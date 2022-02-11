Camden Property Trust : Fixed Income Presentation

This presentation is not, and does not constitute, an offer to sell or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities and neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In addition to historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden (the "Company") operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company's actual
results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Camden's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this presentation represent management's opinions as of the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.
Camden Buckhead Square
Atlanta, GA
4Q21 Highlights
FFO per diluted share of $1.51 and AFFO per diluted share of $1.30
Same property revenue growth of 8.5% and same property NOI growth of 14.9%
Completed construction at Camden Hillcrest, a 132-unit community in San Diego,
CA
Completed lease-up at Camden North End II, a 343-unit community in Phoenix,
AZ
Acquired Camden Greenville, a 558-home apartment community located in Dallas, TX, for approximately $165.5M
Disposed of three operating communities for approximately $260.0M. Two of the communities sold were located in Houston, TX and one in Laurel, MD and included 1,078 total apartment homes.
Sold approximately 1.1M common shares under the Company's ATM share offering program for total net consideration of $179.7M
Strong Leverage Metrics
3.8x Net Debt-to-Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
6.4x Total Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
3.3x Unencumbered Real Estate Assets (at Cost) to Unsecured Debt Ratio
0% Total Secured Debt to Total Asset Value
Strong Capital Structure
($ in millions - as of 12/31/21)
3.6% weighted average interest rate on all debt
98.7% fixed rate debt
100.0% unsecured debt
7.4 years weighted average maturity of debt
$613M in cash and cash equivalents
$885M available under $900M unsecured credit facility
Unencumbered asset pool of approximately $22B
Total Market Cap = $22B
$40
$3,130
$19,113
Unsecured Term Loan
Senior Unsecured Notes
Equity*
*Based on closing share price of $178.68 on 12/31/21.
Manageable Debt Maturities
($ in millions - as of 12/31/21)
Future Scheduled Maturities*
$2,000
$1,650
$1,600
$1,200
$800
$390
$250
$500
$400
$400
$0
$0
$0
$0
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029+
*Excluding Unsecured Credit Facility.
Percentage of
Total
12.2%
7.8%
15.7%
-
-
-
12.6%
51.7%
Maturities
Weighted
Average
3.0%
5.1%
4.0%
-
-
-
3.7%
3.3%
Interest Rate
