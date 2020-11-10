Cambium Global Timberland : November 10 2020Results of the AGM

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain
10 November 2020
Cambium Global Timberland Limited
("Cambium" or the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting took place on 12 October 2020 at 10.30 am.
The following resolutions were passed.
RESOLUTION ONE
To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2020.
|
FOR -
|
29,013,351 (100.0%)
|
AGAINST -
|
0 (0.0%)
RESOLUTION TWO
To re-appoint Mr Rawlins as a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 19.03 of the Company's Articles of Association.
|
FOR -
|
5,346,254 (100.0%)
|
AGAINST -
|
0 (0.0%)
RESOLUTION THREE
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2020.
|
FOR -
|
29,013,351 (100.0%)
|
AGAINST -
|
0 (0.00%)
RESOLUTION FOUR
To re-appoint KPMG Channel Islands Limited as auditors of the Company
|
FOR -
|
27,308,357 (94.12%)
|
AGAINST -
|
1,704,994 (5.88%)
RESOLUTION FIVE
To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Company's auditors
|
FOR -
|
29,013,351 (100.0%)
|
AGAINST -
|
0 (0.00%)
