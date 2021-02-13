Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camden Property Trust    CPT

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camden Property Trust : At-Home Date Nights for Valentines Day!

02/13/2021 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Show me
allAbout CamdenFitness & HealthLifestyleMy HomePet LifeThings to Do
posts in
all Camden locationsAtlanta MetroAustin MetroDallas/Fort Worth MetroDC MetroDenver MetroHouston MetroInland Empire MetroLA/Orange County MetroOrlando MetroPhoenix MetroRaleigh MetroSan Diego MetroSoutheast Florida MetroTampa MetroCharlotte Metro
Type Here
At-Home Date Nights for Valentines Day!

Kaitlyn Burgess|| Sat, 2/13/2021

istockphoto

With ongoing restrictions at restaurants, movie theatres, and just about everywhere else, it can be challenging to think of creative and socially distanced date night ideas. Have you and your significant other fallen into a routine of binge-watching reality shows together on the couch for hours on end (hey, we all do it)? Then, you are probably looking for fresh date night ideas, especially with Valetine's Day right around the corner. From cooking to crafting, we've got some fun and creative date night ideas that you can do in the comfort of your apartment!

Cook together

Cooking together is a great activity to spice up your relationship… pun intended. The key is to make meals that you will both enjoy cooking - and eating! Delegating tasks such as chopping vegetables and boiling water will create a sense of teamwork and help streamline the cooking process. Not a pro in the kitchen? You can keep it simple with a classic like ooey-gooey grilled cheese and hearty tomato soup. Maybe you or your partner are more experienced in the kitchen and want to kick things up a notch. Many restaurants are now offering 'take and make' kits, which provide all the ingredients you need to make a 5-star meal at home, like this paella kit from Bulla Gastrobar. Bon appétit!

Photo by Antonio Castellano on Unsplash

Get to know each other on a deeper level

Whether you've been together for a few months or for 20 years, there is always something new to learn about your significant other. There are a plethora of online quizzes that ask thought-provoking questions, which give you and your partner a chance to be vulnerable with each other and touch on a variety of topics that you may not have talked about before. You can also create your own version of the 'Newlywed Game' and compile a list of questions for your partner to answer to see just how well you know each other. Some examples of fun questions you could include on your list are, 'Who is the messiest?' or 'Who was your partner's first crush?'. No matter how long you've been together, the answers may surprise you both!

Play a board game

From Monopoly to Trivial Pursuit, playing board games together is a great way to bond with your partner and maybe even encourage a little friendly competition. Ticket to Ride is a board game that is extremely easy to learn and can be played by as little as two players. While it is a game that requires some strategy, multiple approaches can be used to win the game and there will be a different outcome each time you play. Proceed with caution; bragging rights are on the line!

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels

Get crafty

Making a craft with your significant other will allow you to learn a new skill together or refine a skill that you already have. Not sure where to start? Pinterest has endless craft-spiration to get the creative juices flowing. Feeling artsy? Unleash your inner Bob Ross and paint a beautiful landscape portrait to display in your home. Maybe you're an indoor plant aficionado and are running out of room for all your plant babies. Grab some cord from your local craft store and learn how to macramé your very own plant hanger. Always running out of soap (seriously, where does it go?)? Make a batch of bar soap using things you may already have at home such as essential oils and fresh herbs. The best part of crafting together is that you will have a keepsake to remember the experience by!

Another benefit of doing date nights from your apartment home is the money you'll save. For example, homemade meals are generally a lot cheaper than dining out and just as satisfying. Check out this article for a simple and delicious meal that you and your significant other can make together, with things you probably already have in your fridge!

You might also like...

Dec 11, 2020 || Hope Rogers

Staying Home for the Holidays: The Best...

The holidays are upon us, and this year may feel different than others due to social distancing and travel...

Dec 07, 2020 || Silvia Ortiz

How to Revitalize your Apartment this...

Can you believe Winter is already here? Before we know it 2021 will be here! But for now, the holidays are in...

Nov 23, 2020 || Karissa Melton

Giving Season: Virtual Volunteering!

It is part of Camden Culture to give back all year, but 'giving season' is officially upon us! Did you know...

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 12:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
01:11aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : At-Home Date Nights for Valentines Day!
PU
02/09CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : BofA Securities Downgrades Camden Property Trust to Neut..
MT
02/09CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Baird Upgrades Camden Property Trust to Outperform From ..
MT
02/04CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Q4 Results Miss Estimates
MT
02/04CAMDEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/04GUIDANCE : (CPT) CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Sees Fiscal Year 2021 FFO Range $4.80 - $..
MT
02/04CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Earnings Flash (CPT) CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Reports Q1 FF..
MT
02/04CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces 2020 Operating Results, 2021 Financial Outlook..
BU
02/03CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 048 M - -
Net income 2020 131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 82,8x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 10 377 M 10 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 107,76 $
Last Close Price 106,54 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST6.63%10 377
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL13.83%25 120
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.11.89%24 995
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.13.45%17 507
INVITATION HOMES INC.4.38%17 377
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.08%16 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