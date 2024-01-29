Cambridge Nutritional Sciences PLC - Ely, Cambridgeshire-based diagnostics company - Appoints James Cooper as operations director. He joins Chartwell Consulting where, since 2014, he was responsible for "leading step change operational improvements across a wide range of manufacturing industries". Cooper says: "I am excited to join CNS as the inaugural operations director at this pivotal time in the company's journey. I have a track record of delivering operational improvements and productivity across a wide range of industries spanning pharmaceutical, packaging, industrial products and food. I thrive on understanding how things work and solving complex problems and embrace the challenge of working with diverse teams to help make fundamental long term business improvements.

Current stock price: 2.44 pence, up 1.7%

12-month change: down 32%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

