Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cambium Global Timberland Limited    TREE   JE00B1NNWQ21

CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED

(TREE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambium Global Timberland : January 29 2021Interim Results

01/29/2021 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 January 2021

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

(the "Company")

Net Asset Value, Interim Results

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that the Net Asset Value per share as at 31 October 2020 is 8.8p.

Interim Results

The Company announces that the Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Report") for the six months ended 31 October 2020 are available and set out in full below.

An electronic copy of the Interim Report is also available on the Company's website at www.cambium.je.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Following the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further enquiries please contact:

Chairman

Tony Gardner-Hillman

01534 486980

Broker and Nominated Adviser

WH Ireland Limited

James Joyce 020 7220 1698

Administrator and Company Secretary Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 835835

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial

Statements

for the six months ended 31 October 2020

Chairman's statement

Assets and values

The Company's Net Asset Value per share ("NAVPS") as of 31 October 2020 is 8.8p, compared with 10.4p as at 30 April 2020, a decrease of 15.7% in the period.

The change in NAVPS comprised currency movements (-7.4%), net expenditure on forestry and other costs (-7.6%), and accrued interest on the loan from Peter Gyllenhammar AB (announced on 21 December 2017) (-0.7%).

It is pleasing that the land sale opportunities I previously reported have now concluded, leaving Cambium with only its interests in the Lizarda property (carried at nil value), the receivables to become payable over periods up to February 2023 under the announced land sales contracts, and its cash balances at bank. The Company is now in discussions with a potential purchaser of those interests. If that transaction concludes, the Board will convene a general meeting where it will propose the winding up of the Company, enabling the liquidator to return capital to shareholders via a distribution of the final net cash balance. In the Board's judgment, the likelihood of a liquidation and return of cash to shareholders, which has been the objective since 2013, is now sufficiently high and close at hand to require that financial statements be prepared on a non-going concern basis, which is the presentation now adopted. In the event the sale of the Company's remaining interests referred to above does not go ahead, the Board will re-visit this judgment and may decide to revert to a going concern basis of presentation for subsequent financial statements.

All in all, persistence in markets which were difficult even in normal times has enabled the Company to reach the end of its journey to sell its properties. The Board is now working to close the final transaction mentioned above, to enable the final cash distribution to shareholders to take place sooner rather than later.

As at the period end the Company and its subsidiaries had cash reserves of £1,013,276.

Costs

New expenditure on properties has of course now been ended by land sales.

Administrative expenses are up 24% on the corresponding prior period (note 4), principally due to increased legal and administrative costs in Brazil.

However, forestry expenses (notes 5 and 6) again show a meaningful fall against the prior period, down 10%, demonstrating the ongoing effort to curtail costs that continued until the end, but in a way that continued to protect the Group's remaining assets until disposal.

The net result, allowing for the impact of currency fluctuations, is that total costs, including finance costs, for the period in Sterling terms amounted to £0.64 million, as compared with £0.59 million for the same period last year.

Conclusions

I am pleased with the events over the period, and since the period end, and I now look forward to delivering my next, and likely to be my final, report.

Antony R Gardner-Hillman

Chairman

29 January 2021

Operations Manager's report

For the six months ended 31 October 2020

Total returns for the period covered by these financial statements, including translation differences, were a loss of £1.2 million compared to a loss of £0.9 million in the corresponding prior year period. The portfolio returns continue to be primarily impacted by operating costs and foreign exchange losses arising on translation.

Below is a summary of the results by geographic area.

Brazil

The Brazilian portfolio represented 100% of the total physical assets at the 31 October 2020. Subsequently all the assets are now contracted for sale with all payments being received as anticipated.

At the 3R plantation, expenditure continued on the good 1,600 hectares of coppice regrowth which are growing well and demonstrate the potential of the site when planted with the right clone and well tended. Fortunately at 3R, the local forestry company decided that they would rather purchase than lease the property and the sale closed after the period end. As the purchaser is under the Brazilian equivalent of Chapter 11 re-organisation, a sale with a single purchase payment was negotiated, and that has been received in full.

In Minas Gerais, in line with payment terms under pre-existing wood sale agreements, payments were received for harvesting at Agua Santa and Ribeirao do Gado and these contracts were subsequently superseded by contracts with the same parties agreeing also to purchase the land, with payments over the same periods. Payments are no longer linked to charcoal prices. At Forquilha the standing wood was sold during the period, with harvesting and payments due over two years. Subsequently, and as announced, the land at Forquilha has also been sold with payments over two years, and initial payments have been received.

Expenditure on security, fire protection and insurance, required prior to the sales to protect the Company's assets, has now ceased.

