    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
Camden Property Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions

01/19/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today the income tax characteristics of its 2021 distributions paid to shareholders as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid banks, brokerage firms, and institutional investors that are required to issue Forms 1099 to their account holders. The final classifications of the distributions for 2021 are as follows:

Camden Property Trust – Common Shares (CUSIP – 133131102)

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Total
Capital Gain
Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain 25%
Rate(2)

Section
199A
Dividends(1)

Section 897
Dividends(2)

03/31/21

04/16/21

$0.830000

$0.515312

$0.000000

$0.314688

$0.031044

$0.515312

$0.314688

06/30/21

07/16/21

$0.830000

$0.515312

$0.000000

$0.314688

$0.031044

$0.515312

$0.314688

09/30/21

10/18/21

$0.830000

$0.515312

$0.000000

$0.314688

$0.031044

$0.515312

$0.314688

12/16/21

01/18/22

$0.830000

$0.515312

$0.000000

$0.314688

$0.031044

$0.515312

$0.314688

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 ordinary taxable dividends amount.

(2)These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gain distribution.

The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities may vary from the federal treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect taxpayers differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult their own tax advisors for the income tax consequences of the dividend payments outlined above.

In addition to historical information, this document contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden (the “Company”) operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this document represent management’s opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 171 properties containing 58,300 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,073 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.


© Business Wire 2022
