"Connected campus" program of Indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access points provides Internet resources for 1.3 million students across Morocco

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced its wireless technology has been selected for a nationwide Wi-Fi network deployment for higher education institutions, a project called "Connected Campus". The network provides multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 access at 12 major public universities across more than 200 campuses. The campuses will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6 solutions from Cambium Networks, designed and deployed by 3GCOM a service integrator, and partner of the global operator appointed for this project.

The "Connected Campus" program enables more than 1.3 million Moroccan students, education and administrative executives to access the digital resources of their campus from any campus in the country.

"Cambium Networks Wi-Fi 6 XV2-2X indoor and XV2-T0 outdoor access points were chosen for their excellent quality to price ratio," said Noureddine Chikhaoui, Sales Director of 3GCOM. "Our benchmark studies have shown a clear advantage to Cambium Networks in terms of coverage area. Cambium technology made it possible to optimize the number of access points required, therefore reducing the physical installation and configuration budget. More than 18,000 access points have been deployed in the whole network."

Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6 access points and end-to-end cloud management solutions provide multi-gigabit Wi-Fi access at a proven low total cost of ownership. With easy integration to existing systems, planning tools, zero-touch provisioning, streamlined installation, and centralized cloud management, the solution enables rapid delivery of end-to-end multi-gigabit wireless speeds.

"Flexible learning, online testing, and video collaboration with media-rich content requires stable, reliable and affordable performance," said Morgan Kurk, CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our purpose-built technologies uniquely address density and scale while delivering best in class experience—ensuring uninterrupted learning while remaining affordable."

Morocco's Connected Campus technology includes:

Indoor Wi-Fi 6 – The XV2-2X is a dual-radio Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) is designed to deliver next generation networks with edge services at a value-based price. Wi-Fi 6 technology delivers higher network speeds and enables more connected devices to be online with higher data quality.

– The XV2-2X is a dual-radio Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) is designed to deliver next generation networks with edge services at a value-based price. Wi-Fi 6 technology delivers higher network speeds and enables more connected devices to be online with higher data quality. Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 – The XV2-2T delivers a range of up to 1 km with higher throughput at shorter ranges compared to competitive solutions. Covering more area per device, network operators can save costs on equipment, cabling, installation, maintenance and access rights for outdoor Wi-Fi deployments

– The XV2-2T delivers a range of up to 1 km with higher throughput at shorter ranges compared to competitive solutions. Covering more area per device, network operators can save costs on equipment, cabling, installation, maintenance and access rights for outdoor Wi-Fi deployments Wi-Fi Designer - Provides predictive heat mapping tool to optimize indoor access point performance

- Provides predictive heat mapping tool to optimize indoor access point performance cnMaestro X cloud delivers secure, end-to-end management of the network with zero-touch provisioning and AI-based analytics and troubleshooting

delivers secure, end-to-end management of the network with zero-touch provisioning and AI-based analytics and troubleshooting MSP Dashboard - Provides a managed account for each university.

Cambium Networks' full portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

