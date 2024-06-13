NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) between May 8, 2023 and January 18, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 22, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cambium securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Cambium class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25517 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a buildup of inventory in Cambium's distribution channels; (2) Cambium and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) Cambium's revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Cambium's fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Cambium's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

