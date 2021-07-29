CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K) 07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Houston, Texas (July 29, 2021) - Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the 'Company') announced today operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders ('EPS'), Funds from Operations ('FFO'), and Adjusted Funds from Operations ('AFFO') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Per Diluted Share 2021 2020 2021 2020 EPS $0.30 $0.17 $0.61 $0.60 FFO $1.28 $1.09 $2.52 $2.44 AFFO $1.10 $0.91 $2.21 $2.11

Quarterly Growth Sequential Growth Year-To-Date Growth Same Property Results 2Q21 vs. 2Q20 2Q21 vs. 1Q21 2021 vs. 2020 Revenues 4.1% 2.3% 1.9% Expenses 6.2% 1.7% 5.8% Net Operating Income ('NOI') 3.0% 2.7% (0.3)%

Same Property Results 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 Occupancy 96.9% 95.1% 96.0%

For 2021, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2020, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

July Collections Same Property Scheduled Rents* July 2021 July 2020 2Q21 2Q20 Collected 97.9% 98.7% 98.7% 97.3% Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged -% -% -% 1.1% Delinquent 2.1% 1.3% 1.3% 1.6%

*Rent is recognized as earned. The Company evaluates collectability on an ongoing basis and any accounts considered uncollectable are recorded against property revenues.

1



Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) (2) July 2021* July 2020 2Q21(2) 2Q20(2) New Lease Rates 18.7% (2.2)% 9.3% (2.8)% Renewal Rates 10.5% 1.1% 6.7% 0.3% Blended Rates 14.6% (0.7)% 8.0% (1.1)% New Leases 1,530 1,839 2,099 1,834 Renewals 1,606 1,790 2,173 2,169 Total Leases 3,136 3,629 4,272 4,003

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (3) (4) July 2021* July 2020 2Q21(4) 2Q20(4) New Lease Rates 13.3% (2.5)% 5.4% (2.3)% Renewal Rates 6.4% 0.1% 4.0% 2.3% Blended Rates 9.8% (1.2)% 4.7% 0.2% New Leases 2,296 2,286 1,880 1,571 Renewals 2,378 2,502 1,765 1,977 Total Leases 4,674 4,788 3,645 3,548

*Data as of July 26, 2021 (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed. (2) Data represents average monthly leases signed during the period. (3) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective. (4) Data represents average monthly leases effective during the period.

Occupancy and Turnover Data July 2021* July 2020 2Q21 2Q20 Occupancy 97.1% 95.2% 96.9% 95.1% Annualized Gross Turnover 56% 61% 54% 54% Annualized Net Turnover 47% 48% 45% 44%

*Data as of July 26, 2021

Development Activity During the quarter, lease-up was completed at Camden RiNo in Denver, CO and Camden Cypress Creek II (JV) in Cypress, TX, and leasing began at Camden Hillcrest in San Diego, CA.

Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in Lease-Up ($ in millions) Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Cost as of 7/25/2021 Camden Downtown I Houston, TX 271 $131.6 92 %

2

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions) Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Estimated Cost as of 7/25/2021 Camden North End II Phoenix, AZ 343 $87.0 76 % Camden Lake Eola Orlando, FL 360 125.0 57 % Camden Buckhead Atlanta, GA 366 160.0 43 % Camden Hillcrest San Diego, CA 132 95.0 16 % Camden Atlantic Plantation, FL 269 100.0 Camden Tempe II Tempe, AZ 397 115.0 Camden NoDa Charlotte, NC 387 105.0 Camden Durham Durham, NC 354 120.0 Total 2,608 $907.0

Acquisition Activity During the quarter, the Company acquired Camden Franklin Park, a 328-home apartment community located in Franklin, TN, for approximately $105.3 million, and acquired Camden Music Row, a 430-home apartment community located in Nashville, TN, for approximately $186.3 million.

In June 2021, Camden acquired a 14.6-acre land parcel in The Woodlands, TX for approximately $9.3 million, and a 0.2-acre land parcel in St. Petersburg, FL for approximately $2.1 million for future development purposes.

Equity Issuance During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued approximately 2.9 million common shares through its at-the-market ('ATM') share offering program at an average price of $126.64 per share, for total net consideration of approximately $358.8 million.