United States - Hawaii

Cambium previously sold its plantation leases by way of assignment, and the terms of the landlords' consents to the lease assignments required a sum equal to the balance of outstanding lease rental payments to be placed in escrow by Cambium, as security to the landlords that lease rental payments would be received when due from the assignee. Cambium recorded the escrow balance as an asset, which represented less than 1% of the total assets. The assignee of the plantation leases has continued to pay the rent to the landlords, so allowing the release of escrow fund to Cambium as scheduled. Subsequent to the period end the final amounts have been released from escrow and no balances are outstanding.

Conclusion

The focus during the period was to complete the realisation of the company's assets. Good progress was made in the period and subsequently the process has been completed, so turning the physical assets into defined cash flows over periods up to February 2023.

Robert Rickman

Operations Manager

29 January 2021

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 31 October 2020

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

31 October

31 October

2020

2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Continuing operations

Notes

£

£

Finance costs

(58,610)

(57,891)

Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(278)

1,349

Net finance costs

(58,888)

(56,542)

Administrative expenses

4

(239,703)

(228,208)

Loss for the period from continuing operations

(298,591)

(284,750)

Discontinued operations

Loss on disposal of assets held for sale

-

(69,086)

Administrative expenses

4

(105,411)

(49,882)

Forestry management expenses

5

(1,068)

(5,013)

Other operating forestry expenses

6

(225,990)

(247,226)

(332,469)

(358,409)

Operating loss from discontinued operations

(332,469)

(371,207)

Finance costs

(6,844)

(970)

Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(63,567)

2,546

Net finance (costs)/income

(70,411)

1,576

Loss before taxation from discontinued operations

(402,880)

(369,631)

Taxation charge

7

-

-

Loss for the period from discontinued operations

(402,880)

(369,631)

Total loss for the period

(701,471)

(654,381)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax

Foreign exchange loss on translation of discontinued foreign operations

13

(505,712)

(256,244)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(505,712)

(256,244)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(1,207,183)

(910,625)

Basic and diluted loss per share

8

(0.95) pence

(0.89) pence

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

8

(0.40) pence

(0.39) pence

Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

8

(0.55) pence

(0.50) pence

All losses from continuing and discontinued operations are attributable to the equity holders of the parent Company. There are no minority interests.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position At 31 October 2020

31 October

30 April

2020

2020

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

£

£

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

12

747,729

1,441,991

Current assets

Assets held for sale

11

4,480,262

5,608,306

Trade and other receivables

12

2,089,349

1,816,048

Cash and cash equivalents

1,013,276

625,612

Total current assets

7,582,887

8,049,966

Total assets

8,330,616

9,491,957

Current liabilities

Liabilities held for sale

11

56,244

46,269

Loan payable to related party

1,709,367

1,652,347

Trade and other payables

68,502

89,655

Total liabilities

1,834,113

1,788,271

Net assets

6,496,503

7,703,686

Equity

Stated capital

14

2,000,000

2,000,000

Distributable reserve

15

82,603,312

82,603,312

Translation reserve

13,15

(943,441)

(437,729)

Retained loss

(77,163,368)

(76,461,897)

Total equity

6,496,503

7,703,686

Net asset value per share

9

8.8 pence

10.4 pence

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue on 29 January 2021 by the Board of Directors.

Antony R Gardner-Hillman

Mark Rawlins

Chairman

Director

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity For the six months ended 31 October 2020

Share

Distributable

Translation

Retained

Unaudited

Capital

reserve

reserve

loss

Total

£

£

£

£

£

For the six months ended

31 October 2020

At 30 April 2020

2,000,000

82,603,312

(437,729)

(76,461,897)

7,703,686

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(701,471)

(701,471)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign exchange loss on translation of

discontinued foreign operations (note 13)

-

-

(505,712)

-

(505,712)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

(505,712)

(701,471)

(1,207,183)

At 31 October 2020

2,000,000

82,603,312

(943,441)

(77,163,368)

6,496,503

Share

Distributable

Translation

Retained

Unaudited

Capital

reserve

reserve

loss

Total

£

£

£

£

£

For the six months ended

31 October 2019

At 30 April 2019

2,000,000

82,648,243

2,802,225

(73,503,073)

13,947,395

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(654,381)

(654,381)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign exchange loss on translation of

discontinued foreign operations (note 13)

-

-

(256,244)

-

(256,244)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cambium Global Timberland Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED
12:58pCAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : January 29 2021Interim Results
PU
01/07CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : January 7 2021Holding in Company
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : December 8 2020Annoucement re sale of Forquilha
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : December 7 2020Annoucement of sale of 3R
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : November 10 2020Results of the AGM
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : November 10 2020Announcement re Result of AGM
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : September 22 2020Annual Results for the year ended 3..
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : September 23 20202020 Notice of AGM and Form of Prox..
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : September 23 20202020 Announcement of Notice of AGM
PU
2020CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : May 1 2020Directorate Changes
PU
More news
Chart CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cambium Global Timberland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Rickman Operations Manager
Svante Adde Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Rawlins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED-10.40%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.55%7 392
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.88%3 630
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.70%2 405
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.26%2 116
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.4.44%1 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