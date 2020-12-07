Cambium : Raymond James Virtual Technology Conference Presentation 12/07/2020 | 04:17pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter 2020 Safe harbor/forward looking statements This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future operating results, the financial performance and position of Cambium, Cambium's business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, expectations regarding outstanding litigation, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing," "project," "target," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Cambium has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks include the difficulty in predicting Cambium's operating results, which may fluctuate significantly; Cambium's ability to respond to emerging technological trends and introduce new products and technology; Cambium's dependence on third-party manufacturers; Cambium's reliance on distributors and value-added resellers to promote and sell Cambium's products; and risks presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could significantly disrupt our manufacturing, sales and other operations and negatively impact our financial results. In addition, Cambium operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith believes and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Cambium's management to predict all risks, nor can Cambium assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that Cambium may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These risks and uncertainties may be described in greater detail in the "Risk factors" section of our 2019 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020, and most recent 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020. Our forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, Cambium does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments, to conform these statements to actual results or to make changes in Cambium's expectations or otherwise. This presentation contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications, such as those published by Cisco Visual Networking Index, International Data Corporation, Inc., QYResearch, and Sky light Research, LLC, or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, Cambium makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor does it undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation. Cambium is an "emerging growth company" as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are made pursuant to Section 5(d) of the Act. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 1 Cambium at a Glance Levered to secular tailwinds including work from home, 5G, enterprise refresh, and broadband proliferation

Leading next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software

next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software Pursuing a growing $22bn TAM 1 driven by increased demand for bandwidth

driven by increased demand for bandwidth Focused on growing markets of mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved

mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved Competitive advantages driven by scalability, unit costs, quality, and 24/7 support

Operating leverage is expected to create annual Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years $22bn TAM 489,000+ Cloud managed devices 11% MRQ revenue growth 13,000+ Network operators $73mm Q3'20 revenue 16% Q3'20 Adj. EBITDA margin2 Note: Financial and operating figures shown as of Q3'20 Includes $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, in 2018

2 Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics 2 Wireless Fabric Enabling the Future of Connectivity PTP PMP 24/7 >100 km 10 km Global Support Government Oil and gas Hospitality Transportation Service Enterprise Military providers Purpose-built WIRELESS FABRIC Purpose-built IIoT Wi-Fi 3 m - 10 km 300 m Agility across 100+ km Bandwidth Distance the spectrum >1 Gbps 3 Cambium's End-to-End Wireless Fabric Solution Point-to-Multipoint Point-to-Point Wi-Fi & Switching IIoT PMP 450m Force 300 PTP 670/700 ePMP Force 425 cnPilot XV3-8/XV2-2 cnMatrix EX2028 cnReach cnPilotXirrus™ Cloud Software and Wireless Fabric Management: Design, Commission, Manage cnMaestro & XMS LINKPlanner cnSwift cnHeat Cloud management Network design tool Lightweight AP tool Network planning Enables secure, end-to- Optimizes RF Manage small Site Identification end network control Wi-Fi deployments & placement performance 4 Growing Momentum in our New Products Near Term Product Pipeline (Expected Availability Q4'20-Q2'21) 28 GHz 5G for fixed wireless ePMP Force 425 cnRanger 3 GHz LTE cnMatrix TX family cnMaestro X cnVision MaxRP Recent Launches Gaining Traction in Urban and Rural Environments 60 GHz cnWave1 • Multi-gigabit wireless solutions for residential and enterprise access and backhaul • Most significant product release in years • Numerous POCs in progress Wi-Fi 6 Improved performance and efficiency beyond 802.11ac networks

