CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION

(CMBM)
Cambium : Raymond James Virtual Technology Conference Presentation

12/07/2020 | 04:17pm EST
Fourth Quarter 2020

Safe harbor/forward looking statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future operating results, the financial performance and position of Cambium, Cambium's business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, expectations regarding outstanding litigation, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing," "project," "target," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Cambium has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks include the difficulty in predicting Cambium's operating results, which may fluctuate significantly; Cambium's ability to respond to emerging technological trends and introduce new products and technology; Cambium's dependence on third-party manufacturers; Cambium's reliance on distributors and value-added resellers to promote and sell Cambium's products; and risks presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could significantly disrupt our manufacturing, sales and other operations and negatively impact our financial results. In addition, Cambium operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith believes and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Cambium's management to predict all risks, nor can Cambium assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that Cambium may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These risks and uncertainties may be described in greater detail in the "Risk factors" section of our 2019 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020, and most recent 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020. Our forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, Cambium does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments, to conform these statements to actual results or to make changes in Cambium's expectations or otherwise.

This presentation contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications, such as those published by Cisco Visual Networking Index, International Data Corporation, Inc., QYResearch, and Sky light Research, LLC, or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, Cambium makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor does it undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation.

Cambium is an "emerging growth company" as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are made pursuant to Section 5(d) of the Act. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

1

Cambium at a Glance

  • Levered to secular tailwinds including work from home, 5G, enterprise refresh, and broadband proliferation
  • Leading next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software
  • Pursuing a growing $22bn TAM1 driven by increased demand for bandwidth
  • Focused on growing markets of mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved
  • Competitive advantages driven by scalability, unit costs, quality, and 24/7 support
  • Operating leverage is expected to create annual Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years

$22bn

TAM

489,000+

Cloud managed

devices

11%

MRQ revenue

growth

13,000+

Network operators

$73mm

Q3'20 revenue

16%

Q3'20 Adj.

EBITDA margin2

Note: Financial and operating figures shown as of Q3'20

  • Includes $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, in 2018
    2 Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics

2

Wireless Fabric Enabling the Future of Connectivity

PTP

PMP

24/7

>100 km

10 km

Global Support

Government

Oil and gas

Hospitality

Transportation

Service

Enterprise

Military

providers

Purpose-built

WIRELESS FABRIC

Purpose-built

IIoT

Wi-Fi

3 m - 10 km

300 m

Agility across

100+ km

Bandwidth

Distance

the spectrum

>1 Gbps

3

Cambium's End-to-End Wireless Fabric Solution

Point-to-Multipoint

Point-to-Point

Wi-Fi & Switching

IIoT

PMP 450m

Force 300

PTP 670/700

ePMP Force 425

cnPilot XV3-8/XV2-2 cnMatrix EX2028

cnReach

cnPilotXirrus™

Cloud Software and Wireless Fabric Management: Design, Commission, Manage

cnMaestro & XMS

LINKPlanner

cnSwift

cnHeat

Cloud management

Network design tool

Lightweight AP tool

Network planning

Enables secure, end-to-

Optimizes RF

Manage small

Site Identification

end network control

Wi-Fi deployments

& placement

performance

4

Growing Momentum in our New Products

Near Term Product

Pipeline

(Expected Availability

Q4'20-Q2'21)

28 GHz 5G for fixed

wireless

ePMP Force 425

cnRanger 3 GHz LTE

cnMatrix TX family

cnMaestro X

cnVision MaxRP

Recent Launches Gaining Traction in Urban and Rural Environments

60 GHz cnWave1

Multi-gigabit wireless solutions for residential and

enterprise access and backhaul

Most significant product release in years

Numerous POCs in progress

Wi-Fi 6

  • Improved performance and efficiency beyond 802.11ac networks
  • Strong demand across North America, EMEA, and APAC

PMP 450

Flagship offering in Point-to-Multipoint

Superior spectral efficiency, uplink, and MU-MIMO

capabilities

CBRS band approved

Setting the

stage for

upside in 2021 and sustained, long-term growth

  • Product photo shown is for V5000 model

5

Leading Next-Gen Wireless Infrastructure Differentiated by RF Algorithms and Software

Leading

Embedded

Attractive

spectral

network

Reliability

Scalability

economics

efficiency

intelligence

6

Focused on Growing Markets of Mid-Sized Service Providers and Enterprises That Are Traditionally Underserved

Service Providers

Enterprise

Government

Industrials

Large

Mid- Market

SME

We do not compete for Tier 1 service providers or large enterprises

(e.g. vs. Nokia, Cisco, etc.)

