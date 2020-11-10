Cambium Global Timberland : November 10 2020Announcement re Result of AGM

10 November 2020

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Board announces that at the AGM of the Company held in Jersey on 12 October 2020, all resolutions as set out in the notice of meeting were proposed and duly passed.

Results of the proxy vote will shortly be available on the Company's website.

For further enquires please contact:

Broker and Nominated Adviser

W H Ireland

Chris Savidge/James Joyce

Switchboard: 0207 220 1666

Administrator and Company Secretary Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 835835

LEI: 213800YGRM8HG1S74M46