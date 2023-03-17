Camden Property Trust : Earnings Document

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call February 3, 2023 - 10:00 AM CT Kim Callahan - Camden Property Trust Good morning and welcome to Camden Property Trust's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are: Ric Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman and President; and Alex Jessett, Chief Financial Officer. Today's event is being webcast through the Investors Section of our website at Camdenliving.com, and a replay will be available this afternoon. We will have a slide presentation in conjunction with our prepared remarks, and those slides will also be available on our website later today or by email upon request. If you are joining us by phone and need assistance during the call, please signal a Conference Specialist by pressing the star key followed by Zero. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation, with an opportunity to ask questions afterward. And please note, this event is being recorded. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to advise everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Further information about these risks can be found in our filings with the SEC, and we encourage you to review them. Any forward-looking statements made on today's call represent management's current opinions, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events. As a reminder, Camden's complete Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release is available in the Investors section of our Website at camdenliving.com, and it includes reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures which will be discussed on this call. We hope to complete our call within one hour, and we ask that you limit your questions to two, then re-join the queue if you have additional items to discuss. If we are unable to speak with everyone in the queue today, we would be happy to respond to additional questions by phone or email after the call concludes. 1

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ric Campo. Ric Campo - Camden Property Trust Our theme for today's on-hold music was waiting patiently, which is what we find ourselves doing these days. The bid-ask spread for multifamily assets is as wide as I can ever recall. Sellers seem to be hoping for valuations to return to last year's peak. Some sellers acknowledge a decline in valuations of 10% to 15% but buyers point to a dramatically different macro backdrop now versus last year and reckon values should be lower. The result is the current standoff that won't be resolved until buyers and sellers adjust their views on valuation and meet somewhere in the middle. Until then, we wait patiently, which is a lot easier for Keith to do than me. This brief video sums up the hours that Keith and I have spent in recent months, debating the merits of waiting patiently versus making something happen now. (VIDEO PLAYS) By any measure, 2022 was the best operating environment Camden has had in our 30-year history. We exceeded the top end of our guidance and raised guidance every quarter. Operating conditions over the last 2 years have never been better, driven by being in the right markets with the best product and having the best teams. Apartment demand was driven by an acceleration of in-migration to our markets that opened sooner after the pandemic and continue to be more business-friendly driving outsized job opportunities. And a massive release of rental demand from people who were previously at home with their parents or doubled up as government stimulus added to their savings and subsequent buying power. As a result, apartment supply could not keep up with increased demand. 2023 will be a return to a more normal housing demand market. Consumers still have excess savings and the job market remains strong. Despite rising rents, apartments remain more affordable than purchasing homes for many consumers in our markets given the rise in home prices and interest rates. Most of us don't like slowing revenue or negative second derivatives, but I think we need to put things into perspective. Apartments are and will continue to be a great business. Consumers will always need a place to live and will choose high-quality,well-managed properties to live in. We are projecting 5.1% revenue growth for 2023. Absent coming off last year's 11.2% record-breaking growth, our 2023 projected revenue growth would be the sixth highest growth rate achieved over the last 20 years for Camden. At this point, I'd like to give a big shout out to our Camden teams across America for a job well done in 2022. And I want to thank them for improving their teammates lives, customers' lives, and stakeholders' 2