Cambium's sweet spot is regional/national wireless Internet service providers

Cambium's quality/cost differentiated for mid- market enterprise and below

Cambium solutions suitable

across market segments

8

Competitive Advantages Driven by Scalability, Unit Costs, Quality and 24/7 Support

Mid-Sized Service

SME / Mid-Mkt

Government

Industrials

Providers1

Enterprises

 2x spectral efficiency

 24/7 enterprise-class

 Highly ruggedized

 Cloud-based network

support

mgmt platform

 24/7 enterprise-class

 Durability and

 Unparalleled quality

 Integrated wireless

support

reliability

fabric portfolio

 Scalable networks

 Cloud performance

 Purpose-built

 Durability and

and functionality

products

reliability

Results in attractive economics for our customers

  • 5K-200Ksubscribers

9

Serving a Broad and Diverse Customer Base

Mid-Sized Service

SME / Mid-Mkt

Government

Industrials

Providers

Enterprises

13,000+ network operators

>8,500 channel partners

Note: Metrics shown as of 9/30/2020

11

Pursuing a Growing $22bn TAM

$22bn market and expanding

28 GHz 5G

Massive opportunity

CBRS

Massive opportunity

Switching

$12.4bn

Enterprise WLAN

$6.2bn

Point-to-Point

$3.3bn

Point-to-Multipoint

$0.6bn

Wireless mobile data traffic expected to grow at a 46% CAGR from 2017-20221

  • Increased networks stress from work from home and e-learning acceleration
  • 60 GHz providing multi-gigabit wireless for residential and enterprise access and backhaul
  • ~$20bn Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF")
  • Continued migration to cloud applications
  • Enterprises deploying wireless broadband networks on edge

Source: $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, for 2018

  • Cisco Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, 2017-2022, February 2019

12

Deep and Experienced Leadership Team

ATUL BHATNAGAR

President and CEO

  • Atul has 12 years of CEO experience at networking companies
  • Previous role: CEO of public company Ixia

STEPHEN CUMMING

CFO

  • Stephen has 12 years of CFO experience at technology companies
  • Previous roles: CFO of Kenandy and CFO of public company Atmel

SCOTT IMHOFF

RON RYAN

SALLY RAU

SVP of Product Mgmt

SVP Global Channel Mgmt

General Counsel

29 years experience

33 years experience

36 years experience

VIBHU VIVEK

BRYAN SHEPPECK

RAYMOND DE GRAAF

SVP of Products

SVP of Global Sales

SVP of Ops

29 years experience

24 years experience

27 years experience

13

Financial Highlights

Improved growth and visibility

Entrenched customer base drives reoccurring revenue

Diversification across products and geographies

Operating leverage in business model via: (i) stable gross margin, (ii) opex discipline, (iii) benefits from recent R&D investment

Attractive long-term model of annual Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion over the next several years

14

Consistent Double-Digit Annual Revenue Growth

Continued Top-Line Momentum

Historical Track Record of Growth

($mm)

Annual Revenue

Revenue ($mm)

$267

$217

$181

2016 2017 2018 2019

$73

$61

$63

$66$64

$60$62

$58$59

$59

$52

$50$48$49

$44

$39

Q1'16 Q3'16 Q1'17 Q3'17 Q1'18 Q3'18 Q1'19 Q3'19 Q1'20 Q3'20

15

Improved Growth

Continued Top-Line Momentum

($mm)

