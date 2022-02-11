Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camden Property Trust : Fixed Income Presentation

02/11/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camden Greenville

Dallas, TX

Fixed Income

Investor Presentation

February 2022

Camden Roosevelt

Washington, DC

Disclaimer

This presentation is not, and does not constitute, an offer to sell or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities and neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In addition to historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden (the "Company") operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future

performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company's actual

results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Camden's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this presentation represent management's opinions as of the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

2

Camden Buckhead Square

Atlanta, GA

4Q21 Highlights

  • FFO per diluted share of $1.51 and AFFO per diluted share of $1.30
  • Same property revenue growth of 8.5% and same property NOI growth of 14.9%
  • Completed construction at Camden Hillcrest, a 132-unit community in San Diego,
    CA
  • Completed lease-up at Camden North End II, a 343-unit community in Phoenix,
    AZ
  • Acquired Camden Greenville, a 558-home apartment community located in Dallas, TX, for approximately $165.5M
  • Disposed of three operating communities for approximately $260.0M. Two of the communities sold were located in Houston, TX and one in Laurel, MD and included 1,078 total apartment homes.
  • Sold approximately 1.1M common shares under the Company's ATM share offering program for total net consideration of $179.7M

Strong Leverage Metrics

  • 3.8x Net Debt-to-Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
  • 6.4x Total Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
  • 3.3x Unencumbered Real Estate Assets (at Cost) to Unsecured Debt Ratio
  • 0% Total Secured Debt to Total Asset Value

7

3

Strong Capital Structure

($ in millions - as of 12/31/21)

  • 3.6% weighted average interest rate on all debt
  • 98.7% fixed rate debt
  • 100.0% unsecured debt
  • 7.4 years weighted average maturity of debt
  • $613M in cash and cash equivalents
  • $885M available under $900M unsecured credit facility
  • Unencumbered asset pool of approximately $22B

Total Market Cap = $22B

$40

$3,130

$19,113

Unsecured Term Loan

Senior Unsecured Notes

Equity*

*Based on closing share price of $178.68 on 12/31/21.

4

Manageable Debt Maturities

($ in millions - as of 12/31/21)

Future Scheduled Maturities*

$2,000

$1,650

$1,600

$1,200

$800

$390

$250

$500

$400

$400

$0

$0

$0

$0

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029+

*Excluding Unsecured Credit Facility.

Percentage of

Total

12.2%

7.8%

15.7%

-

-

-

12.6%

51.7%

Maturities

Weighted

Average

3.0%

5.1%

4.0%

-

-

-

3.7%

3.3%

Interest Rate

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
01:38pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Fixed Income Presentation
PU
02/10CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Valentine's Date Night Ideas in Austin
PU
02/08RBC Raises Price Target on Camden Property Trust to $180 From $177, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
02/07RBC Lifts Price Target on Camden Property Trust to $177 From $175, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Friday Near Intraday Highs
MT
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rising Friday Despite Weakness Among Real Estate Companie..
MT
02/04TRANSCRIPT : Camden Property Trust, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 04, 2022
CI
02/04Camden Property Trust Posts Higher Q4 FFO, Revenue; Issues Q1, FY22 FFO Guidance
MT
02/03CAMDEN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : ANNOUNCES 2021 OPERATING RESULTS, 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK, AND FIRS..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 143 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 16 777 M 16 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 164,16 $
Average target price 183,38 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden Executive Vice Chairman & President
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy C. Whorton Director-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST-6.07%16 777
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.19%33 764
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-0.20%32 660
INVITATION HOMES INC.-6.88%25 196
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.62%24 394
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-8.76%22 988