Strong demand across North America, EMEA, and APAC PMP 450 • Flagship offering in Point-to-Multipoint • Superior spectral efficiency, uplink, and MU-MIMO capabilities • CBRS band approved Setting the stage for upside in 2021 and sustained, long-term growth Product photo shown is for V5000 model 5 Leading Next-Gen Wireless Infrastructure Differentiated by RF Algorithms and Software Leading Embedded Attractive spectral network Reliability Scalability economics efficiency intelligence 6 Focused on Growing Markets of Mid-Sized Service Providers and Enterprises That Are Traditionally Underserved Service Providers Enterprise Government Industrials Large Mid- Market SME We do not compete for Tier 1 service providers or large enterprises (e.g. vs. Nokia, Cisco, etc.) Cambium's sweet spot is regional/national wireless Internet service providers Cambium's quality/cost differentiated for mid- market enterprise and below Cambium solutions suitable across market segments 8 Competitive Advantages Driven by Scalability, Unit Costs, Quality and 24/7 Support Mid-Sized Service SME / Mid-Mkt Government Industrials Providers1 Enterprises  2x spectral efficiency  24/7 enterprise-class  Highly ruggedized  Cloud-based network support mgmt platform  24/7 enterprise-class  Durability and  Unparalleled quality  Integrated wireless support reliability fabric portfolio  Scalable networks  Cloud performance  Purpose-built  Durability and and functionality products reliability Results in attractive economics for our customers 5K-200K subscribers 9 Serving a Broad and Diverse Customer Base Mid-Sized Service SME / Mid-Mkt Government Industrials Providers Enterprises 13,000+ network operators >8,500 channel partners Note: Metrics shown as of 9/30/2020 11 Pursuing a Growing $22bn TAM $22bn market and expanding 28 GHz 5G Massive opportunity CBRS Massive opportunity Switching $12.4bn Enterprise WLAN $6.2bn Point-to-Point $3.3bn Point-to-Multipoint $0.6bn Wireless mobile data traffic expected to grow at a 46% CAGR from 2017-20221 Increased networks stress from work from home and e-learning acceleration

e-learning acceleration 60 GHz providing multi-gigabit wireless for residential and enterprise access and backhaul

multi-gigabit wireless for residential and enterprise access and backhaul ~$20bn Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF")

Continued migration to cloud applications

Enterprises deploying wireless broadband networks on edge Source: $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, for 2018 Cisco Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, 2017-2022, February 2019 12 Deep and Experienced Leadership Team ATUL BHATNAGAR President and CEO Atul has 12 years of CEO experience at networking companies

Previous role: CEO of public company Ixia STEPHEN CUMMING CFO Stephen has 12 years of CFO experience at technology companies

Previous roles: CFO of Kenandy and CFO of public company Atmel SCOTT IMHOFF RON RYAN SALLY RAU SVP of Product Mgmt SVP Global Channel Mgmt General Counsel 29 years experience 33 years experience 36 years experience VIBHU VIVEK BRYAN SHEPPECK RAYMOND DE GRAAF SVP of Products SVP of Global Sales SVP of Ops 29 years experience 24 years experience 27 years experience 13 Financial Highlights Improved growth and visibility Entrenched customer base drives reoccurring revenue Diversification across products and geographies Operating leverage in business model via: (i) stable gross margin, (ii) opex discipline, (iii) benefits from recent R&D investment Attractive long-term model of annual Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion over the next several years 14 Consistent Double-Digit Annual Revenue Growth Continued Top-Line Momentum Historical Track Record of Growth ($mm) Annual Revenue Revenue ($mm) $267 $217 $181 2016 2017 2018 2019 $73 $61 $63 $66$64 $60$62 $58$59 $59 $52 $50$48$49 $44 $39 Q1'16 Q3'16 Q1'17 Q3'17 Q1'18 Q3'18 Q1'19 Q3'19 Q1'20 Q3'20 15 Improved Growth Continued Top-Line Momentum ($mm) $272 1 $267 $242 $217 $181 $130 $149 2 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2H Revenue Note: 2020 figures shown are estimates based on three quarters of reported actuals and the midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance ($76mm) from 8-K filed November 5, 2020 2020 revenue of $272mm consists of ~$196mm of revenue for nine months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance

