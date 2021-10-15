Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camber Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEI   US13200M5085

CAMBER ENERGY, INC.

(CEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Camber Energy, Inc. - CEI

10/15/2021 | 09:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Camber and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital released a report alleging the Company "has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September." The report further alleged that Camber only has one real asset, a 73% stake in an OTC-traded company with negative book value. Kerrisdale Capital also alleges the "market is badly mistaken about Camber's share count and ignorant of [Camber's] terrifying capital structure," estimating the Company's "fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number."

On this news, Camber's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 50.49%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-camber-energy-inc---cei-301401607.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CAMBER ENERGY, INC.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cambe..
PR
10/13CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That A..
AQ
10/12CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/12CAMBER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Camber Energy Inc. on Behalf o..
BU
10/08Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Friday
MT
10/08CAMBER ENERGY : Energy
MT
10/08Top Premarket Gainers
MT
10/07CEI INVESTIGATION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities F..
BU
10/07INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ca..
BU
10/06CAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news