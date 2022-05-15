Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Cambi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAMBI   NO0010078850

CAMBI ASA

(CAMBI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/13 08:42:09 am EDT
5.430 NOK   +3.63%
03:10aCAMBI : acquires complementary thermal hydrolysis technologies
PU
05/11CAMBI ASA : Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
05/10Cambi ASA Announces Board Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambi : acquires complementary thermal hydrolysis technologies

05/15/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambi has signed a contract with Veolia Water Technologies (VWT) to acquire their thermal hydrolysis process (THP) technologies, registered under trademarks Exelys® and Bio Thelys®.

The acquired technologies may accelerate Cambi's entry into attractive and potentially large market segments, such as smaller and CAPEX-sensitive wastewater treatment plants and biogas substrates other than wastewater solids and food waste.

"We are very pleased to conclude this transaction with VWT. The deal opens new market opportunities for Cambi and supplements our patent portfolio. It aptly illustrates our commitment to strengthen our position as a world-leading supplier of treatment solutions for wastewater solids and organic wastes in anaerobic digestion projects", said Eirik Fadnes, Cambi CEO.

Over three decades, Cambi has made significant investments in R&D, defining the THP standard and continuously advancing the technology to meet evolving customer expectations. Cambi THP products are appreciated for high reliability and energy efficiency. The transaction diversifies Cambi's product portfolio with a reliable continuous THP system and a proven batch THP system.

As part of the agreement, VWT will transfer to Cambi all patents, know-how and trademarks connected to the Exelys and Bio Thelys products. The transaction is effective immediately and will be settled in cash.

For more information, please contact:
Maarten Kanters, Managing Director Cambi Invest, +47 481 79 648, investor@cambi.com

About Cambi

Cambi is a global technology and solutions supplier for sustainable biosolids management at wastewater treatment plants. Since 1992, Cambi has developed a proven and patented core technology, built strong marketing, sales, and support capabilities, and a portfolio of well-performing thermal hydrolysis plants globally. The thermal hydrolysis process increases biogas output, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and destroys pathogens and other harmful substances, enabling the production of excellent quality organic fertilisers and various soil products. Cambi is publicly listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility and part of Euronext, the largest stock exchange platform in Europe. Find out more at cambi.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cambi ASA published this content on 15 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2022 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAMBI ASA
03:10aCAMBI : acquires complementary thermal hydrolysis technologies
PU
05/11CAMBI ASA : Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
05/10Cambi ASA Announces Board Appointments
CI
04/28Cambi Signs Contract To Supply THP Plant In Morocco
MT
04/28CAMBI : wins its first contract in Morocco
PU
04/28Cambi Wins its First Contract in Morocco
CI
04/22CAMBI ASA : Annual Report 2021
AQ
04/22Cambi Names New CEO; Outgoing Chief to Become Chairman
MT
04/22CAMBI ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
04/21Cambi ASA Announces Change of CEO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 452 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net income 2022 9,66 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2022 273 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 90,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 869 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart CAMBI ASA
Duration : Period :
Cambi ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,43 NOK
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per-Christian Kroepelien Lillebø President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Audun Lillebø Chairman
Hans Rasmus Holte Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Lillebø Chief Operating Officer
Gro Merete Brækken Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBI ASA-41.61%89
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-18.53%11 506
SEVERN TRENT PLC4.45%9 426
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC2.62%9 323
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP12.15%6 101
PENNON GROUP PLC-8.83%3 448