2 2H'20 revenue consists of $73mm for the three months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance 16 Diversification Across Products and Geographies Revenue by Product Revenue by Geography (% Revenue) (% Revenue) 16% 7% 12% 25% 59% 53% 28% Point-to-Multipoint Point-to-Point Wi-Fi & other NA EMEA CALA APAC Note: Data shown for Q3'20 17 Entrenched Customer Base Drives Reoccurring Revenue Repeat Purchases from Top 25 North America Network Operators 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Customer Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 Top 25 network operators purchased in 95%+ of quarters since 2019 Note: Top 25 customers based on cumulative purchases from Q1'14 through Q3'20 18 Stable Gross Margin and Opex Discipline Driving EBITDA Growth Gross Profit Q3'20 100 BPS ($mm) % of Revenue increase y/y $34.7 $36.2 $31.9 $32.0 $33.6 $30.8 $30.6 47% 50% 49% 52% 51% 49% 50% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Opex Q3'20 470 BPS ($mm) % of Revenue $27.8 decrease y/y $26.8 $27.5 $26.2 $29.3 $24.2 $25.6 39% 40% 40% 46% 46% $24.2 $25.6 39% 35% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Note: Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) % Margin 18% 16% 14% 12% $11.4 10% $8.1 $7.7 16% 8% $6.8 $6.0 6% 12% 10% $5.3 $4.4 12% 4% 9% 8% 7% 2% 0% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 19 Long-Term Target Model Key Metrics 2017 2018 2019 Q3'20 Long-Term Target1 Revenue growth (y/y) 19% 12% 10% 11% 15-17% Gross margin 51% 48% 50% 50% 51-52% R&D (% of revenue) 15% 16% 16% 14% 14-16% S&M (% of revenue) 17% 18% 16% 11% 13-14% G&A (% of revenue) 8% 8% 8% 9% 4-5% Adj. EBITDA margin 12% 6% 10% 16% 18-19% Annual margin expansion 34 (556) 350 530 200 (bps) Tax rate 26% 13% 15% 14% 17% Note: Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics 1 Based on estimates and assumptions 20 Key Drivers for Cambium Networks Growth 24/7 Global Support LAN/WAN convergence Wi-Fi 6 and mmWave spectrum (60 GHz & 28 GHz) CBRS & 6 GHz

Wi-Fi 6 and mmWave spectrum (60 GHz & 28 GHz) CBRS & 6 GHz Tier II & Tier III Service Providers adopting fixed wireless broadband

