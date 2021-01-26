Log in
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP

(CATC)
Cambridge Bancorp : Latest Presentation

01/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
Investor Presentation

January 26, 2021

NASDAQ: CATC Parent of Cambridge Trust Company

Forward Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Measures

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations

applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected, disruptions to the credit and financial markets, changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards, weakness in the real estate market, legislative, regulatory or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position, the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence, actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, challenges from the integration of the Company and Optima and Wellesley resulting in the combined business not operating as effectively as expected, disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets, the cost savings of the merger with Wellesley may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Wellesley merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected, and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2019, which the Company filed on March 16, 2020. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, and return on average assets, return on tangible common equity, and efficiency ratio on an operating basis.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger, acquisition, and capital raise expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), analysis of return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/loss on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, and return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures, including operating net income, operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, and return on average assets, return on average equity, and efficiency ratio on an operating basis are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020

Banking subsidiary: Cambridge Trust Company (1890)

  • Private Bank & Wealth Management Firm
  • Headquarters: Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA
  • Client Wealth Assets: $4.2 billion
  • Banking Assets: $3.9 billion
    • Gross Loans: $3.2 billion
    • Total Deposits: $3.4 billion
  • Non interest income: 25% of revenue
  • NASDAQ: CATC
  • Market Cap: $527 million*

Targeted Operating Model

  • A local bank offering a broad range of integrated banking and Wealth Management capabilities
  • Technology-enabledclient centric operating model
  • Relationship management with "One Bank" team approach

Wealth

Deposit

Management

Management

Trust

Client

Commercial

Services

Financial

Residential

Planning

Mortgages

Disclaimer

Cambridge Bancorp published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:09:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 160 M - -
Net income 2020 32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 532 M 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 93,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis K. Sheahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Carotenuto Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Puneet Nevatia Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Leon A. Palandjian Independent Director
Jeanette G. Clough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP10.15%532
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.09%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905