Liquidity Analysis As of June 30, 2021, Camden had approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $375 million in cash and cash equivalents and no amounts outstanding on its $900 million unsecured credit facility. The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until 2022, and at quarter-end had $302 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline. As of June 30, 2021, Camden had outstanding letters of credit totaling approximately $12 million, which reduced the availability under its unsecured credit facility to $888 million.

Earnings Guidance Camden updated its earnings guidance for 2021 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for third quarter 2021 as detailed below.

3Q21 2021 2021 Midpoint Per Diluted Share Range Range Current Prior Change EPS $0.22 - $0.28 $1.09 - $1.29 $1.19 $0.99 $0.20 FFO $1.30 - $1.36 $5.17 - $5.37 $5.27 $5.09 $0.18 2021 2021 Midpoint Same Property Growth Range Current Prior Change Revenues 3.25% - 4.25% 3.75% 1.60% 2.15% Expenses 3.35% - 4.15% 3.75% 3.90% (0.15)% NOI 2.75% - 4.75% 3.75% 0.25% 3.50%

Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company's 2021 financial outlook and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

3

Conference Call Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM CT Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003; International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061 Passcode: 4745317 Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Y0Uocwtj

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Supplemental financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company's website under Earnings Releases or by calling Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787.

Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Camden's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in today's press release represent management's current opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

About Camden Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 169 properties containing 57,611 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 8 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,219 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com. 4

CAMDEN OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING DATA Property revenues (a) $276,523 $250,683 $544,091 $516,562 Property expenses Property operating and maintenance 65,544 64,641 129,023 124,597 Real estate taxes 37,427 35,040 74,880 69,220 Total property expenses 102,971 99,681 203,903 193,817 Non-property income Fee and asset management 2,263 2,380 4,469 4,907 Interest and other income 257 325 589 654 Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans 6,400 11,435 10,026 (3,425) Total non-property income 8,920 14,140 15,084 2,136 Other expenses Property management 6,436 5,939 12,560 12,466 Fee and asset management 1,019 820 2,151 1,663 General and administrative 15,246 14,391 29,468 27,624 Interest 24,084 23,482 47,728 43,189 Depreciation and amortization 99,586 92,803 192,727 184,662 Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans 6,400 11,435 10,026 (3,425) Total other expenses 152,771 148,870 294,660 266,179 Gain on sale of land - - - 382 Equity in income of joint ventures 2,198 1,633 4,112 3,755 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 31,899 17,905 64,724 62,839 Income tax expense (460) (394) (812) (861) Net income 31,439 17,511 63,912 61,978 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,260) (1,034) (2,386) (2,217) Net income attributable to common shareholders (b) $30,179 $16,477 $61,526 $59,761 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income $31,439 $17,511 $63,912 $61,978 Other comprehensive income Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation 372 366 745 732 Comprehensive income 31,811 17,877 64,657 62,710 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,260) (1,034) (2,386) (2,217) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $30,551 $16,843 $62,271 $60,493 PER SHARE DATA Total earnings per common share - basic $0.30 $0.17 $0.61 $0.60 Total earnings per common share - diluted 0.30 0.17 0.61 0.60 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 100,701 99,399 100,127 99,348 Diluted 100,767 99,408 100,197 99,394

(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized $276.5 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $242.9 million of rental revenue and approximately $33.6 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $250.7 million recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2020, made up of approximately $221.4 million of rental revenue, net of $9.1 million related to the Resident Relief Funds, and approximately $29.3 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized $544.1 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $478.6 million of rental revenue and approximately $65.5 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to $516.6 million of property revenue recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2020, made up of approximately $458.0 million of rental revenue, net of $9.1 million related to the Resident Relief Funds, and approximately $58.6 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $7.6 million and $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $15.3 million and $14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(b) Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was negatively impacted by an approximate $14.4 million Pandemic Related Impact. Please refer to page 27 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the Pandemic Related Impact.

Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document. 5

CAMDEN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and property data amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $30,179 $16,477 $61,526 $59,761 Real estate depreciation and amortization 97,122 90,500 187,829 180,011 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 2,630 2,287 5,229 4,529 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,260 1,103 2,386 2,385 Funds from operations $131,191 $110,367 $256,970 $246,686 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b) (18,808) (18,782) (31,488) (33,607) Adjusted funds from operations $112,383 $91,585 $225,482 $213,079 PER SHARE DATA Funds from operations - diluted $1.28 $1.09 $2.52 $2.44 Adjusted funds from operations - diluted 1.10 0.91 2.21 2.11 Distributions declared per common share 0.83 0.83 1.66 1.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: FFO/AFFO - diluted 102,444 101,156 101,896 101,142 PROPERTY DATA Total operating properties (end of period) (c) 169 164 169 164 Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c) 57,611 56,112 57,611 56,112 Total operating apartment homes (weighted average) 49,887 49,069 49,663 49,043

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was negatively impacted by an approximate $14.4 million Pandemic Related Impact. Please refer to page 27 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the Pandemic Related Impact.

(b) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities.

(c) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.

Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document. 6

CAMDEN BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Land $1,285,634 $1,233,937 $1,225,214 $1,216,942 $1,206,656 Buildings and improvements 8,288,865 7,863,707 7,763,748 7,677,676 7,597,165 9,574,499 9,097,644 8,988,962 8,894,618 8,803,821 Accumulated depreciation (3,219,085) (3,124,504) (3,034,186) (2,944,769) (2,857,124) Net operating real estate assets 6,355,414 5,973,140 5,954,776 5,949,849 5,946,697 Properties under development, including land 443,100 541,958 564,215 522,664 514,336 Investments in joint ventures 18,415 18,800 18,994 20,992 21,735 Total real estate assets 6,816,929 6,533,898 6,537,985 6,493,505 6,482,768 Accounts receivable - affiliates 19,183 19,502 20,158 20,152 21,432 Other assets, net (a) 241,687 213,126 216,276 217,534 211,823 Cash and cash equivalents 374,556 333,402 420,441 589,614 601,584 Restricted cash 4,762 4,105 4,092 3,918 4,093 Total assets $7,457,117 $7,104,033 $7,198,952 $7,324,723 $7,321,700 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Notes payable Unsecured $3,168,492 $3,167,557 $3,166,625 $3,225,799 $3,224,871 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 155,057 159,111 175,608 183,654 167,453 Accrued real estate taxes 66,696 33,155 66,156 87,159 62,499 Distributions payable 86,689 84,282 84,147 84,137 84,138 Other liabilities (b) 193,975 185,852 189,829 177,967 172,172 Total liabilities 3,670,909 3,629,957 3,682,365 3,758,716 3,711,133 Equity Common shares of beneficial interest 1,098 1,070 1,069 1,068 1,068 Additional paid-in capital 4,953,703 4,588,056 4,581,710 4,577,813 4,574,387 Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders (897,761) (842,628) (791,079) (737,556) (689,809) Treasury shares (334,161) (335,511) (341,412) (341,831) (341,637) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (c) (4,638) (5,010) (5,383) (5,431) (5,797) Total common equity 3,718,241 3,405,977 3,444,905 3,494,063 3,538,212 Non-controlling interests 67,967 68,099 71,682 71,944 72,355 Total equity 3,786,208 3,474,076 3,516,587 3,566,007 3,610,567 Total liabilities and equity $7,457,117 $7,104,033 $7,198,952 $7,324,723 $7,321,700 (a) Includes net deferred charges of: $1,655 $2,031 $2,299 $2,686 $3,031 (b) Includes deferred revenues of: $232 $256 $284 $314 $344 (c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities. 7

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP')), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company's real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:

Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ('AFFO') as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $30,179 $16,477 $61,526 $59,761 Real estate depreciation and amortization 97,122 90,500 187,829 180,011 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 2,630 2,287 5,229 4,529 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,260 1,103 2,386 2,385 Funds from operations $131,191 $110,367 $256,970 $246,686 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (18,808) (18,782) (31,488) (33,607) Adjusted funds from operations $112,383 $91,585 $225,482 $213,079 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: EPS diluted 100,767 99,408 100,197 99,394 FFO/AFFO diluted 102,444 101,156 101,896 101,142 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $0.30 $0.17 $0.61 $0.60 Real estate depreciation and amortization 0.95 0.89 1.84 1.78 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.04 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 FFO per common share - Diluted $1.28 $1.09 $2.52 $2.44 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (0.18) (0.18) (0.31) (0.33) AFFO per common share - Diluted $1.10 $0.91 $2.21 $2.11

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes the approximate $14.4 million Pandemic Related Impact for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The total Pandemic Related Impact was comprised of $9.5 million related to the Resident Relief Funds which were established in April 2020. Of this amount, approximately $9.1 million was paid to residents at our wholly-owned communities and approximately $1.3 million of Resident Relief Funds paid to residents of the operating communities owned by our unconsolidated joint ventures, of which, we recognized our ownership interest of $0.4 million in equity in income of joint ventures. Additionally, we incurred approximately $4.1 million of pandemic expenses at our operating communities, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.3 million in other directly-related pandemic expenses. We also incurred approximately $0.8 million related to the Employee Relief Fund we established to help our employees impacted by the pandemic.

