Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camber Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEI   US13200M5085

CAMBER ENERGY, INC.

(CEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camber Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 18, 2021, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 28, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Camber overstated the business prospects of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”) as well as its combined post-merger business. The Company failed to inform investors that its investment in Viking would add strain to its already tenuous financial stability. An institutional investor was diluting the Company’s shares after its July 12, 2021 update to investors detailing the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Camber, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
10/29SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
10/29EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. with Losses in Excess of $100..
BU
10/19CAMBER ENERGY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
10/19CAMBER ENERGY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/18CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cambe..
PR
10/13CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That A..
AQ
10/12CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/12CAMBER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Camber Energy Inc. on Behalf o..
BU
10/08Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Friday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,40 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,86 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Camber Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Doris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank W. Barker Chief Financial Officer
James G. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert K. Green Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBER ENERGY, INC.44.05%324
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.27%100 632
EOG RESOURCES, INC.85.40%54 322
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.95%49 184
CNOOC LIMITED19.50%48 451
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY64.18%46 018