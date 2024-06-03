Investor Presentation

June 2024

Table of Contents

Company Overview

4‐16

2024 Guidance & Recent Updates

17‐24

Multifamily Fundamentals

25‐29

Other Information

30‐33

Appendix

34‐39

Recent Highlights

Same Property Occupancy

1Q24

April 2024

May 2024

Occupancy

95.0%

95.2%

95.2%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed(1)(3)

1Q24

April 2024

May 2024

New Lease Rates

(4.1)%

(1.8)%

(1.8)%

Renewal Rates

3.4%

3.4%

3.9%

Blended Rates

(0.9)%

0.6%

1.0%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective(2)(3)

1Q24

April 2024

May 2024

New Lease Rates

(4.4)%

(3.4)%

(2.4)%

Renewal Rates

3.8%

3.5%

3.1%

Blended Rates

(1.1)%

(0.2)%

0.0%

  1. Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
  2. Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.
  3. May 2024 data through 5/29/24.

Company Overview

Camden's Strategy

  • Focus on high‐growth markets (employment, population, migration)
  • Deliver consistent earnings and dividend growth
  • Operate a diverse portfolio of assets (geographical, A/B, urban/suburban) and maintain a high‐quality resident profile
  • Recycle capital and create value through acquisitions, dispositions, development, and repositioning/redevelopment/repurpose programs
  • Maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage, ample liquidity, and the ability to capitalize on future opportunities

Focus on High‐Growth Markets

Employment Growth

Estimated Gain 2024‐2026

1

Houston

166,000

2

Dallas

154,000

3

New York City

144,000

4

Phoenix

123,000

5

Austin

103,000

6

Orlando

93,000

7

Tampa

83,000

8

Atlanta

75,000

9

Las Vegas

75,000

10

Miami

67,000

11

Raleigh

67,000

12

Fort Worth

66,000

13

Riverside

62,000

14

Washington D.C.

61,000

15

Boston

60,000

16

Seattle

60,000

17

Charlotte

58,000

18

Nashville

54,000

19

San Antonio

54,000

20

Philadelphia

52,000

21

Fort Lauderdale

42,000

22

Salt Lake City

42,000

23

Denver

38,000

24

Indianapolis

38,000

25

San Diego

37,000

Population Growth

Estimated Gain 2024‐2026

1

Houston

589,000

2

Dallas

469,000

3

Atlanta

335,000

4

Phoenix

287,000

5

Orlando

262,000

6

Washington D.C.

262,000

7

New York City

256,000

8

Tampa

225,000

9

Austin

223,000

10

Charlotte

202,000

11

Miami

194,000

12

Boston

182,000

13

Fort Worth

182,000

14

San Antonio

177,000

15

Seattle

151,000

16

Raleigh

149,000

17

Jacksonville

130,000

18

Nashville

130,000

19

Fort Lauderdale

128,000

20

Riverside

112,000

21

Las Vegas

110,000

22

Minneapolis

99,000

23

West Palm Beach

95,000

24

Denver

94,000

25

Indianapolis

93,000

Total Migration

Actual 2022‐2023

1

Dallas

149,000

2

Phoenix

132,000

3

Atlanta

128,000

4

Houston

127,000

5

Tampa

119,000

6

Austin

94,000

7

Orlando

74,000

8

Charlotte

72,000

9

San Antonio

72,000

10

Raleigh

70,000

Estimated 2024‐2026

1

Houston

419,000

2

Dallas

335,000

3

Atlanta

240,000

4

Phoenix

234,000

5

Orlando

230,000

6

Tampa

228,000

7

Charlotte

168,000

8

Austin

164,000

9

Miami

162,000

10

Washington D.C.

160,000

Over 90% of Camden's NOI is derived from these markets

Source: Witten Advisors; Highlighted represents Camden markets.

Earnings & Dividend Growth

$7.00

$6.00

$5.00

$4.00

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

$0.00

(1)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024F

Dividends per share

Core AFFO per share

Core FFO per share

(1) Based on midpoint of 2024 guidance provided on 5/2/24 and announced 1Q24 annualized dividend rate.

Diverse Portfolio

(as of 1Q24)

NOI Contribution by Market

(includes all operating communities)

Washington DC Metro

13.0%

Denver

Charlotte

Raleigh

Los Angeles/Orange County

Nashville

4.9%

5.9%

4.2%

5.9%

1.4%

Phoenix

San Diego/Inland Empire

9.0%

4.4%

Dallas

Atlanta

7.0%

Orlando

8.4%

6.4%

Austin

Tampa

Southeast Florida

4.8%

Houston

6.1%

11.5%

7.1%

Over 58,000 apartment homes located in 15 major markets in the U.S.

Operating

Apartment

Portfolio

Average

Communities

Homes

Average Age

Occupancy

171

58,061

15 years

95%

Average Monthly Rental

Average Monthly Revenue

Development

Development

Rate per Home

per Occupied Home

Communities

Apartment Homes

$1,994

$2,292

4

1,166

Asset Class*

62%

38%

Class A Class B

Location*

58%

42%

Urban Suburban

Building Type

60%

27%

10%

Low‐Rise

3%

Mid‐Rise

High‐Rise

Mixed

*Asset Class is based on the age of each asset, its rental rates compared to its submarket and the overall metro market, as well as subjective factors. Location is based on distance from downtown/CBD, zip code, population density, as well as subjective factors.

Camden Resident Profile

(results for total portfolio)

  • Median Age: 31 years
  • Average Annual Household Income of ~ $120K for New Move‐Ins in 2024 to date
  • Average Rent‐to‐Income Ratio of 19% for New Move‐ Ins in 2024 to date
  • Average Number of Occupants per Apartment Home: 1.7

Age Range of Camden Residents

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

0‐17 18‐24 25‐34 35‐44 45‐64 65+

Total Number of Occupants per Apartment Home

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1

2

3

4+

Capital Recycling

($ in millions)

Since 2011 we have significantly improved the quality of our portfolio with minimal cash flow

dilution, using disposition proceeds to fund development and acquisitions(1)

$2.7B Total

Acquisitions(2)

Average Age of 4 Years(4)

$3.8B Total

$4.1B Total

Dispositions

Developments(3)

Average Age of 24 years(5)

Average Age of 7 years(4)

$0.8B Total

Repositions,

Redevelopments,

Repurposes

(1) Totals include wholly‐owned and joint venture activity.

(2) Total acquisitions exclude acquisition of Fund partnership interests.

(3) Estimated market value of developments as of 3/31/24.

(4) Current age of developments as of 3/31/24.

(5) Average age at time of purchase or sale as of 3/31/24.

