Cambium : Marketbroadband.com Announces Marketing Data Licensing Agreement with Cambium Networks

Elk River, MN - Lorex, Inc. (Marketbroadband.com) and Cambium Networks™ announced their new cnHeat™Data Licensing Agreement at WispaPalooza 2021 in Las Vegas today.

Cambium Networks' cnHeat Locate product generates highly accurate RF heat maps that predict RF coverage for fixed wireless internet service providers (WISPs). Marketbroadband.com has exclusively licensed this extremely accurate location data to provide best-in-class targeting of marketing campaigns for WISPs.

The companies have collaborated to build an easy and seamless user experience for the WISP. cnHeat identifies the buildings that can be serviced within the WISP's RF propagation. MarketBroadband.com ingests that data into their GIS for Marketing Platform to convert building geocodes into postal address data for marketing purposes. There is no additional cost for the WISP to utilize this advanced targeting data for direct mail and online digital marketing campaigns through MarketBroadband.com.

"The value of targeting the right home or business cannot be underestimated," says Ken Janc, President of Lorex, the company behind Marketbroadband.com. "The cost savings on marketing is obvious; additionally, such accurate information eliminates the cost of a wasted truck roll to an unserviceable address."

"This is a significant value-add win for the WISP," says Daniel Sullivan, Director of RF Planning at Cambium Networks. "Now cnHeat building location data from a cnHeat site subscription is provided to Marketbroadband.com at no additional cost to the WISP. Marketing costs are minimized and service providers can add new customers through a best-in-class targeted marketing campaign."

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

About Marketbroadband.com (Lorex, Inc.)

MarketBroadband.com specializes in providing turnkey marketing programs for fixed wireless and wireline Internet service providers. Utilizing their proprietary GIS for Marketing Platform, they accurately target direct mail and digital marketing campaigns at the address-level within network service areas. More information may be obtained by visiting MarketBroadband.com or by contacting them directly at 800-792-8812 or customerservice@lorexinc.com.