Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cambridge Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CATC   US1321521098

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP

(CATC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
85.76 USD   -1.14%
04:02pCambridge Trust Announces Promotions and Retirement
PR
11/03CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02CAMBRIDGE BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambridge Trust Announces Promotions and Retirement

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank highlights new executive leadership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Trust Company, subsidiary of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), announces changes to its commercial lending team in connection with the retirement of Martin Millane, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.

Effective January 1, 2023, Steven J. Mead will become the Company's Chief Commercial Banking Officer and Peter Halberstadt will become the Company's Chief Credit Officer. Both will join the executive leadership team. 

"We congratulate Marty on nearly two decades of exceptional leadership with Cambridge Trust and thank him for his many contributions to the bank, including the strong credit culture that has been a hallmark of our success," said Denis K. Sheahan, President and CEO, Cambridge Trust. "We are also very excited to appoint Steve and Pete to our executive leadership team, completing the succession plan that we have had in place. We are confident they will continue to build on the strong foundation that Mr. Millane has worked to create."

Steve Mead is currently a Senior Vice President and leads the commercial lending teams in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, focusing on commercial real estate, multifamily and commercial and industrial lending. Mr. Mead joined Cambridge Trust in 2012, having served in similar roles at Sovereign Bank and Cambridge Savings Bank and holds a degree in Business Administration from Skidmore College.

Pete Halberstadt is currently a Senior Vice President and leads the Credit Risk function for the bank, focusing on credit underwriting and ongoing monitoring, credit stress testing and allowance for credit loss methodology. Pete has been with Cambridge Trust since 2004, having joined from Century Bank where he previously worked in a similar capacity with Mr. Millane. Pete holds a degree in Finance from Boston College.

Mr. Millane will continue to work with Pete and Steve on the transition of his responsibilities until his retirement which is expected to be on February 28, 2023.

For more information, visit www.cambridgetrust.com

About Cambridge Trust 

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2022, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.8 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Please contact: 

Michael Carotenuto, CFO (617) 520-5543

Danielle Remis Hackel, CMO (617) 441-1421

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-trust-announces-promotions-and-retirement-301701744.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
04:02pCambridge Trust Announces Promotions and Retirement
PR
11/03CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/02CAMBRIDGE BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01Cambridge Trust Commits up to $30 Million to Finance Affordable Housing with New Hampsh..
PR
10/28Cambridge Bancorp CEO and CFO to attend the Piper Sandler Companies 2022 East Coast Fin..
PR
10/19Cambridge Bancorp Files $100 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
10/18Transcript : Cambridge Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
10/18Cambridge Bancorp : Investor Presentation
PU
10/18Cambridge Bancorp's Q3 Operating Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
10/18Earnings Flash (CATC) CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Reports Q3 EPS $2.07, vs. Consensus Estimate of..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
More recommendations