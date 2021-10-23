Camden Property Trust : Easy & Fun Day Trips from Your DMV Backyard

I love traveling. In fact, you could say that wanderlust pumps through my blood. So, until I can plan my future dream trips to Bali, Tahiti, an African Safari, and more, I'm exploring some easy, fun day trip destinations around the compass from Camden's DMV (D.C./Maryland/Virginia) backyard!

(11 miles from Camden Washingtonian)

Looking for the perfect place to pick pumpkins, apples, blueberries, and more? Then Butlers Orchard is calling your name! My family loves visiting Butlers every season of the year - even in the winter to cut our own holiday tree! In addition to year-round activities, Butlers Orchard has a welcoming farm market where you can get fruit and veggies, seasonal décor, and my favorite - fresh, warm donuts!

If you're planning a visit in the Spring, Summer, or Fall, leave time for a stop at Doc Waters Cidery next door. They offer homemade cider and light bites that you can enjoy with friends while sitting by one of their relaxing fire pits or picnic tables until the late evening hours.

(33 miles from Camden South Capitol)

After traveling, my second biggest passion is food. And do I love the fresh seafood in Annapolis! For a quick bite, try one of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls on Main Street. I've tried them all, and you can't go wrong with any of them, but being a butter lover, my favorite is their good ol' Classic Lobster Roll. Craving a fresh catch? Our go-to for a delicious sit-down lunch is Boatyard Bar & Grill. "Oyster Shooters? Oh, Shell Yeah!" I also love their black n' bleu tuna and "The Best Crab Cake Sandwich You'll Ever Eat!" Hungry yet?

There's always room for dessert, so head back to the main street for a sweet cup or cone at the Annapolis Ice Cream Company. When your belly is filled, stroll across the street to Annapolis' bucolic marina.

If you want to get out on the water, many boat tour companies will take you for a cruise of the bay (keep a lookout for ones that also offer crab feast lunch/dinners), or you can even opt to rent a boat for the day through Boatsetter.com.

(4 miles from Camden Potomac Yard)

Just four miles south of Crystal City, you'll find beautiful Old Town Alexandria and the quaint nearby neighborhood of Delray, where excellent restaurants are abundant and the culture is bountiful.

Start your day in Delray at Junction Bakery, named after the Potomac Yard railroad and in honor of the railroad workers who lived in the neighborhood. The California Toast is a must-try! After breakfast, head over to the Delray Farmers Market, open year-round from 8 am-12 pm. After filling your basket with fresh fruits, veggies, and other goodies to bring home, it's time for a sweet treat at The Dairy Godmother.

Just a few minutes away, you'll enjoy spending the afternoon walking through the small streets of Old Town Alexandria, popping into the numerous small businesses and family-owned shops set among the historic homes with gorgeous gas lights out front. Don't miss a visit to the Torpedo Factory Art Center, home to the nation's largest collection of working artists open studios, sitting along the beautiful Potomac Riverfront. Wrap up the day with dinner at one of the fantastic waterfront restaurants just next door. We especially loved the serrano ham croquetas, marinated goat cheese, and papas bravas at Barca Pier & Wine.

(30 miles from Camden Lansdowne)

Finally, step back in time just steps over the Virginia/West Virginia border in Harpers Ferry. Explore 19th-century buildings, shops and restaurants, a Civil War Museum, and John Brown's Fort at the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Then take in the breathtaking views of Maryland and Virginia at "The Point," where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet.

When it's time for a snack break, be sure to visit the True Treats historic candy store, which features historic candy from the 1700s, 1800s, and early 1900s! Our favorites were the honey lollipops and the candy dots.

Ready for an afternoon of adventure? Check out River Riders for white water rafting, tubing, ziplining, and more, or enjoy a walk through the treetops at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center. Then, wrap up your day by relaxing at Harpers Ferry Brewing next door.

There's no place like home. No matter which direction you go, after a day of exploring, come home to your Camden apartment home, kick your feet up and relax - because these trips don't require any unpacking!