New collaboration enables solution providers to take the pain out of delivering great Wi-Fi experiences in select European markets

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Exertis Enterprise, a global technology distributor and specialist service provider. While the partnership also includes activities in the NORDIC and UK/Ireland regions, the primary emphasis will be on leveraging Exertis Enterprise's strong distribution channels within the DACH and Benelux areas to enhance access to Cambium's ONE Network for enterprise solutions. With this offering, Exertis' solution providers will have a compelling economic advantage over competitive alternatives. The single solution approach, spanning from the WAN edge to LAN to end devices, reduces costs and increases reliability and security through automation and AI analytics across the entire network stack. Complementing the offering is a partner program delivering more opportunities for higher margins, increased revenue, and reduced risk for its top-tier partners.

"Through our partnership with Exertis Enterprise, we're poised to enable our network solution providers to profitably deliver excellent online experiences at aggressive prices," stated Bryan Hall, Distribution Channel Account Director – EMEA of Cambium Networks. "Exertis Enterprise's strong foothold in the DACH and BENELUX regions, along with their extensive network across Europe, perfectly positions Cambium Networks to offer our economically compelling wireless solutions to a broader market."

Ideal markets for this solution include hospitality, multi-family living/build-to-rent, education (primary and higher education), retail, warehouse and logistics, and outdoor industrial operations, such as energy and mining. For organizations with multiple sites, providers can realize significant savings for their customers with private WAN access (VPN) and redundant links using commercial circuits. In addition, providers can offer "wireless fiber" links for campus deployments, avoiding the cost and disruption of trenching fiber. For densely crowded venues such as conference centers, large classrooms, or outdoor events, the low number of Cambium radios required means significant savings in cabling and other network infrastructure.

Gone are the days of manually configuring ports, spending hours troubleshooting or worrying about random security gaps. With the Cambium solution, all elements are deployed and managed from an intelligent, single pane of glass:

cnMaestro ™ Network Management solution includes multi-tenancy enabling managed Wi-Fi providers to easily serve many clients.

™ Network Management solution includes multi-tenancy enabling managed Wi-Fi providers to easily serve many clients. Network Services Edge consolidates network services, security gateway, and WAN access into a single appliance integrated into the cloud-based cnMaestro.

consolidates network services, security gateway, and WAN access into a single appliance integrated into the cloud-based cnMaestro. cnMatrix ethernet switches include hardened versions for outdoor campus deployments.

include hardened versions for outdoor campus deployments. "Wireless fiber" using point-to-point or point-to-multipoint fixed wireless (5, 6, and 60 GHz) with ePMP ™, cnWave , or Bridge-in-a-Box easily mounted on light poles or sides of buildings.

™, , or easily mounted on light poles or sides of buildings. Full range of indoor and outdoor enterprise Wi-Fi access points including high-density radios and exceptional outdoor performance at long ranges.

"We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between Exertis Enterprise and Cambium Networks. As a trusted industry leader, Cambium Networks brings a wealth of experience in internal and external Wi-Fi, switching, security, and fixed wireless broadband technologies, all centrally managed with the cnMaestro system. Cambium's expertise perfectly aligns with our existing vertical and enterprise portfolios, and we're confident that this partnership will enhance our offerings and improve the experience for our valued customers in the European continent," said Nick Powling, Commercial Director at Exertis Enterprise. "Together, we'll connect possibilities."

Top-tier partners in the Cambium ConnectedPartner program receive exceptional support from the local sales teams as well as programmatic benefits such as deal protection, volume-based discounts, and marketing support.

To experience the power of Cambium's ONE Network, which includes managing the full stack from a single pane of glass, check out an interactive demo here.

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

About Exertis Enterprise:

Exertis Enterprise is a leading distributor of enterprise technology solutions, renowned for delivering innovative services for the digital age across Europe. Our emphasis on quality, reliability, and superior customer service aims to provide exceptional value and support. For more information, visit our website at Exertis Enterprise.

