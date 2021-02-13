Camden Property Trust : At-Home Date Nights for Valentines Day!

At-Home Date Nights for Valentines Day!

With ongoing restrictions at restaurants, movie theatres, and just about everywhere else, it can be challenging to think of creative and socially distanced date night ideas. Have you and your significant other fallen into a routine of binge-watching reality shows together on the couch for hours on end (hey, we all do it)? Then, you are probably looking for fresh date night ideas, especially with Valetine's Day right around the corner. From cooking to crafting, we've got some fun and creative date night ideas that you can do in the comfort of your apartment!

Cook together

Cooking together is a great activity to spice up your relationship… pun intended. The key is to make meals that you will both enjoy cooking - and eating! Delegating tasks such as chopping vegetables and boiling water will create a sense of teamwork and help streamline the cooking process. Not a pro in the kitchen? You can keep it simple with a classic like ooey-gooey grilled cheese and hearty tomato soup. Maybe you or your partner are more experienced in the kitchen and want to kick things up a notch. Many restaurants are now offering 'take and make' kits, which provide all the ingredients you need to make a 5-star meal at home, like this paella kit from Bulla Gastrobar. Bon appétit!

Photo by Antonio Castellano on Unsplash

Get to know each other on a deeper level

Whether you've been together for a few months or for 20 years, there is always something new to learn about your significant other. There are a plethora of online quizzes that ask thought-provoking questions, which give you and your partner a chance to be vulnerable with each other and touch on a variety of topics that you may not have talked about before. You can also create your own version of the 'Newlywed Game' and compile a list of questions for your partner to answer to see just how well you know each other. Some examples of fun questions you could include on your list are, 'Who is the messiest?' or 'Who was your partner's first crush?'. No matter how long you've been together, the answers may surprise you both!

Play a board game

From Monopoly to Trivial Pursuit, playing board games together is a great way to bond with your partner and maybe even encourage a little friendly competition. Ticket to Ride is a board game that is extremely easy to learn and can be played by as little as two players. While it is a game that requires some strategy, multiple approaches can be used to win the game and there will be a different outcome each time you play. Proceed with caution; bragging rights are on the line!

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels

Get crafty

Making a craft with your significant other will allow you to learn a new skill together or refine a skill that you already have. Not sure where to start? Pinterest has endless craft-spiration to get the creative juices flowing. Feeling artsy? Unleash your inner Bob Ross and paint a beautiful landscape portrait to display in your home. Maybe you're an indoor plant aficionado and are running out of room for all your plant babies. Grab some cord from your local craft store and learn how to macramé your very own plant hanger. Always running out of soap (seriously, where does it go?)? Make a batch of bar soap using things you may already have at home such as essential oils and fresh herbs. The best part of crafting together is that you will have a keepsake to remember the experience by!

Another benefit of doing date nights from your apartment home is the money you'll save. For example, homemade meals are generally a lot cheaper than dining out and just as satisfying. Check out this article for a simple and delicious meal that you and your significant other can make together, with things you probably already have in your fridge!