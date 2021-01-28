Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camden Property Trust    CPT

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camden Property Trust : 7 Ways to Up Your Green Game for Good

01/28/2021 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Show me
allAbout CamdenFitness & HealthLifestyleMy HomePet LifeThings to Do
posts in
all Camden locationsAtlanta MetroAustin MetroDallas/Fort Worth MetroDC MetroDenver MetroHouston MetroInland Empire MetroLA/Orange County MetroOrlando MetroPhoenix MetroRaleigh MetroSan Diego MetroSoutheast Florida MetroTampa MetroCharlotte Metro
Type Here
7 Ways to Up Your Green Game for Good

Laura Brink|| Thu, 1/28/2021

Photo by Crema Joe on Unsplash

So, you have reusable grocery bags, and you take your aluminum water bottle everywhere you go. But are you ready to take your apartment home to the next level of green? We'll tell you exactly how to do that AND how it'll save you money.

  1. Reusable Paper Towels

One person's paper towel use doesn't have a huge carbon footprint. But the collective use of paper towels is contributing to deforestation, global warming, and waste problems. Reusable paper towels or UNpaper towels (which I have at home) are the next frontiers in having a green home. I can't believe how quickly and easily I adjusted to using them instead of regular paper towels. You use them as needed, like a paper towel or napkin, and then throw them in the washing machine. They come out fresh and clean and ready to go again.

Photo by Good Soul Shop on Unsplash
  1. Reusable Food Storage

Let's talk about a real money and planet saver: reusable food storage. Glass containers, silicone bags, stainless steel tins and beeswax food wraps are going to save you money, and reduce the amount of plastic waste you generate.

Working from home has me cooking so much more often. I love keeping my leftovers and produce fresh in these storage alternatives. Stop buying single-use plastic bags and Tupperware that will take centuries to biodegrade. Upgrade to these easy to clean, easy to transport, and downright adorable alternatives.

Photo by Luisa Brimble on Unsplash
  1. Green Cleaning Products

As renters, we know that it's important to keep our homes clean, not only for us but for the future of that apartment home. Green cleaning products are great for the environment and great for you! You're not inhaling or handling anything too harsh and you're still getting a great clean. My favorite is Blueland. Their products come with reusable glass containers and refills in the form of dissolvable tablets. You save storage space while you save the planet! Check with your Camden maintenance team if you have any concerns about surfaces in your home.

Photo by Crema Joe on Unsplash
  1. Bidets and Bamboo Toilet Paper

Listen, your business is none of my business. But I must tell you about the benefits of bidets. You use less paper product, and you feel fresh and so clean after use. I have the Tushy bidet and installed it myself quickly and painlessly (please, no applause). You can rely on your Camden maintenance team to tell you if this is a good idea for your home.

If not, I recommend bamboo toilet paper! Switching to bamboo decreases your carbon footprint and is safer for you because it contains no bleach and no cancer-causing BPA's.

  1. Vegetable delivery

Did you know that all-natural produce can and should come in unique shapes and sizes? Grocery stores display picture-perfect produce, and that's what we're used to seeing. But those products have been genetically modified to look that way. 'Ugly vegetable' delivery services, like Misfits Market deliver natural produce that are on average 40% cheaper than grocery store produce. Services like this help you avoid food waste, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and allow you to support responsible agriculture, which supports organic farmers. Bonus: they'll deliver right to your Camden apartment, which is especially nice during these home-bound times.

  1. Clean Beauty and Grooming Products

Despite stereotypes, it is 100% possible to enjoy beauty and grooming products and be environmentally conscious. Beauty Counter skin care, make-up and bath products have won awards for the safety standards in their clean products. Equally as important, their make-up looks absolutely fire. This is one of the easiest things on this list to find too! Great brands like SheaMoisture, Love Beauty and Planet, and Tom's of Maine can be found at most grocery stores right around the corner from your Camden community.

  1. Sustainable Scents

Paraffin candles are the most common type of candle on the market. Recently researchers have learned that they can have negative effects on both the environment and your health. These types of candles contain toxins and often artificial colors and fragrances.Make your Camden apartment home smell heavenly with greener alternatives like soy candles, beeswax candles or, my personal favorite, switch to incense, scent sticks or essential oil diffusers.

My home is filled with Enviroscent products, which are made with non-toxic ingredients and sustainable materials. The design is sleek and subtle, and the scents are delicious. If you're 'team essential oils,' Camden has some amazing blogs about fall scents, relaxing scents, and even tips for using essential oils to combat pests!

Photo by Jaron Whelan on Unsplash

You can find all of these products on two of my favorite websites: The Package Free Shop and The Grove Collaborative.

Do you want to do even more to make your Camden apartment home green? Check out more tips here:

Energy-Saving Ways to Warm Your Apartment This Winter

5 Ways to Green Clean Your Apartment Home

You might also like...

Dec 28, 2020 || Bobby Sheppard

Grad School Perk - A Camden Is Nearby!

Recently, I started my graduate program journey for my MBA while working for Camden. Many of our amazing...

Dec 16, 2020 || Rachel Anderson

Camden Cares for our Community

Camden focuses on our nine core values to guide us every day. One of those values is 'Always do the right...

Nov 27, 2020 || Brandi Lord

Camden Essentials That Enhance the...

During an apartment search, many questions arise when searching for your perfect home. Some common inquiries...

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
12:24aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : 7 Ways to Up Your Green Game for Good
PU
01/25CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions
BU
01/07INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Camden Property Trust
MT
01/07CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
2020CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Healthy and Easy Work from Home Lunch Ideas
PU
2020CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Cares for our Community
PU
2020CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020STAYING HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS : The Best...
PU
2020CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Wells Fargo Adjusts Camden Property Trust PT to $108 Fro..
MT
2020CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : How to Revitalize your Apartment this...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 048 M - -
Net income 2020 131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 78,8x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 10 090 M 10 090 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 107,35 $
Last Close Price 101,60 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST3.68%10 090
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.2.14%23 422
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.56%23 314
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.33%16 676
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.52%16 046
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.75%15 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