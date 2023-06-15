Advanced search
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
112.14 USD   +0.34%
Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
06/02Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference and Provides Second Quarter 2023 Operating Update
BU
05/31Camden Property Trust Retires $185.2 Million of Secured Variable Rate Debt
BU
Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

06/15/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2023 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on July 17, 2023.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 546 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,9x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 11 932 M 11 932 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 111,76 $
Average target price 124,88 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden Executive Vice Chairman & President
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy C. Whorton Director-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST0.58%11 932
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.17.06%26 969
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.85%25 148
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.84%20 830
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-2.11%17 896
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.94%16 643
