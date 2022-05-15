Cambi : acquires complementary thermal hydrolysis technologies

Cambi has signed a contract with Veolia Water Technologies (VWT) to acquire their thermal hydrolysis process (THP) technologies, registered under trademarks Exelys® and Bio Thelys®.

The acquired technologies may accelerate Cambi's entry into attractive and potentially large market segments, such as smaller and CAPEX-sensitive wastewater treatment plants and biogas substrates other than wastewater solids and food waste.

"We are very pleased to conclude this transaction with VWT. The deal opens new market opportunities for Cambi and supplements our patent portfolio. It aptly illustrates our commitment to strengthen our position as a world-leading supplier of treatment solutions for wastewater solids and organic wastes in anaerobic digestion projects", said Eirik Fadnes, Cambi CEO.

Over three decades, Cambi has made significant investments in R&D, defining the THP standard and continuously advancing the technology to meet evolving customer expectations. Cambi THP products are appreciated for high reliability and energy efficiency. The transaction diversifies Cambi's product portfolio with a reliable continuous THP system and a proven batch THP system.

As part of the agreement, VWT will transfer to Cambi all patents, know-how and trademarks connected to the Exelys and Bio Thelys products. The transaction is effective immediately and will be settled in cash.

For more information, please contact:

Maarten Kanters, Managing Director Cambi Invest, +47 481 79 648, investor@cambi.com

About Cambi

Cambi is a global technology and solutions supplier for sustainable biosolids management at wastewater treatment plants. Since 1992, Cambi has developed a proven and patented core technology, built strong marketing, sales, and support capabilities, and a portfolio of well-performing thermal hydrolysis plants globally. The thermal hydrolysis process increases biogas output, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and destroys pathogens and other harmful substances, enabling the production of excellent quality organic fertilisers and various soil products. Cambi is publicly listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility and part of Euronext, the largest stock exchange platform in Europe. Find out more at cambi.com.

Attachments