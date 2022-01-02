Camden Property Trust : How to Stage Your Apartment Home

Are you looking to spruce up your apartment but aren't sure where to begin? You came to the right place! In real estate, home sellers will "stage" a room to help buyers visualize themselves living in the space. We thought, why not take that idea and apply it to the place you call home, your apartment!

Staging your home for living in can help you enjoy it more and maximize your space. A staged apartment can also feel more inviting because there's usually a lack of clutter, and you're only using your favorite furnishings, accessories, and artwork.

Here are three simple steps to stage your Camden apartment and make it feel more like home!

1. The Magic Three

Have you ever heard everything happens in threes? The Magic Three is very similar, except it is used for your decor. For example, if you have a lazy susan or tray on the counter, you will want to style it with three items. According to accredited home staging professionals, the best way to stage using three items is by following the high-medium-low method. This method includes using something high like a vase with flowers, medium like a small photo or jar, and low using a decorative knot or favorite knick-knack. Remember, less is more, and it is important to give each item a little bit of breathing room.

Apartment decor, the magic three example shown here. Photo by Brooke Clark

2. Use Color for Accent Pieces and Accessories

What's your favorite color? Have you ever wanted to put that color on your walls but don't want to have to paint your Camden apartment walls when it comes time to move out? Me too! Personalizing your apartment with your favorite color through accent pieces and accessories can make your Camden apartment feel like home.

Using items like pillows, rugs, and throw blankets can bring life to your space. Using pops of color in your accessories also allows you to change up the room without the manual labor of painting or spending a lot of money. When the holidays roll around, you can throw a pillow cover over your pillows and add a new holiday blanket to bring the holidays home. When your favorite color changes, you don't have to break the bank buying a new accent chair or sofa, but instead can change out the rug for a much lower cost.

Living room decor ideas at Camden Lincoln Station

3. Titanic Principle

Let's talk about how to rearrange and place your furniture. According to accredited staging professionals, the Titanic Principle is when all your furniture is placed on one side of your room, making it feel like the space is tipping one direction. If you have all your furniture surrounding your TV on one side of the room, take time to space it out a bit. Create breathing room between each piece of furniture. You can lay rugs down to define each space as you spread out the furniture a bit.

When rearranging your furniture, be mindful of natural pathways. If you have a chair that feels like it might be in the way of a natural pathway, find a wall you can place it against; then, when you have friends or family over, you can bring it into the space to add additional seating if needed.

Living room at Camden Lakeway apartments in Denver, Colorado

Now that you are an expert on how to stage your apartment home! Stop reading and start staging! Tag @camdenliving once you are done and share with us your beautiful Camden apartment! Do you need to start cleaning before your start staging? Check out the top 5 sustainable cleaning products for your home!