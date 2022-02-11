Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532801   INE627H01017

CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(532801)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambridge Technology Enterprises : Restructuring

02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
February 11, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department,

The Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No/C/1, G Block

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Restructuring of Step Down Subsidiaries.

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., February 11, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following:

Transfer of Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Cambridge Technology Inc and wholly owned step down subsidiaries of the Company to Cambridge Technology Investments Pte Ltd., another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as may be permitted under applicable laws of the host country(ies) in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated.

The said transfer is subject to applicable laws of the host country i.e., USA, Singapore and Philippines in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated, and approvals, if any, of Board of Directors or Shareholders of the respective Subsidiaries of the Company.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given below:

a) Details of restructuring;

Presently Cambridge Technology Inc., USA, Wholly Owned

subsidiary of the Company have two Wholly Owned

Subsidiaries i.e., Step Down Subsidiaries to Company as

following:

1. Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC., USA

2. Cambridge Biz Serve Inc., Philippines

The said Step Down Subsidiaries are proposed to be

transferred to Cambridge Technology Investments Pte.

Ltd., Singapore, another Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the

Company.

b) Reason for restructuring

The said Step Down Subsidiaries are being transferred for

operational and administrative convenience

c) Quantitative and/

or Qualitative

There is no quantitative and/or qualitative effect of the

effect of restructuring;

above said restructuring. Further, on a consolidated level,

there is no effect of the said restructuring as Cambridge

Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc will still

remain as wholly owned step down subsidiaries of the

Company.

Registered & Corporate Office:

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited

Bengaluru

Mumbai

Chennai

Unit No 04 - 03, Level 4, Block 1

91 Springboard Business Hub Pvt Ltd, 4th

Level 4, A Wing, Dynasty Business

AMARA SRI, situated at old No:

Cyber Pearl, Hitec City, Madhapur

Floor, #175 & #176, Dollars Colony, Phase 4,

Park Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri

313, New No: 455, Block No: 75,

Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, India.

JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Main Road,

(E) Mumbai - 400 059,

7th floor, Anna Salai Teynampet,

Tel:+91-40-4023-4400

Bengaluru - 560 076, Karnataka, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Chennai 600018, Tamilnadu,

Fax:+91-40-4023-4600

Tel: +91-80-4633-4400

Tel:+91-22-6786-9410

India

Email id: investors@ctepl.com

Fax:+91-80-4299-5779

Fax:+91-22-6786-9199

Tel: 040-40234400

CIN: L72200TG1999PLC030997

www.ctepl.com

d) Details of benefit, if

any, to

the

Not Applicable

promoter/promoter

group/group

companies

from

such

proposed

restructuring;

e) Brief

details

of

change

in

Presently Cambridge Technology Inc., Wholly Owned

shareholding pattern (if

any) of

all

Subsidiary of the Company holds 100% shares of

entities.

Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve

Inc. Pursuant to the said transfer, Cambridge Technology

Investments Pte. Ltd., Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the

Company will hold 100% shares in Cambridge Innovation

Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited

ASHISH BHATTAD

Digitally signed by ASHISH BHATTAD Date: 2022.02.11 18:44:02 +05'30'

Ashish Bhattad

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M. No. A34781

Disclaimer

CTE - Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 095 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2021 88,1 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2021 174 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 510 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 22,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chirravuri S. Leeladhar Chief Financial Officer
Rajan Lukose Chief Technical Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Ashish Bhattad Secretary & Compliance Officer
K. Jayalakshmi Kumari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sridhar Lalpet Independent Non-Executive Director
