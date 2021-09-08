A Colorado Paradise: Camden Flatirons

Perfectly situated between Denver and Boulder, Colorado, is Camden Flatirons. A beautiful Camden community with breathtaking mountain views and many beneficial amenities! Camden Flatirons is the dream home for anyone moving to Colorado, and here are a few reasons why.

Camden Flatirons is positioned in Broomfield, Colorado, directly 20 minutes between Denver and Boulder. Denver is the capital of Colorado and Colorado's most populated city. Boulder is a beautiful town at the base of the Flatirons mountains and where Colorado's #1 rated university is, the University of Colorado Boulder. You get the best of both worlds in Colorado when living at Camden Flatirons!

Photo Courtesy of Camden Flatirons

At Camden Flatirons, you can find any size floor plan to fit your needs. Anything from a one-bedroom and one bathroom, to a two-bedroom and two bathroom with a study! Each floor plan comes with a spacious patio, beautiful granite countertops, and huge walk-in closets. Check out the many different floor plans available.

Camden Flatirons' amenities are the best part! There is a huge clubhouse for leisure and events, an internet lounge for studying or working, and a full-size gym with loads of equipment. Don't even get me started with the pool and deck area - along with our resort-style pool, Camden Flatirons has an 18-person hot tub, three gas grills, and a switch-on fire pit for those chilly Colorado nights!

The great amenity areas at Camden Flatirons include the huge Dog Park, Fitness Center and Resident Lounge. Photo courtesy of Camden

Last but not least is the huge, quarter-acre dog park! Camden Flatirons is home to one of the biggest dog parks you will ever see in an apartment community. There is also a dog grooming station - don't worry about taking your dog to an expensive groomer! Do it yourself. How can things get better for dog owners at Camden Flatirons? Interested in reading more about Camden's awesome pet policy and amenities? Check out one of my past posts about Camden's pet-friendly living and amenities! Come tour Camden Flatirons today to visit your future Colorado paradise! Make sure to check out our sister property just five minutes away, Camden Interlocken, for another great choice. If you are looking for your new home to be even closer to Downtown Denver with even better access to the Rockies, check out this blog about Camden Denver West!