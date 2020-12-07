Cambium : Raymond James Virtual Technology Conference Presentation
Fourth Quarter 2020
Cambium at a Glance
Levered to secular tailwinds including work from home, 5G, enterprise refresh, and broadband proliferation
Leading next-gen wireless products differentiated by RF algorithms and software
Pursuing a growing $22bn TAM1 driven by increased demand for bandwidth
Focused on growing markets of mid-sized service providers and enterprises that are traditionally underserved
Competitive advantages driven by scalability, unit costs, quality, and 24/7 support
Operating leverage is expected to create annual Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next several years
$22bn
TAM
489,000+
Cloud managed
devices
11%
MRQ revenue
growth
13,000+
Network operators
$73mm
Q3'20 revenue
16%
Q3'20 Adj.
EBITDA margin2
Note: Financial and operating figures shown as of Q3'20
Includes $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, in 2018 2 Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics
Wireless Fabric Enabling the Future of Connectivity
PTP
PMP
24/7
>100 km
10 km
Global Support
Government
Oil and gas
Hospitality
Transportation
Service
Enterprise
Military
providers
Purpose-built
WIRELESS FABRIC
Purpose-built
IIoT
Wi-Fi
3 m - 10 km
300 m
Agility across
100+ km
Bandwidth
Distance
the spectrum
>1 Gbps
Cambium's End-to-End Wireless Fabric Solution
Point-to-Multipoint
Point-to-Point
Wi-Fi & Switching
IIoT
PMP 450m
Force 300
PTP 670/700
ePMP Force 425
cnPilot XV3-8/XV2-2 cnMatrix EX2028
cnReach
cnPilotXirrus™
Cloud Software and Wireless Fabric Management: Design, Commission, Manage
cnMaestro & XMS
LINKPlanner
cnSwift
cnHeat
Cloud management
Network design tool
Lightweight AP tool
Network planning
Enables secure, end-to-
Optimizes RF
Manage small
Site Identification
end network control
Wi-Fi deployments
& placement
performance
Growing Momentum in our New Products
Near Term Product
Pipeline
(Expected Availability
Q4'20-Q2'21)
28 GHz 5G for fixed
wireless
ePMP Force 425
cnRanger 3 GHz LTE
cnMatrix TX family
cnMaestro X
cnVision MaxRP
Recent Launches Gaining Traction in Urban and Rural Environments
60 GHz cnWave1
•
Multi-gigabit wireless solutions for residential and
enterprise access and backhaul
• Most significant product release in years
• Numerous POCs in progress
Wi-Fi 6
Improved performance and efficiency beyond 802.11ac networks
Strong demand across North America, EMEA, and APAC
PMP 450
•
Flagship offering in Point-to-Multipoint
• Superior spectral efficiency, uplink, and MU-MIMO
capabilities
•
CBRS band approved
Setting the
stage for
upside in 2021 and sustained, long-term growth
Product photo shown is for V5000 model
Leading Next-Gen Wireless Infrastructure Differentiated by RF Algorithms and Software
Leading
Embedded
Attractive
spectral
network
Reliability
Scalability
economics
efficiency
intelligence
Focused on Growing Markets of Mid-Sized Service Providers and Enterprises That Are Traditionally Underserved
Service Providers
Enterprise
Government
Industrials
Large
Mid- Market
SME
We do not compete for Tier 1 service providers or large enterprises
(e.g. vs. Nokia, Cisco, etc.)