$272 1

$267

$242

$217

$181

$130

$149 2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020F

2H Revenue

Note: 2020 figures shown are estimates based on three quarters of reported actuals and the midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance ($76mm) from 8-K filed November 5, 2020

  • 2020 revenue of $272mm consists of ~$196mm of revenue for nine months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance
    2 2H'20 revenue consists of $73mm for the three months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance

16

Diversification Across Products and Geographies

Revenue by Product

Revenue by Geography

(% Revenue)

(% Revenue)

16%

7%

12%

25%

59%

53%

28%

Point-to-Multipoint

Point-to-Point

Wi-Fi & other

NA

EMEA

CALA

APAC

Note: Data shown for Q3'20

17

Entrenched Customer Base Drives Reoccurring Revenue

Repeat Purchases from Top 25 North America Network Operators

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Customer

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Q2 Q3

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

Top 25 network operators purchased in 95%+ of quarters since 2019

Note: Top 25 customers based on cumulative purchases from Q1'14 through Q3'20

18

Stable Gross Margin and Opex Discipline Driving EBITDA Growth

Gross Profit

Q3'20

100 BPS

($mm)

% of Revenue

increase y/y

$34.7

$36.2

$31.9

$32.0

$33.6

$30.8

$30.6

47%

50%

49%

52%

51%

49%

50%

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20

Opex

Q3'20

470 BPS

($mm)

% of Revenue

$27.8

decrease y/y

$26.8

$27.5

$26.2

$29.3

$24.2

$25.6

39%

40%

40%

46%

46%

$24.2

$25.6

39%

35%

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20

Note: Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

($mm)

% Margin

18%

16%

14%

12%

$11.4

10%

$8.1

$7.7

16%

8%

$6.8

$6.0

6%

12%

10%

$5.3

$4.4

12%

4%

9%

8%

7%

2%

0%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

19

Long-Term Target Model

Key Metrics

2017

2018

2019

Q3'20

Long-Term Target1

Revenue growth (y/y)

19%

12%

10%

11%

15-17%

Gross margin

51%

48%

50%

50%

51-52%

R&D (% of revenue)

15%

16%

16%

14%

14-16%

S&M (% of revenue)

17%

18%

16%

11%

13-14%

G&A (% of revenue)

8%

8%

8%

9%

4-5%

Adj. EBITDA margin

12%

6%

10%

16%

18-19%

Annual margin expansion

34

(556)

350

530

200

(bps)

Tax rate

26%

13%

15%

14%

17%

Note: Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics 1 Based on estimates and assumptions

20

Key Drivers for Cambium Networks Growth

24/7 Global Support

  • LAN/WAN convergence Wi-Fi 6 and mmWave spectrum (60 GHz & 28 GHz) CBRS & 6 GHz
  • Tier II & Tier III Service Providers adopting fixed wireless broadband
  • Cambium adoption in small & medium enterprises

Point-to-Point

Point-to-Multipoint

Wi-Fi

21

Investment Highlights

Levered to secular tailwinds including work from home, 5G, enterprise refresh, and broadband proliferation

Leading next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software

Focused on growing markets of mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved

Competitive advantages driven by scalability, unit costs, quality and 24/7 support Pursuing a growing $22bn TAM1 driven by increased demand for bandwidth

Operating leverage is expected to create annual Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years

  • Includes $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, in 2018

22

Appendix

The World has Come to Cambium

Work from home / Learn from home

5G and Next-Gen

wireless

Enterprise refresh cycle

and Wi-Fi 6

Broadband proliferation

24

cnMaestro - Orchestrating Network's Lifecycle Management Through a Single Pane of Glass

cnMaestro Gaining Significant Scale

5

1

~13,150 network operators

Lifecycle

Planning

4

2

Manage

Onboarding

3

Service launch

>150 countries

23,950 unique administrators

>489,150 total devices

Note: Metrics shown as of 9/30/2020

25

Industry Leading Customer Satisfaction

Cambium Networks Customer Satisfaction

Industry Leading Net Promoter Score

89% of surveyed organizations

are likely to recommend89% Cambium Networks.*

Source: TechValidate survey of 432 users

Published: April 20, 2020 TVID: D68-EC4-03B

* Based on respondents who rated their likelihood to recommend as 7 or higher on a scale of 0 to 10

