Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cambium Networks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMBM   KYG177661090

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION

(CMBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cambium : Marketbroadband.com Announces Marketing Data Licensing Agreement with Cambium Networks

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elk River, MN - Lorex, Inc. (Marketbroadband.com) and Cambium Networks™ announced their new cnHeat™Data Licensing Agreement at WispaPalooza 2021 in Las Vegas today.

Cambium Networks' cnHeat Locate product generates highly accurate RF heat maps that predict RF coverage for fixed wireless internet service providers (WISPs). Marketbroadband.com has exclusively licensed this extremely accurate location data to provide best-in-class targeting of marketing campaigns for WISPs.

The companies have collaborated to build an easy and seamless user experience for the WISP. cnHeat identifies the buildings that can be serviced within the WISP's RF propagation. MarketBroadband.com ingests that data into their GIS for Marketing Platform to convert building geocodes into postal address data for marketing purposes. There is no additional cost for the WISP to utilize this advanced targeting data for direct mail and online digital marketing campaigns through MarketBroadband.com.

"The value of targeting the right home or business cannot be underestimated," says Ken Janc, President of Lorex, the company behind Marketbroadband.com. "The cost savings on marketing is obvious; additionally, such accurate information eliminates the cost of a wasted truck roll to an unserviceable address."

"This is a significant value-add win for the WISP," says Daniel Sullivan, Director of RF Planning at Cambium Networks. "Now cnHeat building location data from a cnHeat site subscription is provided to Marketbroadband.com at no additional cost to the WISP. Marketing costs are minimized and service providers can add new customers through a best-in-class targeted marketing campaign."

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

About Marketbroadband.com (Lorex, Inc.)

MarketBroadband.com specializes in providing turnkey marketing programs for fixed wireless and wireline Internet service providers. Utilizing their proprietary GIS for Marketing Platform, they accurately target direct mail and digital marketing campaigns at the address-level within network service areas. More information may be obtained by visiting MarketBroadband.com or by contacting them directly at 800-792-8812 or customerservice@lorexinc.com.

Disclaimer

Cambium Networks Corp. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
04:32pCAMBIUM : Marketbroadband.com Announces Marketing Data Licensing Agreement with Cambium Ne..
PU
10/05CAMBIUM : City of San José Launches Downtown Public Wi-Fi Network with Gigabit Fixed Wirel..
PR
10/05City of San José Launches Downtown Public Wi-Fi Network with Gigabit Fixed Wireless Mes..
CI
09/29CAMBIUM : First Distribution Offers Wireless Connectivity Solutions from Cambium Networks
PU
09/20CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION(NASDAQG : CMBM) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/19CAMBIUM NETWORKS : 60 GHz cnWave Technology Enables Pentanet to Rapidly Build a Multi-Giga..
PR
09/19Cambium Networks 60 Ghz cnWave Technology Enables Pentanet to Rapidly Build A Multi-Gig..
CI
09/14INSIDER SELL : Cambium Networks
MT
09/14CAMBIUM NETWORKS : Expands Outdoor Wireless Solutions for Campus and Public Networks with ..
PR
09/14Cambium Networks Expands Outdoor Wireless Solutions for Campus and Public Networks with..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 48,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 41,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cambium Networks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,99 $
Average target price 68,75 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atul Bhatnagar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cumming Chief Financial Officer
Rob Amen Chairman
Nigel Jonathan Richard King Chief Technology Officer
Raymond de Graaf Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION35.53%901
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.75%231 680
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.38.57%39 903
ERICSSON7.27%39 862
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.22%37 360
NOKIA OYJ61.38%33 225