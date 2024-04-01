CAMDEN, Maine, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 hosted by Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Archer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (833) 470-1428

Live Dial-In (International): (929) 526-1599

Participant access code: 314687

Live Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/289257246

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website at CamdenNationalCorporation.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England, with $5.7 billion in assets, 57 banking centers and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Camden National Bank has been named one of the Best Places to work for three years in a row. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

