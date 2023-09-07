Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference to be held September 12 – 13, 2023. Camden’s presentation has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:40 PM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes. A copy of Camden’s most recent investor presentation will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The Company also provided operating statistics for third quarter 2023 as detailed below.

Same Property Occupancy 2Q23 Jul 2023 Aug 2023 Occupancy 95.4% 95.6% 95.8% Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Signed(1) 2Q23 Jul 2023 Aug 2023 New Lease Rates 2.2% 1.4% 0.0% Renewal Rates 5.9% 5.2% 4.9% Blended Rates 4.1% 3.3% 2.3% Same Property New Lease and Renewal Date – Date Effective(2) 2Q23 July 2023 Aug 2023 New Lease Rates 2.2% 2.0% 1.0% Renewal Rates 6.3% 6.3% 6.0% Blended Rates 4.0% 4.1% 3.6% (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.

(2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,514 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

