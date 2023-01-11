Advanced search
    COG   GB00B8DV9647

CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

(COG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:36:06 2023-01-11 am EST
119.13 GBX   -1.55%
10:06aCambridge Cognition : and Winterlight Labs join forces to lead in voice and digital biomarkers for clinical trials
PU
06:38aCambridge Cognition acquires Winterlight Labs for GBP7.0 million
AN
04:30aCambridge Cognition Acquires Canada's Winterlight Labs
MT
Cambridge Cognition : and Winterlight Labs join forces to lead in voice and digital biomarkers for clinical trials

01/11/2023 | 10:06am EST
Both Cambridge Cognition and Winterlight share a common goal of developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The capabilities of the combined organisation will create a company with strengths across technology platforms for screen-based, structured voice-based and free-speech based cognitive assessments for clinical trials.

Winterlight was spun out of Toronto University in 2015 with proprietary free-speech and vocal biomarker technology. They have gone on to develop a Quality Assurance platform for the review of clinical interviews. To date, Cambridge Cognition's approach to voice technology has been to scale the delivery of well-validated cognitive tests by replicating and automating short, structured verbal assessments that incorporate novel intellectual property. With complementary solutions, the combined company is well positioned to secure a market leading position in voice biomarker technology for clinical trials, with further potential for healthcare applications in the future and scope to develop sensitive multi-modal biomarkers for CNS disorders.

Commenting, Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said:

"Having developed short speech-based cognitive assessments for several years, we have seen the considerable potential for longer free-speech assessments. There's a major opportunity over the medium term for growth in this field and it's important to be an early entrant to secure a strong position for the future. Winterlight has established itself as a leader in monitoring cognitive impairment through free-speech analysis. With this acquisition, we can now offer many of the verbal cognitive assessments used in clinical trials giving us the potential for major growth over the next few years.  We look forward to welcoming our 28 new colleagues from Winterlight so that together we can build on our combined expertise in voice technology to drive innovation in drug development." 

Commenting, Liam Kaufman, Cofounder of Winterlight Labs, said:

"For nearly 8 years as a company and many years before within the University of Toronto, Winterlight has worked to develop speech-based digital biomarkers for healthcare and clinical trials. I am incredibly proud of what we have engineered, validated and delivered to our life science partners. This transaction opens an exciting new chapter for Winterlight. We bring to Cambridge Cognition proprietary free-speech analysis technology and a dedicated team that are experts in the field. We are looking forward to being a part of Cambridge Cognition and together we can build a leading position in vocal biomarker technology."

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 15:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11,9 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 8,49 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -672x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 64,7%
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 121,00 GBX
Average target price 199,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew William Stork Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Stephen Daniel Symonds Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Powell Chairman
Francesca Cormack Director-Research & Innovation
Debra Leeves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC6.14%46
VMWARE, INC.1.23%52 863
ZSCALER, INC.-6.39%15 138
MONDAY.COM LTD.-14.28%4 715
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED2.16%2 380
WALKME LTD.-11.54%836