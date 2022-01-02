Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Camden Property Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPT   US1331311027

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/31 04:10:00 pm
178.68 USD   +0.28%
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : We've Got You Covered! Why Renters Insurance Is So Important
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camden Property Trust : How to Stage Your Apartment Home

01/02/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Brooke Clark
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Are you looking to spruce up your apartment but aren't sure where to begin? You came to the right place! In real estate, home sellers will "stage" a room to help buyers visualize themselves living in the space. We thought, why not take that idea and apply it to the place you call home, your apartment!

Staging your home for living in can help you enjoy it more and maximize your space. A staged apartment can also feel more inviting because there's usually a lack of clutter, and you're only using your favorite furnishings, accessories, and artwork.

Here are three simple steps to stage your Camden apartment and make it feel more like home!

1. The Magic Three

Have you ever heard everything happens in threes? The Magic Three is very similar, except it is used for your decor. For example, if you have a lazy susan or tray on the counter, you will want to style it with three items. According to accredited home staging professionals, the best way to stage using three items is by following the high-medium-low method. This method includes using something high like a vase with flowers, medium like a small photo or jar, and low using a decorative knot or favorite knick-knack. Remember, less is more, and it is important to give each item a little bit of breathing room.

Apartment decor, the magic three example shown here. Photo by Brooke Clark

2. Use Color for Accent Pieces and Accessories

What's your favorite color? Have you ever wanted to put that color on your walls but don't want to have to paint your Camden apartment walls when it comes time to move out? Me too! Personalizing your apartment with your favorite color through accent pieces and accessories can make your Camden apartment feel like home.

Using items like pillows, rugs, and throw blankets can bring life to your space. Using pops of color in your accessories also allows you to change up the room without the manual labor of painting or spending a lot of money. When the holidays roll around, you can throw a pillow cover over your pillows and add a new holiday blanket to bring the holidays home. When your favorite color changes, you don't have to break the bank buying a new accent chair or sofa, but instead can change out the rug for a much lower cost.

Living room decor ideas at Camden Lincoln Station

3. Titanic Principle

Let's talk about how to rearrange and place your furniture. According to accredited staging professionals, the Titanic Principle is when all your furniture is placed on one side of your room, making it feel like the space is tipping one direction. If you have all your furniture surrounding your TV on one side of the room, take time to space it out a bit. Create breathing room between each piece of furniture. You can lay rugs down to define each space as you spread out the furniture a bit.

When rearranging your furniture, be mindful of natural pathways. If you have a chair that feels like it might be in the way of a natural pathway, find a wall you can place it against; then, when you have friends or family over, you can bring it into the space to add additional seating if needed.

Living room at Camden Lakeway apartments in Denver, Colorado

Now that you are an expert on how to stage your apartment home! Stop reading and start staging! Tag @camdenliving once you are done and share with us your beautiful Camden apartment! Do you need to start cleaning before your start staging? Check out the top 5 sustainable cleaning products for your home!

Share this post

0
0
0
0
0
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe
Let's be longtime friends - subscribe today!
Subscribe

Disclaimer

Camden Property Trust published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : We've Got You Covered! Why Renters Insurance Is So Important
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
2021SILENT NIGHT, QUIET NIGHT : Why Quiet Hours are Important at Your Community
PU
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Celebrate Five Unique Ways to Gift Sustainably This Winter
PU
2021MAKING FRIENDS IN A NEW CITY : Part 2
PU
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : 5 Ways to Make Christmas Merry and Bright for Your Kids in Your Ap..
PU
2021CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Three Special Ways Camden Residents Can Give Back This Holiday Sea..
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Camden Property Trust
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 143 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 18 261 M 18 261 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 178,68 $
Average target price 178,24 $
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
H. Malcolm Stewart President & Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Jimmy C. Whorton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST78.82%18 261
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.57.45%35 239
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL52.67%33 939
INVITATION HOMES INC.52.66%27 057
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.81.10%26 417
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.38.18%25 195