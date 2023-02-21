Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cambium Networks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMBM   KYG177661090

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION

(CMBM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
22.40 USD   +4.33%
02/17Oppenheimer Adjusts Cambium Networks' Price Target to $25 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/16Cambium Networks Q4 Adjusted Earnings Grow; 2023 Outlook Set -- Shares Rise After Hours
MT
02/16Cambium : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FBI Names Cambium Networks' Product for National Security Program

02/21/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Backhaul Application Using Fixed Wireless Microwave Broadband Radios to Support Video Surveillance

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced its latest contract with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI will be using Cambium Networks' fixed wireless microwave broadband radios in support of the Bureau's national security video surveillance program.

"We are delighted to partner with the FBI," said Anthony Maldonado, Regional Sales Manager for Global Defense and Security (GDS) at Cambium Networks. "National security is of utmost importance, and Cambium Networks' fixed wireless broadband solutions provide superior performance in applications where there is no room for mistakes."

The radio is a point-to-point licensed microwave backhaul platform that integrates leading networking functionality with the industry's most advanced microwave technologies, creating a superior microwave transport solution. The radio delivers a wide range of configurations, offering a tailored solution for any deployment scenario. Composed of high-density multi-technology nodes and integrated radio units, it also offers flexibility in choosing all-indoor, split-mount, and all-outdoor configuration options.

To date and with this current order, Cambium Networks has deployed over 160 systems for the FBI.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact
Nancy DePalma – Victory 6 for Cambium Networks – GDS
+1 (203) 520-9479
nancy@v6advisors.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fbi-names-cambium-networks-product-for-national-security-program-301750357.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
02/17Oppenheimer Adjusts Cambium Networks' Price Target to $25 From $23, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
02/16Cambium Networks Q4 Adjusted Earnings Grow; 2023 Outlook Set -- Shares Rise After Hours
MT
02/16Cambium : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16Cambium : Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Prepared Remarks
PU
02/16Transcript : Cambium Networks Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 202..
CI
02/16Earnings Flash (CMBM) CAMBIUM NETWORKS Posts Q4 Revenue $84.5M, vs. Street Est of $82.1..
MT
02/16Earnings Flash (CMBM) CAMBIUM NETWORKS Reports Q4 EPS $0.36, vs. Street Est of $0.25
MT
02/16Cambium Networks Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
CI
02/16Cambium Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
02/16Cambium Networks Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter Ending Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION
More recommendations