Satisfaction Ratings

+45 8.5/10 432

Net Promoter Score®

Average Rating

NPS® Ratings Collected

Lowest rated peer Highest rated peer

+ 45

+ 38

-8

Note: Cambium Networks TechValidate platform metrics shown as of 4/20/2020

Competitors (Aerohive, Cisco Systems, Commscope, Juniper Networks & Ubiquiti Networks) Net Promoter Scores source: https://customer.guru/.

26

Illustrative Network Build-Out Cycle

Mid-Sized Internet Service Providers

Phase 1: Core buildout

Phase 2: Geographic

Phase 3: Subscriber density

$ spend

expansion

PTP infrastructure for

PTP as required to support

Infrastructure limited to support

Backhaul

new sites

density

PMP AP infrastructure for

PMP infrastructure paced to

Ongoing subscriber demand

launch geography

geographic expansion

Initial subscriber rollouts

cnMaestro Pro

cnMaestro Basic

Accelerating software

demand

$ spend

6 - 12 months

6 - 18 months

18+ months

spend

$

time

Note: Tables represent illustrative network build-out cycle for representative network operators in various sample end-markets

Industrial

time

Wi-Fi / Enterprises

time

27

Operating Expense Investments Setting Stage for Future Leverage

Opex Spend

Opex Dynamics

($mm)

$100.4

G&A

$18.8

S&M

$42.7

R&D

$38.9

2018

2019*

Q3'20* y/y

Growth % Growth %

G&A

$105.6

5%

(2%)

$21.9

19%

19%

S&M

$41.7

(2%)

(19%)

$42.0

8%

3%

R&D

2019

  • Increased core infrastructure investment and IPO readiness costs
  • Should decrease as a percentage of revenue as business scales
  • Transitioning to increase virtual events
  • Benefits from restructuring activities
  • Expanded Point-to-Multipoint feature set, invested in next-gen portfolio and introduced new products
  • Benefits from restructuring

*Excludes stock comp, depreciation & amortization, restructuring, and one-time acquisition costs for Xirrus

28

How we Win in Enterprise

  • Designed for secure wireless
  • Ruggedized for outdoor environments
    3 Optimized for Wi-Fi 6 performance

Potential at Current Customers for

Wi-Fi and Switching1

>11,000

Wi-Fi

Switching

~1,500

~90

>600

  • Represents total number of customers using Wi-Fi or switching customers
    2 Represents Q2'19 metrics

At IPO 2

Q3'20

29

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

$mm

2017

2018

Q3'19

Q4'19

2019

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Revenue

$216.7

$241.8

$65.7

$64.1

$267.0

$60.4

$62.3

$73.0

GAAP net income (loss)

9.8

(1.5)

2.0

(1.0)

(17.6)

(0.8)

3.3

5.6

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Net interest expense

Income tax provision (benefit)

Depreciation and amortization expense1

Sponsor fees, share based expenses, onetime acq., settlement & restructuring exp.

5.0

8.1

2.1

1.4

8.1

1.3

1.5

1.3

(0.4)

(0.8)

0.0

1.2

10.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

8.9

9.0

1.6

2.1

6.4

1.8

1.9

1.8

2.5

0.5

1.1

1.6

19.1

2.0

1.0

2.6

Total Non-GAAP

16.0

16.8

4.8

6.3

43.9

5.2

4.4

5.8

Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA

$25.8

$15.3

$6.8

$5.3

$26.2

$4.4

$7.7

$11.4

Adjusted EBITDA

11.9%

6.3%

10.3%

8.2%

9.8%

7.3%

12.3%

15.6%

margin2

Note: May not foot due to rounding

  • Includes amortization of capitalized internal costs for software to be sold or marketed externally included in cost of revenues and excludes amortization of debt issuance costs, which is included in interest expense
    2 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue from the same period

30

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

31

Disclaimer

Cambium Networks Corp. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