8

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Expected FFO

Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, on properties not currently held for sale due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below: 3Q21 Range 2021 Range Low High Low High Expected earnings per common share - diluted $0.22 $0.28 $1.09 $1.29 Expected real estate depreciation and amortization 1.04 1.04 3.93 3.93 Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.10 Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 Expected FFO per share - diluted $1.30 $1.36 $5.17 $5.37 Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 12 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (a) $31,439 $17,511 $63,912 $61,978 Less: Fee and asset management income (2,263) (2,380) (4,469) (4,907) Less: Interest and other income (257) (325) (589) (654) Less: (Income)/loss on deferred compensation plans (6,400) (11,435) (10,026) 3,425 Plus: Property management expense 6,436 5,939 12,560 12,466 Plus: Fee and asset management expense 1,019 820 2,151 1,663 Plus: General and administrative expense 15,246 14,391 29,468 27,624 Plus: Interest expense 24,084 23,482 47,728 43,189 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 99,586 92,803 192,727 184,662 Plus: Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans 6,400 11,435 10,026 (3,425) Less: Gain on sale of land - - - (382) Less: Equity in income of joint ventures (2,198) (1,633) (4,112) (3,755) Plus: Income tax expense 460 394 812 861 NOI (b) (c) $173,552 $151,002 $340,188 $322,745 'Same Property' Communities $154,560 $150,102 $305,043 $306,056 Non-'Same Property' Communities 15,995 13,687 30,485 28,114 Development and Lease-Up Communities 1,888 (339) 2,993 (414) Pandemic Related Impact (b) (c) - (13,170) - (13,170) Other 1,109 722 1,667 2,159 NOI (b) (c) $173,552 $151,002 $340,188 $322,745

(a) Net income includes the approximate $14.4 million of Pandemic Related Impact for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Please refer to page 27 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the Pandemic Related Impact.

(b) Two Resident Relief Funds were established for residents experiencing financial losses caused by the pandemic, and paid out approximately $9.1 million to approximately 7,100 Camden residents of our wholly-owned communities. All charges related to these funds were recognized in 2Q20 as a reduction of revenue.

(c) We incurred approximately $4.1 million of pandemic expenses at our operating communities, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.3 million in other directly-related pandemic expenses, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

9

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests, as well as the direct Pandemic Related Impact. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $30,179 $16,477 $61,526 $59,761 Plus: Interest expense 24,084 23,482 47,728 43,189 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 99,586 92,803 192,727 184,662 Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,260 1,034 2,386 2,217 Plus: Income tax expense 460 394 812 861 Plus: Pandemic Related Impact (b) - 13,920 - 13,920 Less: Gain on sale of land - - - (382) Less: Equity in income of joint ventures (2,198) (1,633) (4,112) (3,755) Adjusted EBITDA $153,371 $146,477 $301,067 $300,473 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $613,484 $585,908 $602,134 $600,946

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes the approximate $14.4 million Pandemic Related Impact for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Please refer to page 27 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the Pandemic Related Impact.

(b) Approximately $13.9 million of the stated Pandemic Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, directly-related pandemic expenses, and bonuses paid to on-site employees, has been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:

Net Debt: Average monthly balance for the Average monthly balance for the Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unsecured notes payable $3,168,180 $3,224,594 $3,167,713 $2,929,272 Total debt 3,168,180 3,224,594 3,167,713 2,929,272 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (347,724) (558,090) (318,812) (282,409) Net debt $2,820,456 $2,666,504 $2,848,901 $2,646,863

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net debt $2,820,456 $2,666,504 $2,848,901 $2,646,863 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 613,484 585,908 602,134 600,946 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 4.6x 4.6x 4.7x 4.4x 10 Attachments Original document

