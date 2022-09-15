Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
129.13 USD   -1.25%
04:20pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:19pCamden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
04:11pINSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.94 per share to holders of record as of September 30, 2022 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2022.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 171 properties containing 58,425 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,267 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 421 M - -
Net income 2022 670 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 13 930 M 13 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 130,76 $
Average target price 164,40 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden Executive Vice Chairman & President
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy C. Whorton Director-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST-26.82%13 930
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.81%28 643
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.00%27 912
INVITATION HOMES INC.-15.73%23 322
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-26.91%19 359
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.71%19 237