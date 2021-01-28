Camden Property Trust : 7 Ways to Up Your Green Game for Good

7 Ways to Up Your Green Game for Good

So, you have reusable grocery bags, and you take your aluminum water bottle everywhere you go. But are you ready to take your apartment home to the next level of green? We'll tell you exactly how to do that AND how it'll save you money.

Reusable Paper Towels

One person's paper towel use doesn't have a huge carbon footprint. But the collective use of paper towels is contributing to deforestation, global warming, and waste problems. Reusable paper towels or UNpaper towels (which I have at home) are the next frontiers in having a green home. I can't believe how quickly and easily I adjusted to using them instead of regular paper towels. You use them as needed, like a paper towel or napkin, and then throw them in the washing machine. They come out fresh and clean and ready to go again.

Reusable Food Storage

Let's talk about a real money and planet saver: reusable food storage. Glass containers, silicone bags, stainless steel tins and beeswax food wraps are going to save you money, and reduce the amount of plastic waste you generate.

Working from home has me cooking so much more often. I love keeping my leftovers and produce fresh in these storage alternatives. Stop buying single-use plastic bags and Tupperware that will take centuries to biodegrade. Upgrade to these easy to clean, easy to transport, and downright adorable alternatives.

Green Cleaning Products

As renters, we know that it's important to keep our homes clean, not only for us but for the future of that apartment home. Green cleaning products are great for the environment and great for you! You're not inhaling or handling anything too harsh and you're still getting a great clean. My favorite is Blueland. Their products come with reusable glass containers and refills in the form of dissolvable tablets. You save storage space while you save the planet! Check with your Camden maintenance team if you have any concerns about surfaces in your home.

Bidets and Bamboo Toilet Paper

Listen, your business is none of my business. But I must tell you about the benefits of bidets. You use less paper product, and you feel fresh and so clean after use. I have the Tushy bidet and installed it myself quickly and painlessly (please, no applause). You can rely on your Camden maintenance team to tell you if this is a good idea for your home.

If not, I recommend bamboo toilet paper! Switching to bamboo decreases your carbon footprint and is safer for you because it contains no bleach and no cancer-causing BPA's.

Vegetable delivery

Did you know that all-natural produce can and should come in unique shapes and sizes? Grocery stores display picture-perfect produce, and that's what we're used to seeing. But those products have been genetically modified to look that way. 'Ugly vegetable' delivery services, like Misfits Market deliver natural produce that are on average 40% cheaper than grocery store produce. Services like this help you avoid food waste, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and allow you to support responsible agriculture, which supports organic farmers. Bonus: they'll deliver right to your Camden apartment, which is especially nice during these home-bound times.

Clean Beauty and Grooming Products

Despite stereotypes, it is 100% possible to enjoy beauty and grooming products and be environmentally conscious. Beauty Counter skin care, make-up and bath products have won awards for the safety standards in their clean products. Equally as important, their make-up looks absolutely fire. This is one of the easiest things on this list to find too! Great brands like SheaMoisture, Love Beauty and Planet, and Tom's of Maine can be found at most grocery stores right around the corner from your Camden community.

Sustainable Scents

Paraffin candles are the most common type of candle on the market. Recently researchers have learned that they can have negative effects on both the environment and your health. These types of candles contain toxins and often artificial colors and fragrances.Make your Camden apartment home smell heavenly with greener alternatives like soy candles, beeswax candles or, my personal favorite, switch to incense, scent sticks or essential oil diffusers.

My home is filled with Enviroscent products, which are made with non-toxic ingredients and sustainable materials. The design is sleek and subtle, and the scents are delicious. If you're 'team essential oils,' Camden has some amazing blogs about fall scents, relaxing scents, and even tips for using essential oils to combat pests!

You can find all of these products on two of my favorite websites: The Package Free Shop and The Grove Collaborative.

