with the procedures set out in Section 1010 hereof. If the Exchange determines that an Additional Cure Period of up to six months is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence.

Receipt of the letter does not have any immediate effect on the listing of the Company's shares on the Exchange, except that until the Company regains compliance with the Exchange's listing standards, a 'BC' indicator will be affixed to the Company's trading symbol. The Company's business operations and SEC reporting requirements are unaffected by the notification, provided that if the Filing Delinquency is not cured then the Company will be subject to the Exchange's delisting procedures.

The Company is committed to filing the Report to achieve compliance with the Exchange's requirements, and, although there are no guarantees it will do so, the Company expects to file the Report within the Initial Cure Period.

1

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are 'forward-looking statements', which statements may be identified by words such as 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'will,' 'may,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'should,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

2

Disclaimer

Camber Energy Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
05:19pCAMBER ENERGY  : Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American (Form 8-K)
PU
05:17pCAMBER ENERGY, INC.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
05:03pCAMBER ENERGY  : Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American
PU
05/07CAMBER ENERGY  : Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-K)
PU
04/27CAMBER ENERGY, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27CAMBER ENERGY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
04/21CAMBER ENERGY, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
04/14CAMBER ENERGY  : Changes Fiscal Year End
PU
03/29CAMBER ENERGY  : Majority-Owned Subsidiary Announces Record Revenues
PU
03/18CAMBER ENERGY, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,40 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,86 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,4 M 26,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camber Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James A. Doris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank W. Barker Chief Financial Officer
James G. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert K. Green Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBER ENERGY, INC.-31.87%26
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.68.36%7 118
PAREX RESOURCES INC.10.67%2 058
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.8.38%1 377
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.120.23%1 341
BERRY CORPORATION65.76%491