Cambium's sweet spot is regional/national wireless Internet service providers
Cambium's quality/cost differentiated for mid- market enterprise and below
Cambium solutions suitable
across market segments
Competitive Advantages Driven by Scalability, Unit Costs, Quality and 24/7 Support
Mid-Sized Service
SME / Mid-Mkt
Government
Industrials
Providers1
Enterprises
2x spectral efficiency
24/7 enterprise-class
Highly ruggedized
Cloud-based network
support
mgmt platform
24/7 enterprise-class
Durability and
Unparalleled quality
Integrated wireless
support
reliability
fabric portfolio
Scalable networks
Cloud performance
Purpose-built
Durability and
and functionality
products
reliability
Results in attractive economics for our customers
5K-200Ksubscribers
9
Serving a Broad and Diverse Customer Base
Mid-Sized Service
SME / Mid-Mkt
Government
Industrials
Providers
Enterprises
13,000+ network operators
>8,500 channel partners
Note: Metrics shown as of 9/30/2020
Pursuing a Growing $22bn TAM
$22bn market and expanding
28 GHz 5G
Massive opportunity
CBRS
Massive opportunity
Switching
$12.4bn
Enterprise WLAN
$6.2bn
Point-to-Point
$3.3bn
Point-to-Multipoint
$0.6bn
Wireless mobile data traffic expected to grow at a 46% CAGR from 2017-20221
Increased networks stress from work from home and e-learning acceleration
60 GHz providing multi-gigabit wireless for residential and enterprise access and backhaul
~$20bn Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF")
Continued migration to cloud applications
Enterprises deploying wireless broadband networks on edge
Source: $6.2bn enterprise WLAN market (IDC), $3.3bn PTP microwave market (Sky Light), $12.4bn Ethernet switching market for 1GB and 100MB (IDC), and $0.6bn PMP market (QYResearch), each, for 2018
Cisco Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, 2017-2022, February 2019
Deep and Experienced Leadership Team
ATUL BHATNAGAR
President and CEO
Atul has 12 years of CEO experience at networking companies
Previous role: CEO of public company Ixia
STEPHEN CUMMING
CFO
Stephen has 12 years of CFO experience at technology companies
Previous roles: CFO of Kenandy and CFO of public company Atmel
SCOTT IMHOFF
RON RYAN
SALLY RAU
SVP of Product Mgmt
SVP Global Channel Mgmt
General Counsel
29 years experience
33 years experience
36 years experience
VIBHU VIVEK
BRYAN SHEPPECK
RAYMOND DE GRAAF
SVP of Products
SVP of Global Sales
SVP of Ops
29 years experience
24 years experience
27 years experience
Financial Highlights
Improved growth and visibility
Entrenched customer base drives reoccurring revenue
Diversification across products and geographies
Operating leverage in business model via: (i) stable gross margin, (ii) opex discipline, (iii) benefits from recent R&D investment
Attractive long-term model of annual Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion over the next several years
Note: 2020 figures shown are estimates based on three quarters of reported actuals and the midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance ($76mm) from 8-K filed November 5, 2020
2020 revenue of $272mm consists of ~$196mm of revenue for nine months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance 2 2H'20 revenue consists of $73mm for the three months ended 9/30/2020 plus $76mm of revenue for three months ended 12/31/2020 based on midpoint of Q4'20 revenue guidance
Diversification Across Products and Geographies
Revenue by Product
Revenue by Geography
(% Revenue)
(% Revenue)
16%
7%
12%
25%
59%
53%
28%
Point-to-Multipoint
Point-to-Point
Wi-Fi & other
NA
EMEA
CALA
APAC
Note: Data shown for Q3'20
Entrenched Customer Base Drives Reoccurring Revenue
Repeat Purchases from Top 25 North America Network Operators
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Customer
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Top 25 network operators purchased in 95%+ of quarters since 2019
Note: Top 25 customers based on cumulative purchases from Q1'14 through Q3'20
Stable Gross Margin and Opex Discipline Driving EBITDA Growth
Gross Profit
Q3'20
100 BPS
($mm)
% of Revenue
increase y/y
$34.7
$36.2
$31.9
$32.0
$33.6
$30.8
$30.6
47%
50%
49%
52%
51%
49%
50%
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20
Opex
Q3'20
470 BPS
($mm)
% of Revenue
$27.8
decrease y/y
$26.8
$27.5
$26.2
$29.3
$24.2
$25.6
39%
40%
40%
46%
46%
$24.2
$25.6
39%
35%
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20
Adjusted EBITDA
($mm)
% Margin
18%
16%
14%
12%
$11.4
10%
$8.1
$7.7
16%
8%
$6.8
$6.0
6%
12%
10%
$5.3
$4.4
12%
4%
9%
8%
7%
2%
0%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Long-Term Target Model
Key Metrics
2017
2018
2019
Q3'20
Long-Term Target1
Revenue growth (y/y)
19%
12%
10%
11%
15-17%
Gross margin
51%
48%
50%
50%
51-52%
R&D (% of revenue)
15%
16%
16%
14%
14-16%
S&M (% of revenue)
17%
18%
16%
11%
13-14%
G&A (% of revenue)
8%
8%
8%
9%
4-5%
Adj. EBITDA margin
12%
6%
10%
16%
18-19%
Annual margin expansion
34
(556)
350
530
200
(bps)
Tax rate
26%
13%
15%
14%
17%
Note: Please refer to appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics 1 Based on estimates and assumptions
Includes amortization of capitalized internal costs for software to be sold or marketed externally included in cost of revenues and excludes amortization of debt issuance costs, which is included in interest expense 2 Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue from the same period
