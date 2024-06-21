Cambi ASA is a Norway-based holding company for the companies from the Cambi Group. The Group is global provider of thermal hydrolysis solutions for sewage sludge and organic waste management. It also provides technology for advanced anaerobic digestion and biogas solutions in wastewater treatment. The Groupâs activities are divided into two business segments: Cambi Group segment, which is focused on developing and marketing the Thermal Hydrolysis Process (THP) technology, and Cambi Invest segment, that is tackling acquisitions and investment opportunities. The Groupâs range of services also comprise sample testing, engineering design, installation of a Cambi plants as well as commissioning. Cambi ASA has a subsidiary, including Groenn Vekst AS.

Sector Water Utilities