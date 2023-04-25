Advanced search
    CATC   US1321521098

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP

(CATC)
04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
61.50 USD   -1.90%
Cambridge : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Cambridge Bancorp : Investor Presentation
PU
Earnings Flash (CATC) CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Reports Q1 Revenue $45M
MT
Cambridge Bancorp : Investor Presentation

04/25/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Investor Presentation

April 25, 2023

NASDAQ: CATC

Parent of Cambridge Trust Company

Contents

03

Company Profile

06

Financial Highlights

19

Strategic Focus

24

Appendix

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures and should be reviewed with the Company's Q1 2023 Earnings Release and SEC filings.

Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023

  • Banking subsidiary: Cambridge Trust Company (1890)
  • Private Bank & Wealth Management Firm
  • Headquarters: Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA
  • Client Wealth Assets: $4.3 billion
  • Banking Assets: $5.5 billion
    • Gross Loans: $4.0 billion
    • Total Deposits: $4.7 billion
  • Noninterest income: 24% of revenue
  • NASDAQ: CATC
  • Market Cap: $508 million

3

Geographic Footprint

ConcordDover

Portsmouth

Manchester

Bedford

Stratham

North Hampton

North Andover

Andover

Lexington

ConcordWinchester

Cambridge

Weston Boston

Wellesley Newton

Needham

CATC Branches (22)

CATC Wealth Offices (5)

4

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC

Market Characteristics

  • Wealth Management capability is well-suited to the highly affluent Boston and southern New Hampshire markets
  • Greater Boston economy is diversified; the region is a global hub for innovation, healthcare, life sciences, and education2
  • Massachusetts is less reliant on federal funding compared to other states2
  • Cambridge Trust's private banking model caters to entrepreneurial local communities

Median Household Income ($000s)1

$106

$97

$74

Boston- Cambridge-

Manchester-Nashua

Nation

Newton MSA

MSA

Proj. Household Income Change ('23 - '28)1

14.3%

16.3%

13.4%

Boston- Cambridge-

Manchester-Nashua

Nation

Newton MSA

MSA

Unemployment Rates1

3.4%

3.5%

2.6%

Boston- Cambridge-

Manchester-Nashua

Nation

Newton MSA

MSA

5

  1. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of 2023, and Bureau of Labor Statistics as of February and March 2023.
  2. Source: Boston Business Journal as of April 2021, and as of WalletHub March 2023.

Disclaimer

Cambridge Bancorp published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 11:10:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 192 M - -
Net income 2023 60,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,99x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 95,2%
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61,50 $
Average target price 85,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis K. Sheahan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Carotenuto CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Puneet Nevatia Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Stephen Lynch Chief Investment Officer
Leon A. Palandjian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP-24.52%482
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
