Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camber Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEI   US13200M5085

CAMBER ENERGY, INC.

(CEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Camber Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/07/2021 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Camber is the subject of a research report published by Kerrisdale Capital on October 5, 2021. The report, titled: “Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI): What If They Made a Whole Company Out of Red Flags?” alleges that the Company “has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September.” According to the report, the Company’s only actual asset, a 73% stake in OTC-traded Viking Energy Group, Inc., is in deep trouble and subject to a going-concern warning. The report makes multiple other allegations about the Company, including that its “‘ESG Clean Energy’ technology license is a joke,” that “the most fascinating part of the CEI boondoggle actually has to do with something far more basic: how many shares are there, and why has dilution been spiraling out of control?” and that the “market is badly mistaken about Camber’s share count and ignorant of [Camber’s] terrifying capital structure.” The report also estimates that the “fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number.” Based on this news, shares of Camber fell by more than 24% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
08:50aINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ca..
BU
10/06CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06CAMBER ENERGY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/06Top Midday Decliners
MT
10/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cam..
BU
10/06EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors to I..
BU
10/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/05US Stocks End Higher as Tech Rebounds
MT
10/05CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Higher as Tech Rebounds
MT
10/05CAMBER ENERGY : Responds to Short Seller Report as Stock Value Halves Amid Heavy Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,40 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,86 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,7 M 94,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camber Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Doris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank W. Barker Chief Financial Officer
James G. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert K. Green Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBER ENERGY, INC.-1.60%95
CONOCOPHILLIPS79.57%96 159
CNOOC LIMITED27.72%52 577
EOG RESOURCES, INC.73.59%50 545
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED57.80%44 977
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY59.77%44 352