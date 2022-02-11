Cambridge Technology Enterprises : Restructuring

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., February 11, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following:
Transfer of Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Cambridge Technology Inc and wholly owned step down subsidiaries of the Company to Cambridge Technology Investments Pte Ltd., another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as may be permitted under applicable laws of the host country(ies) in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated.
The said transfer is subject to applicable laws of the host country i.e., USA, Singapore and Philippines in which the respective Subsidiaries of the Company is/are incorporated, and approvals, if any, of Board of Directors or Shareholders of the respective Subsidiaries of the Company.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given below:
a) Details of restructuring;
Presently Cambridge Technology Inc., USA, Wholly Owned
subsidiary of the Company have two Wholly Owned
Subsidiaries i.e., Step Down Subsidiaries to Company as
following:
1. Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC., USA
2. Cambridge Biz Serve Inc., Philippines
The said Step Down Subsidiaries are proposed to be
transferred to Cambridge Technology Investments Pte.
Ltd., Singapore, another Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the
Company.
b) Reason for restructuring
The said Step Down Subsidiaries are being transferred for
operational and administrative convenience
c) Quantitative and/
or Qualitative
There is no quantitative and/or qualitative effect of the
effect of restructuring;
above said restructuring. Further, on a consolidated level,
there is no effect of the said restructuring as Cambridge
Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc will still
remain as wholly owned step down subsidiaries of the
Company.
Registered & Corporate Office:
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited
Bengaluru
Mumbai
Chennai
Unit No 04 - 03, Level 4, Block 1
91 Springboard Business Hub Pvt Ltd, 4th
Level 4, A Wing, Dynasty Business
AMARA SRI, situated at old No:
Cyber Pearl, Hitec City, Madhapur
Floor, #175 & #176, Dollars Colony, Phase 4,
Park Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri
313, New No: 455, Block No: 75,
Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, India.
JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Main Road,
(E) Mumbai - 400 059,
7th floor, Anna Salai Teynampet,
Tel:+91-40-4023-4400
Bengaluru - 560 076, Karnataka, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Chennai 600018, Tamilnadu,
Fax:+91-40-4023-4600
Tel: +91-80-4633-4400
Tel:+91-22-6786-9410
India
Email id: investors@ctepl.com
Fax:+91-80-4299-5779
Fax:+91-22-6786-9199
Tel: 040-40234400
CIN: L72200TG1999PLC030997
www.ctepl.com
d) Details of benefit, if
any, to
the
Not Applicable
promoter/promoter
group/group
companies
from
such
proposed
restructuring;
e) Brief
details
of
change
in
Presently Cambridge Technology Inc., Wholly Owned
shareholding pattern (if
any) of
all
Subsidiary of the Company holds 100% shares of
entities.
Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve
Inc. Pursuant to the said transfer, Cambridge Technology
Investments Pte. Ltd., Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the
Company will hold 100% shares in Cambridge Innovation
Capital LLC and Cambridge Biz Serve Inc.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited
ASHISH BHATTAD
Digitally signed by ASHISH BHATTAD Date: 2022.02.11 18:44:02 +05'30'
CTE - Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.