Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COG   GB00B8DV9647

CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

(COG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambridge Cognition : Spin-out of Monument Therapeutics

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge Cognition has been incubating Monument Therapeutics since 2018, with early-stage research supported by two Innovate UK grants. Monument Therapeutics applies a novel drug development strategy, leveraging digital assessments of cognition to match patients with new pharmaceutical treatments. Monument Therapeutics has a pipeline of promising drug development programmes, with the most advanced two being for cognitive impairment in schizophrenia and for post-operative cognitive dysfunction ('POCD').

The initial targets are both areas of unmet clinical need with limited treatment options. Schizophrenia affects around 20 million people worldwide1 and there are no approved treatments for the common and disabling cognitive impairment associated with the disorder.

POCD is a condition arising from major surgery, which can result in cognitive impairment for patients over the age of 65 both immediately (50-80% at discharge2) and persistently (10-30% six months post-surgery3). Almost 250 million major surgical procedures are performed globally every year4, but there is no dedicated treatment for POCD.

In both approaches, Monument Therapeutics is de-risking development by repurposing drugs with a favourable safety profile and proven mechanisms of action, combining these with proprietary cognitive stratification tools licensed from Cambridge Cognition.

To develop these programmes as an independent company, Monument Therapeutics has secured £2.6 million in funding from a consortium of investors led by Catapult Ventures and Neo Kuma Ventures. Cambridge Cognition has retained a 36.9% shareholding in Monument Therapeutics and has agreed a license for the use of a number of its gold-standard cognitive assessments, including CANTABTM, for patient stratification. Furthermore, upon successful commercialisation of its drug development programmes, Monument Therapeutics will pay royalties to Cambridge Cognition.

Jenny Barnett has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Monument Therapeutics and she will continue to work with Cambridge Cognition as its Chief Scientific Officer on a part time basis.

Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said:

'By establishing Monument Therapeutics, we have created an exciting new venture to develop stratified medicine in CNS drug development that could help many patients with unmet clinical needs. It leverages Cambridge Cognition's intellectual property and provides the potential for considerable royalty payments in the future. In addition, it gives the Company greater focus on the development and commercialisation of its cutting-edge digital health technologies.'

Jenny Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Monument Therapeutics, said:

'A major challenge when developing drugs for patients with psychiatric and neurological conditions is that clinical diagnoses are usually imprecise: two people with the same diagnosis may have little overlap in their signs and symptoms. Fortunately, digital phenotyping can help to stratify these patients, much as areas such as oncology have done with genetic testing. In pursuit of this goal, Monument Therapeutics has put together a team with deep drug development knowledge coupled with unique digital biomarker expertise to bring innovative stratified treatments to market. We are grateful to Cambridge Cognition for incubating the company and for the funding received from the incoming investors.'

References

1. Disease and Injury Incidence and Prevalence Collaborators. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990-2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. The Lancet; 2018 (https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32279-7)

2. Rasmussen, L.S. (2006) Postoperative cognitive dysfunction: Incidence and prevention. Best Pract. Res. Clin. Anaesthesiol. 20, 315-330

3. Newman, M.F. et al. (2001) Longitudinal assessment of neurocognitive function after coronary-artery bypass surgery. N. Engl. J. Med. 344, 395-402 18

4. Weiser et al (2008) An estimation of the global volume of surgery: a modelling strategy based on available data Lancet 2008; 372: 139-44

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
05:12aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : Spin-out of Monument Therapeutics
PU
06/28CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : New £2.2 million contract for at-home cognitive testing i..
PU
06/21UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL : Validating digital tools for remote clinical research
AQ
06/11CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : to join the Brain Health Registry as cognitive assessment..
PU
04/21COGNITION AND COVID-19 : CANTAB Research Grant - Results
PU
04/07CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : provides cognitive assessments in an at-home clinical tri..
PU
03/30CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : Lands $1.7 Million Contract for Schizophrenia Trial; Shar..
MT
01/19CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : CFO Resigns
MT
01/19CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : Stock Climbs 10% as 2020 Loss Shrinks, Revenue Soars 34%
MT
2020CAMBRIDGE COGNITION  : New virtual study to measure stress recovery in frontline..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,50 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 0,10 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 2,20 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 558x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 167,50 GBX
Average target price 125,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew William Stork Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Michael Damien Holton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Powell Chairman
Debra Leeves Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Bungay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC150.00%59
ZSCALER, INC.8.19%29 978
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED82.89%875
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.78%735
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.16%715
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-24.19%406