Table of Contents
Company Overview
2024 Guidance & Recent Updates
Multifamily Fundamentals
Other Information
Appendix
FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS - In addition to historical information, this presentation contains forward‐looking statements under the federal
securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden (the
"Company") operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company's actual results or
performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward‐looking statements are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Camden's
Annual Report on Form 10‐K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward‐looking statements made in this
presentation represent management's opinions as of the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement
these statements because of subsequent events.
Recent Highlights
Same Property Occupancy
1Q24
April 2024
May 2024
Occupancy
95.0%
95.2%
95.2%
Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed(1)(3)
1Q24
April 2024
May 2024
New Lease Rates
(4.1)%
(1.8)%
(1.8)%
Renewal Rates
3.4%
3.4%
3.9%
Blended Rates
(0.9)%
0.6%
1.0%
Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective(2)(3)
1Q24
April 2024
May 2024
New Lease Rates
(4.4)%
(3.4)%
(2.4)%
Renewal Rates
3.8%
3.5%
3.1%
Blended Rates
(1.1)%
(0.2)%
0.0%
- Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
- Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.
- May 2024 data through 5/29/24.
Camden Buckhead- Atlanta, GA
Company Overview
Camden's Strategy
- Focus on high‐growth markets (employment, population, migration)
- Deliver consistent earnings and dividend growth
- Operate a diverse portfolio of assets (geographical, A/B, urban/suburban) and maintain a high‐quality resident profile
- Recycle capital and create value through acquisitions, dispositions, development, and repositioning/redevelopment/repurpose programs
- Maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage, ample liquidity, and the ability to capitalize on future opportunities
Focus on High‐Growth Markets
Employment Growth
Estimated Gain 2024‐2026
1
Houston
166,000
2
Dallas
154,000
3
New York City
144,000
4
Phoenix
123,000
5
Austin
103,000
6
Orlando
93,000
7
Tampa
83,000
8
Atlanta
75,000
9
Las Vegas
75,000
10
Miami
67,000
11
Raleigh
67,000
12
Fort Worth
66,000
13
Riverside
62,000
14
Washington D.C.
61,000
15
Boston
60,000
16
Seattle
60,000
17
Charlotte
58,000
18
Nashville
54,000
19
San Antonio
54,000
20
Philadelphia
52,000
21
Fort Lauderdale
42,000
22
Salt Lake City
42,000
23
Denver
38,000
24
Indianapolis
38,000
25
San Diego
37,000
Population Growth
Estimated Gain 2024‐2026
1
Houston
589,000
2
Dallas
469,000
3
Atlanta
335,000
4
Phoenix
287,000
5
Orlando
262,000
6
Washington D.C.
262,000
7
New York City
256,000
8
Tampa
225,000
9
Austin
223,000
10
Charlotte
202,000
11
Miami
194,000
12
Boston
182,000
13
Fort Worth
182,000
14
San Antonio
177,000
15
Seattle
151,000
16
Raleigh
149,000
17
Jacksonville
130,000
18
Nashville
130,000
19
Fort Lauderdale
128,000
20
Riverside
112,000
21
Las Vegas
110,000
22
Minneapolis
99,000
23
West Palm Beach
95,000
24
Denver
94,000
25
Indianapolis
93,000
Total Migration
Actual 2022‐2023
1
Dallas
149,000
2
Phoenix
132,000
3
Atlanta
128,000
4
Houston
127,000
5
Tampa
119,000
6
Austin
94,000
7
Orlando
74,000
8
Charlotte
72,000
9
San Antonio
72,000
10
Raleigh
70,000
Estimated 2024‐2026
1
Houston
419,000
2
Dallas
335,000
3
Atlanta
240,000
4
Phoenix
234,000
5
Orlando
230,000
6
Tampa
228,000
7
Charlotte
168,000
8
Austin
164,000
9
Miami
162,000
10
Washington D.C.
160,000
Over 90% of Camden's NOI is derived from these markets
Source: Witten Advisors; Highlighted represents Camden markets.
Earnings & Dividend Growth
$7.00
$6.00
$5.00
$4.00
$3.00
$2.00
$1.00
$0.00
(1)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024F
Dividends per share
Core AFFO per share
Core FFO per share
(1) Based on midpoint of 2024 guidance provided on 5/2/24 and announced 1Q24 annualized dividend rate.
Diverse Portfolio
(as of 1Q24)
NOI Contribution by Market
(includes all operating communities)
Washington DC Metro
13.0%
Denver
Charlotte
Raleigh
Los Angeles/Orange County
Nashville
4.9%
5.9%
4.2%
5.9%
1.4%
Phoenix
San Diego/Inland Empire
9.0%
4.4%
Dallas
Atlanta
7.0%
Orlando
8.4%
6.4%
Austin
Tampa
Southeast Florida
4.8%
Houston
6.1%
11.5%
7.1%
Over 58,000 apartment homes located in 15 major markets in the U.S.
Operating
Apartment
Portfolio
Average
Communities
Homes
Average Age
Occupancy
171
58,061
15 years
95%
Average Monthly Rental
Average Monthly Revenue
Development
Development
Rate per Home
per Occupied Home
Communities
Apartment Homes
$1,994
$2,292
4
1,166
Asset Class*
62%
38%
Class A Class B
Location*
58%
42%
Urban Suburban
Building Type
60%
27%
10%
Low‐Rise
3%
Mid‐Rise
High‐Rise
Mixed
*Asset Class is based on the age of each asset, its rental rates compared to its submarket and the overall metro market, as well as subjective factors. Location is based on distance from downtown/CBD, zip code, population density, as well as subjective factors.
Camden Resident Profile
(results for total portfolio)
- Median Age: 31 years
- Average Annual Household Income of ~ $120K for New Move‐Ins in 2024 to date
- Average Rent‐to‐Income Ratio of 19% for New Move‐ Ins in 2024 to date
- Average Number of Occupants per Apartment Home: 1.7
Age Range of Camden Residents
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
0‐17 18‐24 25‐34 35‐44 45‐64 65+
Total Number of Occupants per Apartment Home
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
1
2
3
4+
Capital Recycling
($ in millions)
Since 2011 we have significantly improved the quality of our portfolio with minimal cash flow
dilution, using disposition proceeds to fund development and acquisitions(1)
$2.7B Total
Acquisitions(2)
Average Age of 4 Years(4)
$3.8B Total
$4.1B Total
Dispositions
Developments(3)
Average Age of 24 years(5)
Average Age of 7 years(4)
$0.8B Total
Repositions,
Redevelopments,
Repurposes
(1) Totals include wholly‐owned and joint venture activity.
(2) Total acquisitions exclude acquisition of Fund partnership interests.
(3) Estimated market value of developments as of 3/31/24.
(4) Current age of developments as of 3/31/24.
(5) Average age at time of purchase or sale as of 3/31/24.
