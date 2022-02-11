A Harbor View Downtown: Where Everything's Waiting For You

There is no better downtown living experience in Southern California than Camden Harbor View. Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach, Camden Harbor View is the premier place to live. This beautiful community is connected to The Pike, a gorgeous outdoor mall featuring restaurants, retail stores, and a major boat dock. There are many historic Long Beach landmarks mere minutes from our community. Landmarks such as The Queen Mary, The Aquarium of the Pacific and the Grand Prix of Long Beach! With its central location, beautiful views, closeness to entertainment and a wide variety of living spaces, Camden Harbor View is a must live-at destination!

The Modern finishes in the high-rise towers at Camden Harbor View. Photo provided by Camden Property Trust

Traditional finishes offered at Camden Harbor View. Photo provided by Camden Property Trust

Camden Harbor View offers its residents a wide variety of floorplans to choose from. Ranging from one-bedroom and up to three-bedroom floorplans, Camden Harbor View has what you're looking for in your next home. The community contains six buildings, two of which are large nine-story high--rise towers that feature live/workspaces. These spaces are the epitome of utility. With approval from Camden, residents can use these spaces to run a business like a marketing consulting firm, meal preparation, or even a photography studio!

In the high-rise towers, all the apartment homes feature the following:

- Plank laminate wood floors throughout - Full-size washer/dryer - Central A/C - Premium white quartz countertops - Dark wood finished cabinets - Gorgeous harbor views on the 6th floor and up - Loft space 1- and 2-bedroom homes on the top floors

However, if the available homes in the towers aren't quite what you're looking for, the remaining buildings in the community have absolutely stunning interiors as well. These homes feature:

- Granite countertops - Light white wood finished cabinets - Plank laminate floors in entry and bathrooms - Full-Size Washer/Dryer - Central A/C

With so much variety offered in one community, Camden Harbor View has something for everyone!

Photo provided courtesy of Chris Peeters from Pexels

Historic Long Beach: Boats and More!

Camden Harbor View is in the heart of historic downtown Long Beach. This community has unparalleled access to fantastic destinations such as the Aquarium of the Pacific, The Queen Mary and its museum, The Pike, and much more!

- The Pike is yards from the community and features an overwhelming number of restaurants and retail stores like Apple and Nike. There's even a gorgeous multi-screen movie theater too! If you want to have a bite to eat at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company or even Yardhouse, this is the place to be!

- The Queen Mary is a historical cruise ship that first sailed in 1936. It was originally a cruise ship, but when WWII broke out in Europe, it was used to ferry soldiers from the US to the UK. After the war, it continued its service as a cruise liner until 1967, when it was retired and permanently moored in Long Beach. It is now a major historical landmark in the port, with an onboard museum and theater.

- The Aquarium of the Pacific is a wonderful destination for all to enjoy and learn about marine life. There are exhibits with whales, sea lions, and even a simulated tide pool! The Aquarium is also a fantastic destination for families with tons of activities to engage people of all ages.

- Do you love F1 racing? When you become a resident of Camden Harbor View you get a front-row seat to the Grand Prix of Long Beach! Taking place during the spring, this race weekend is an amazing event filled with F1, drifting, and stock car racing too! The main straightaway to the starting line is directly in front of the community, residents can see and hear the action without leaving their patio!

A birds-eye view of the community over looking the Harbor View. Photo provided by Camden Property Trust

Camden Harbor View is located on Ocean Boulevard which feeds directly into the 710 freeway. With its location getting to Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond is a breeze! You can even get into the suburbs of Los Angeles like Lakewood, Inglewood, and others with relative ease as well! Living at Camden Harbor View is a must if you want to fully enjoy downtown living, with great convenience! After you lease an apartment at Harbor View, you should then read about how to best situate your home for the big game!