lives, one experience at a time. I'll let Keith take over the call now. Keith Oden - Camden Property Trust Thanks, Ric. As many of you know, we have a tradition of assigning letter grades to forecast conditions in our markets at the beginning of each year and ranking our markets in order of their expected performance during 2023. We currently grade our overall portfolio as an A- with a moderating outlook as compared to an A with a stable outlook last year. Our full report card is included as part of our earnings call slide deck, which is now showing on the screen and will be posted on our website after today's call. At this time last year, we anticipated 2022 same-property revenue growth of 8.75% at the midpoint of our guidance range. As we announced last night, Camden's overall portfolio achieved same property revenue growth of 11.2% for 2022, well ahead of our original expectations and marking a record level of same-property revenue growth for our company. While conditions are expected to moderate during 2023, our outlook calls for same-property revenue growth of 5.1% at the midpoint of our guidance range, which would mark another year of above long-term average growth for our portfolio. We anticipate same property revenue growth to be within the range of 4.1% to 6.1% this year for our portfolio, with most markets falling within that range. The outliers on the positive side should once again include our 3 Florida markets, Orlando, Southeast Florida and Tampa with Houston and L.A./Orange County falling likely below 4%. The macroeconomic environment today is uncertain and the magnitude of 2023 job growth or even job losses remains a wildcard, but we expect our Sunbelt-focused market footprint will allow us to outperform the U.S. outlook. We expect to see continued demand for apartment homes in 2023, given high mortgage rates for single-family homes and a reluctance from would-be buyers to make the transition to homeownership amidst this uncertain economic environment. We reviewed several third-party forecasts for both supply and demand in our markets for 2023 and the outlook for recession scenarios and job growth or job losses varies dramatically. As such, I'll spend my time today focusing more on the supply aspect and expected completions and deliveries in our 15 major markets this year. Those estimates also vary quite a bit, but our baseline projection assumes approximately 200,000 new completions across our markets during the course of 2023. Our three Florida markets, Orlando, Southeast Florida and Tampa, once again earned A+ ratings but with moderating outlooks. These three markets had a weighted average revenue growth of 16.4% in 2022 and are 3

budgeted to achieve between 6% to 8% this year. Overall, supply will likely increase in these markets, and we expect completions of 12,000, 11,000 and 6,000 units, respectively. Charlotte, Raleigh, and Nashville would rank next with an A rating and moderating outlooks for 2023 versus 2022. This will be our first year of reporting same-property statistics for Nashville, but we anticipate same property revenue growth of 5% to 6% for each of these three markets. New supply will continue to be a headwind this year, particularly in Nashville, but in-migration trends and overall levels of demand remain strong. Our estimates for new deliveries in these markets are 11,000, 9,000 and 10,000 units, respectively. Up next are Dallas and Phoenix, which received A- ratings with stable outlooks. Dallas should deliver around 20,000 units this year, but so far demand drivers remain strong and should allow for absorption of many new apartment homes. Phoenix is likely to see another 15,000 units completed this year, which will further temper revenue growth from double-digit levels to a more moderate rate of 5% or so. We expect Denver and Austin to fall around the middle of the pack for our portfolio with approximately 5% revenue growth and would rate them as an A- with moderating outlook. Completions in Denver are projected to be around 15,000 apartments, and Austin is expected to see over 20,000 new apartments come online this year. Both of these markets have seen their fair share of supply in the past few years, but demand has been remarkably strong. Given recent announcements regarding layoffs in the technology sector, we will keep an eye on both of these markets for any future signs of slowing demand. Our next 3 markets, San Diego/Inland Empire, Washington D.C. Metro, and Atlanta earned a rating of B+ with a stable outlook. We expect completions of 10,000, 13,000 and 13,000 units, respectively, and revenue growth in the 4.0% to 4.5% range. San Diego/Inland Empire should face less supply pressure than some of our other markets this year, but the overall regulatory environment in Southern California puts us in a wait-and-see mode for now. Operations in Washington D.C. Metro and Atlanta seem to be more of the same and should continue at a steady, stable pace throughout 2023. Houston and L.A./Orange County are our two last markets with grades of B and B- respectively, and revenue growth projections of 3% to 4% this year. Our outlooks for these two markets are a bit different as we see an improving outlook in Houston versus a stable outlook in L.A./Orange County. Both markets should see manageable new deliveries with 15,000 and 20,000 units, respectively, but economic conditions in Houston may be a bit more resilient with energy companies making profits and performing well. L.A. County has clearly 4