Cambium adoption in small & medium enterprises Point-to-Point Point-to-Multipoint Wi-Fi 21 Investment Highlights Levered to secular tailwinds including work from home, 5G, enterprise refresh, and broadband proliferation Leading next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software Focused on growing markets of mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved Competitive advantages driven by scalability, unit costs, quality and 24/7 support Pursuing a growing $22bn TAM1 driven by increased demand for bandwidth Operating leverage is expected to create annual Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years Includes $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, in 2018 22 Appendix The World has Come to Cambium Work from home / Learn from home 5G and Next-Gen wireless Enterprise refresh cycle and Wi-Fi 6 Broadband proliferation 24 cnMaestro - Orchestrating Network's Lifecycle Management Through a Single Pane of Glass cnMaestro Gaining Significant Scale 5 1 ~13,150 network operators Lifecycle Planning 4 2 Manage Onboarding 3 Service launch >150 countries 23,950 unique administrators >489,150 total devices Note: Metrics shown as of 9/30/2020 25 Industry Leading Customer Satisfaction Cambium Networks Customer Satisfaction Industry Leading Net Promoter Score 89% of surveyed organizations are likely to recommend89% Cambium Networks.* Source: TechValidate survey of 432 users Published: April 20, 2020 TVID: D68-EC4-03B * Based on respondents who rated their likelihood to recommend as 7 or higher on a scale of 0 to 10 Satisfaction Ratings +45 8.5/10 432 Net Promoter Score® Average Rating NPS® Ratings Collected Lowest rated peer Highest rated peer + 45 + 38 -8 Note: Cambium Networks TechValidate platform metrics shown as of 4/20/2020 Competitors (Aerohive, Cisco Systems, Commscope, Juniper Networks & Ubiquiti Networks) Net Promoter Scores source: https://customer.guru/. 26 Illustrative Network Build-Out Cycle Mid-Sized Internet Service Providers Phase 1: Core buildout Phase 2: Geographic Phase 3: Subscriber density $ spend expansion • PTP infrastructure for • PTP as required to support • Infrastructure limited to support Backhaul new sites density • PMP AP infrastructure for • PMP infrastructure paced to • Ongoing subscriber demand launch geography geographic expansion • Initial subscriber rollouts • cnMaestro Pro • cnMaestro Basic • Accelerating software demand $ spend 6 - 12 months 6 - 18 months 18+ months spend $ time Note: Tables represent illustrative network build-out cycle for representative network operators in various sample end-markets Industrial time Wi-Fi / Enterprises time 27 Operating Expense Investments Setting Stage for Future Leverage Opex Spend Opex Dynamics ($mm) $100.4 G&A $18.8 S&M $42.7 R&D $38.9 2018 2019* Q3'20* y/y Growth % Growth % G&A $105.6 5% (2%) $21.9 19% 19% S&M $41.7 (2%) (19%) $42.0 8% 3% R&D 2019 Increased core infrastructure investment and IPO readiness costs

Should decrease as a percentage of revenue as business scales

Transitioning to increase virtual events

Benefits from restructuring activities

Expanded Point-to-Multipoint feature set, invested in next-gen portfolio and introduced new products

Point-to-Multipoint feature set, invested in next-gen portfolio and introduced new products Benefits from restructuring *Excludes stock comp, depreciation & amortization, restructuring, and one-time acquisition costs for Xirrus 28 How we Win in Enterprise Designed for secure wireless Ruggedized for outdoor environments

3 Optimized for Wi-Fi 6 performance Potential at Current Customers for Wi-Fi and Switching1 >11,000 Wi-Fi Switching ~1,500 ~90 >600 Represents total number of customers using Wi-Fi or switching customers

2 Represents Q2'19 metrics At IPO 2 Q3'20 29 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation $mm 2017 2018 Q3'19 Q4'19 2019 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Revenue $216.7 $241.8 $65.7 $64.1 $267.0 $60.4 $62.3 $73.0 GAAP net income (loss) 9.8 (1.5) 2.0 (1.0) (17.6) (0.8) 3.3 5.6 Non-GAAP Adjustments Net interest expense Income tax provision (benefit) Depreciation and amortization expense1 Sponsor fees, share based expenses, onetime acq., settlement & restructuring exp. 5.0 8.1 2.1 1.4 8.1 1.3 1.5 1.3 (0.4) (0.8) 0.0 1.2 10.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 8.9 9.0 1.6 2.1 6.4 1.8 1.9 1.8 2.5 0.5 1.1 1.6 19.1 2.0 1.0 2.6 Total Non-GAAP 16.0 16.8 4.8 6.3 43.9 5.2 4.4 5.8 Adjustments Adjusted EBITDA $25.8 $15.3 $6.8 $5.3 $26.2 $4.4 $7.7 $11.4 Adjusted EBITDA 11.9% 6.3% 10.3% 8.2% 9.8% 7.3% 12.3% 15.6% margin2 Note: May not foot due to rounding Includes amortization of capitalized internal costs for software to be sold or marketed externally included in cost of revenues and excludes amortization of debt issuance costs, which is included in interest expense

2 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue from the same period 30 Non-GAAP Reconciliation 31 Attachments Original document

