  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688256   CNE1000041R8

CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED

(688256)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-27
172.00 CNY   -7.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chatbot dreams drive frenzied tech rally in China

03/29/2023 | 05:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Investors are piling into China's tech, media and telecom shares, with speculative bets on chatbot development crowding out other sectors in a scenario that offers a stark contrast with global caution.

Mainland China computer, communications equipment and media indexes have surged between 29% and 35% this year, outstripping a rise of just 3.5% in the benchmark CSI 300 Index.

On some days, including several last week, turnover in tech, media and telecom (TMT) stocks made up more than 40% of total market trade, according to China Merchants Securities' research, for a record concentration of trading volume.

Investors say they are buying in hope that bots similar to Microsoft's ChatGPT can revolutionise the sector, cut costs and open up new paths to growth.

But as fear of missing out kicks in to extend the rally to new heights, analysts worry gains can turn unstable, and there are already some signs it is distorting markets.

"In the stockmarket, AI will be an epic opportunity," said Niu Chunbao, a fund manager at Wanji Asset Management who worried he was missing the rally and bought AI stocks in recent weeks, after cutting exposure to new energy in February.

Data compiled by Cinda Securities showed exchange-traded funds are getting cash, too, with TMT-focused funds drawing net inflows of 4 billion yuan ($580 million) over the past three months, among the largest such buying in any sector.

But as broader market gains falter, with doubts swirling over the robustness of China's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the frenzy is sucking up enough money to pose wider risks.

A February warning in state media has not stopped the trend.

"The siphon effect of the TMT sector has become increasingly obvious," said Guosheng Securities analysts in a note, while others pointed to fundamentals that appear shaky.

An eye-catching tripling in the share price of chipmaker Cambricon Technology Corp has driven its market value above $10 billion, despite the company reporting losses since 2017.

Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology's shares have quadrupled, even as the AI training data provider cautioned investors it did not see substantial order growth brought by artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC).

"The AIGC trade is obviously overheated," said Yao Pei, chief strategist at Hua Chuang Securities.

Still, with China's government supportive of technology development, some think winners will eventually emerge, even if there is a washout in the market first.

"Most companies that surged in the frenzy are junk stocks, which lack long-term value, and the investments are merely Ponzi schemes," said Yuan Yuwei, fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

"The junk shares will certainly slump, then we will see real industry leaders emerge."

($1=6.8891 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Jason Xue and Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING HAITIAN RUISHENG SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY LTD. 4.56% 224.8 End-of-day quote.276.61%
CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED -7.72% 172 End-of-day quote.215.25%
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.57% 13.88 End-of-day quote.4.36%
CINDA SECURITIES CO., LTD. -2.69% 15.54 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.42% 275.23 Delayed Quote.15.24%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.44% 5855.78 Real-time Quote.3.91%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.20% 6.8913 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
All news about CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED
05:01aChatbot dreams drive frenzied tech rally in China
RE
03/28Cambricon Denies Working With Baidu on ChatGPT-Style Chatbot
MT
03/23Tranche Update on Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited's Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
03/22Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited's Equity Buyback announced on April 8, 2022,..
CI
03/01Cambricon Technologies' Loss Widens in 2022
MT
02/27Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
01/04Tranche Update on Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited's Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 16, 20..
MS
2022Cambricon Selling 1.7 Billion Yuan Shares to Fund New Chip Projects
MT
2022China, HK stocks hold tight ranges as COVID fears cap growth hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 745 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 -1 185 M -172 M -172 M
Net cash 2022 2 797 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 -58,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 823 M 10 011 M 10 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 88,7x
EV / Sales 2023 55,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 172,00 CNY
Average target price 75,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tian Shi Chen Chairman & General Manager
Hao Yin Ye CFO, Board Secretary, Director & Deputy GM
Sha Liao Chairman-Supervisory Board & Legal Director
Zai Wang Director
Xiu Li Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED215.25%10 011
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.24%2 048 758
SYNOPSYS INC.15.84%56 332
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.78%55 538
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.60%51 387
SEA LIMITED57.12%45 922
