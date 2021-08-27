Camden Property Trust : Central in Downtown St. Pete - Welcome Home to 's Newest Apartment Community

Experience living at its finest at Camden Central, Camden's newest apartment community in Downtown St. Petersburg. Located in the middle of the Edge District and Central Arts District, Camden Central offers beautifully detailed studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes complete with luxury finishes and exquisite features.

Location, Location, Location

Downtown St. Pete (a.k.a. DTSP) is full of arts & culture, entertainment, amazing food, sports venues, and beautiful parks to enjoy. You will love calling Camden Central home. Located right on Central Avenue, everything is within walking distance to Camden Central - it has a 97 Walk Score! You can stock up on your groceries from Publix, which is right across the street. If you don't want to eat in, there are so many excellent restaurants on Central Avenue that will have your mouth watering. Stop by Engine No. 9 for a delicious burger or Lure for yummy sushi and tapas. Brick & Mortar has outside seating and a rotating menu of American fare you will love.

Are you a sports fan? Head to Tropicana Field, where the 2020 ALCS Tampa Bay Rays play. Have a pre-game drink at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill before you head to the stadium. Baseball not your thing? Head to Al Lang Field to check out the exciting Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team.

In between the Edge District and the Central Arts District in DTSP, Camden Central is surrounded by world-class museums. The Morean Arts Center, only a block away, features the Chihuly Collection. These unique sculptures by glass artisan, Dale Chihuly, are a sight to be seen. The Morean Arts Center also offers classes in drawing, painting, glass blowing and much more. The Dalí Museum is also nearby, only a mile away, and is dedicated to the works of Salvador Dalí.

Meander east down Central Avenue, where you will arrive at the newly rebuilt St. Pete Pier. Enjoy 26 acres of serene blue waters of Tampa Bay combined with the vibrant greenery of DTSP parks and recreation. Stroll, bike, dine, drink, shop, swim, fish, experience art, concerts and more.

Photos Courtesy of Camden

Inviting St. Petersburg Apartment Homes

After you are done exploring everything Downtown St. Petersburg has to offer, relax in your gorgeous apartment home. You will be greeted with beautiful open floor plans and an inviting kitchen. It is a chef's paradise with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under-mounted sinks, and Italian cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. Enjoy your walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and oversized shower and/or large soaking tub. Relax at the end of the day with a glass of wine on your private balcony with views of Downtown St. Petersburg, the Gulf of Mexico, and Tampa Bay.

Amazing Amenities Right Outside Your Door

Find everything you need within the luxury amenities at Camden Central.

• Expansive resort-style pool with lounge chairs and cabanas • Fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, cardio and weightlifting equipment • Wellness center with spa, sauna, steam room, and Zen lounge • 8th Floor rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pits • Private resident lounge with a golf, lacrosse, soccer, and hockey game simulator • Private movie theater with luxury seating • Electric vehicle charging stations in the parking garage

Photos Courtesy of Camden

Camden Central has it all; modern apartment homes, amenities galore, and the perfect location. It is the ideal place to call home. You will live right in the middle of thriving Downtown St. Petersburg and come home to luxury, exclusivity, and incredible views. You will have it all when you live at Camden Central. Schedule a tour and choose your new DTSP apartment today!