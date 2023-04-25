|
Cambridge Bancorp : Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation
April 25, 2023
NASDAQ: CATC
Parent of Cambridge Trust Company
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures and should be reviewed with the Company's Q1 2023 Earnings Release and SEC filings.
Company Profile
As of March 31, 2023
-
Banking subsidiary: Cambridge Trust Company (1890)
-
Private Bank & Wealth Management Firm
-
Headquarters: Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA
-
Client Wealth Assets: $4.3 billion
-
Banking Assets: $5.5 billion
-
-
Gross Loans: $4.0 billion
-
Total Deposits: $4.7 billion
-
Noninterest income: 24% of revenue
-
NASDAQ: CATC
-
Market Cap: $508 million
Geographic Footprint
ConcordDover
Portsmouth
|
Manchester
|
Bedford
|
Stratham
|
North Hampton
|
|
|
|
|
North Andover
Andover
Lexington
ConcordWinchester
Cambridge
Weston Boston
Wellesley Newton
Needham
CATC Branches (22)
CATC Wealth Offices (5)
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC
Market Characteristics
-
Wealth Management capability is well-suited to the highly affluent Boston and southern New Hampshire markets
-
Greater Boston economy is diversified; the region is a global hub for innovation, healthcare, life sciences, and education2
-
Massachusetts is less reliant on federal funding compared to other states2
-
Cambridge Trust's private banking model caters to entrepreneurial local communities
Median Household Income ($000s)1
|
Boston- Cambridge-
|
Manchester-Nashua
|
Nation
|
Newton MSA
|
MSA
|
Proj. Household Income Change ('23 - '28)1
|
Boston- Cambridge-
|
Manchester-Nashua
|
Nation
|
Newton MSA
|
MSA
|
Unemployment Rates1
|
Boston- Cambridge-
|
Manchester-Nashua
|
Nation
|
Newton MSA
|
MSA
|
-
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of 2023, and Bureau of Labor Statistics as of February and March 2023.
-
Source: Boston Business Journal as of April 2021, and as of WalletHub March 2023.
|
