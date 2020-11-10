Cambium Global Timberland : November 10 2020Results of the AGM

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain

10 November 2020

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

("Cambium" or the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting took place on 12 October 2020 at 10.30 am.

The following resolutions were passed.

RESOLUTION ONE

To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2020.

FOR - 29,013,351 (100.0%) AGAINST - 0 (0.0%)

RESOLUTION TWO

To re-appoint Mr Rawlins as a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 19.03 of the Company's Articles of Association.

FOR - 5,346,254 (100.0%) AGAINST - 0 (0.0%)

RESOLUTION THREE

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2020.

FOR - 29,013,351 (100.0%) AGAINST - 0 (0.00%)

RESOLUTION FOUR

To re-appoint KPMG Channel Islands Limited as auditors of the Company

FOR - 27,308,357 (94.12%) AGAINST - 1,704,994 (5.88%)

RESOLUTION FIVE

To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Company's auditors

FOR - 29,013,351 (100.0%) AGAINST - 0 (0.00%)

