Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Colorado Paradise: Camden Flatirons

09/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Bobby Sheppard
Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021

Perfectly situated between Denver and Boulder, Colorado, is Camden Flatirons. A beautiful Camden community with breathtaking mountain views and many beneficial amenities! Camden Flatirons is the dream home for anyone moving to Colorado, and here are a few reasons why.

Proximity to Denver and Boulder

Camden Flatirons is positioned in Broomfield, Colorado, directly 20 minutes between Denver and Boulder. Denver is the capital of Colorado and Colorado's most populated city. Boulder is a beautiful town at the base of the Flatirons mountains and where Colorado's #1 rated university is, the University of Colorado Boulder. You get the best of both worlds in Colorado when living at Camden Flatirons!

Photo Courtesy of Camden Flatirons

Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans

At Camden Flatirons, you can find any size floor plan to fit your needs. Anything from a one-bedroom and one bathroom, to a two-bedroom and two bathroom with a study! Each floor plan comes with a spacious patio, beautiful granite countertops, and huge walk-in closets. Check out the many different floor plans available.

Amenities

Camden Flatirons' amenities are the best part! There is a huge clubhouse for leisure and events, an internet lounge for studying or working, and a full-size gym with loads of equipment. Don't even get me started with the pool and deck area - along with our resort-style pool, Camden Flatirons has an 18-person hot tub, three gas grills, and a switch-on fire pit for those chilly Colorado nights!

The great amenity areas at Camden Flatirons include the huge Dog Park, Fitness Center and Resident Lounge. Photo courtesy of Camden

Dog Park

Last but not least is the huge, quarter-acre dog park! Camden Flatirons is home to one of the biggest dog parks you will ever see in an apartment community. There is also a dog grooming station - don't worry about taking your dog to an expensive groomer! Do it yourself. How can things get better for dog owners at Camden Flatirons? Interested in reading more about Camden's awesome pet policy and amenities? Check out one of my past posts about Camden's pet-friendly living and amenities! Come tour Camden Flatirons today to visit your future Colorado paradise! Make sure to check out our sister property just five minutes away, Camden Interlocken, for another great choice. If you are looking for your new home to be even closer to Downtown Denver with even better access to the Rockies, check out this blog about Camden Denver West!

Share this post

0
0
0
0
0
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
11:02aA COLORADO PARADISE : Camden Flatirons
PU
09/02CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : How to Be A Tourist In Your Own City - Scottsdale, AZ
PU
09/01CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Camden Property Tr..
MT
08/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Point to -3-
DJ
08/30CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Wolfe Research Upgrades Camden Property Trust to Outperf..
MT
08/27CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Central in Downtown St. Pete - Welcome Home to 's Newest..
PU
08/27CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : 5 Pawsome Places to Take Your Pup in the Triangle
PU
08/26CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Wells Fargo Adjusts Camden Property Trust's Price Target..
MT
08/26Camden Property Trust acquired Icon Central from The Related Group for $150 m..
CI
08/25CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Camden Propert..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 120 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,1x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 15 134 M 15 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 150,47 $
Average target price 154,47 $
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST53.56%15 134
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.41.86%31 722
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL40.59%31 207
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.35.83%23 922
INVITATION HOMES INC.39.06%23 809
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.54.82%22 325