Cambridge Technology Enterprises : Restructuring

February 11, 2022 To, To, Corporate Relationship Department, The Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No/C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir,

Sub: Restructuring of Step Down Subsidiaries.

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., February 11, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following:

Transfer of Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Cambridge Technology Inc and wholly owned step down subsidiaries of the Company to Cambridge Technology Investments Pte Ltd., another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as may be permitted under applicable laws of the host country(ies) in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated.

The said transfer is subject to applicable laws of the host country i.e., USA, Singapore and Philippines in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated, and approvals, if any, of Board of Directors or Shareholders of the respective Subsidiaries of the Company.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given below: