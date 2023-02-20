Advanced search
    CMB   IM00B28CVH58

CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC

(CMB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-02-20 am EST
0.3250 GBX   -8.45%
11:24aCambria Africa shares suspended as cannot publish financial accounts
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Henderson ups dividend; Riverstone names new chair
AN
2022An unknown buyer agreed to acquire 78.2% stake in A.F. Philips Ltd. from Cambria Africa plc for $1.74 million.
CI
Cambria Africa shares suspended as cannot publish financial accounts

02/20/2023 | 11:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Cambria Africa PLC on Monday said its shares will be suspended, amid delays of its financial 2022 accounts.

Shares in the Zimbabwe-focused investment company were down 9.9% to 0.32 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

Cambria said it will not be in a position to release audited results for the year ended August 31 by February 28. Therefore its shares will suspended from March 1 until the results are published and sent to shareholders.

"The company will provide a further update to the shareholders upon further material developments," it adds.

In March 2021, the company said that in financial year 2021 it swung to a pretax profit of USD276,000 from loss of USD424,000 prior year, while revenue was USD1.2 million, down 8% from USD1.3 million. Net asset value fell by 1.6% to USD6.32 million from USD6.42 million in financial 2020.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC -8.45% 0.325 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.24% 463.17 Real-time Quote.1.54%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.25% 152.83 Real-time Quote.0.55%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,22 M - -
Net income 2021 0,08 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,93 M 2,32 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 27,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samir Shasha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Josephine Petra Watenphul Non-Executive Director
Dipak Champaklal Pandya Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
